Renault India Announces BIG FUTURE PLANS! 7 Launches Till 2030 Including Updates, New Models And Their First EV

Renault India has announced its key future roadmap which has a lot of important updates to look up to. The carmaker confirmed increasing their product portfolio to seven models till 2030, which will include three new models alongside the existing ones: Kwid, Kiger, Triber and Duster. Renault has also introduced a new RGEP platform to support a plethora of improvements for its current lineup as well as its plans to go electric with the first in queue to be their upcoming SUV, Bridger.

Without further ado, let’s take a quick look at all the important features from the Renault group for our shore:

Takeaways From The Announcement

New Platform

Renault will replace its current CMF-A platform, which underpins cars like the Kiger and Triber, with a new platform called R-GEP (Renault Group Entry Platform) that is essentially a heavily reworked version of the former.

The new platform is designed to support improved software, better connectivity and more advanced in-car technology. It will also allow Renault to introduce new powertrain options and upgrade overall safety, with better crash test performance. The rollout of this platform will begin in the coming months with the updated Triber and Kiger.

Alongside RGEP, Renault will continue using the RGMP platform for larger models like the Renault Duster and future SUVs like the Bridger and the Duster-based 7-seater SUV, which are built on a more advanced architecture that supports bigger vehicles and electrification.

Updates To Renault Kiger and Triber Later This Year

The Renault Kiger and Renault Triber will be among the first models to move to the new RGEP platform.

Both cars are currently based on the older CMF-A platform and offer basic features and petrol engine options, with the Triber positioned as a sub-4 metre 7-seater and the Kiger as a subcompact SUV.

With the update, both models are expected to get new infotainment systems with larger touchscreens, improved connectivity and in-car tech and some morefeature additions.

Furthermore, the Triber is expected to receive a new turbo-petrol engine, addressing the buyer’s concerns about performance.

New Kwid not on cards: While the Triber and Kiger get major updates, the Kwid has an uncertain future as Renault will not be extending this upgrade to the entry-level hatch. This could also mean that it might be axed altogether in the coming months.

Upcoming Renault Bridger SUV Confirmed

Renault also confirmed more details about its upcoming compact SUV, the Bridger. Unlike the Kiger and Triber, the Bridger will not be based on the R-GEP platform. Instead, it will use the same R-GMP platform as the Duster, making it future ready and enhancing future capabilties including an EV version that is expected to launch in 2028.

The Bridger is expected to come with a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, a retro-inspired design and more interior space compared to Kiger.

Note: It will also play a key role in Renault’s electrification plans. The Bridger is expected to become the company’s first electric vehicle in India, with an EV version planned after its initial launch.

Renault’s CNG Plans

Renault is also increasing its focus on CNG, especially for its smaller cars.

A key highlight is the use of factory-fitted dual-cylinder underbody CNG tanks in the new R-GEP platform. This setup allows the car to run on CNG without reducing boot space, which is a common drawback with aftermarket kits.

This feature will be introduced in updated models based on the new platform, targeting buyers looking for lower running costs, given the fuel option’s rising popularity in recent times.

Renault India’s Current Lineup

Model Price Renault Kwid Rs 4.30 lakh to Rs 5.99 lakh Renault Kiger Rs 5.81 lakh to Rs 10.34 lakh Renault Triber Rs 5.76 lakh to Rs 8.60 lakh Renault Duster Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.69 lakh

Renault India’s Upcoming Portfolio

Expected Models Launch Timeline Duster-based 7-seater SUV Early 2027 Renault Bridger Late 2027 Renault Bridger EV Early 2028

All prices are ex-showroom

With this plan, Renault is stepping up its presence in India after a relatively modest run in recent years. The company is looking to compete more directly with up to 5 percent marker share against established players by expanding its lineup, improving technology, and offering more powertrain choices. What are your opinion on this move? Tell us in the comments below!