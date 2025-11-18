2026 Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Could Get A New Name; Check What It Could Be Here!

Mahindra had earlier done the same when the XUV 300 facelift was renamed to XUV 3XO

Mahindra has trademarked the ‘XUV 7XO’ name, strongly suggesting that the upcoming 2026 Mahindra XUV700 facelift could debut with a refreshed identity. While the carmaker hasn’t announced anything officially, the filing gives us a clear indication of Mahindra’s direction since this trend of nomenclature has already been in the carmaker’s lineup when the XUV300 facelift was christened the XUV 3XO.

Also, the new name for XUV 3XO was befitting, considering that it got a major makeover. And spyshots of the upcoming XUV700 facelift have also suggested significant changes to the model and hence we wouldn’t discount the new name for Mahindra’s popular 7-seater. Here’s all that you need to know about it.

Design

The updated XUV700, likely to be called the XUV 7XO, features a more upright multi-slat grille, new dual-pod LED projector headlamps, and a redesigned bumper with sharper air dams and a chunkier skid plate. It also gets a fresh set of alloy wheels, and at the rear, things remain familiar with a familiar LED tail lamps and a slightly refreshed bumper.. The SUV was spied before, from which we deciphered these design details.

Mahindra is also set to reveal the electric equivalent of the XUV700, called the XEV 9S, on November 27.

Interior & Features

We’ve already seen a glimpse of the inside of the XUV 7XO earlier in spy shots, and it’s clear that Mahindra is giving it a tech upgrade. Firstly, it will come with a new triple-display setup, similar to what we have seen in the XEV 9e and upcoming XEV 9s. The cabin should continue with a lighter theme with beige seats.

Along with the new triple-screen layout, the facelifted XUV 7XO is also expected to get a few extra features like massaging front seats, rear ventilated seats (6-seater variants), an upgraded 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, multi-colour ambient lighting and an additional wireless phone charger. We also expect it to be offered with sliding middle row seats for better practicality. The rest of the feature list should remain the same, including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a powered driver’s seat with memory, and dual-zone climate control.

Safety features are also expected to remain the same, with 7 airbags (6 standard), electronic stability control (ESC), auto headlamps, a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX mounts, an electronic parking brake, and Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Powertrain

The XUV 7XO is expected to keep things familiar under the hood, with its existing specifications as follows:

Engine Option 2-litre turbo petrol 2.2-litre diesel Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive/ All-wheel drive (AT only) Transmission* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 200 PS Up to 185 PS Torque 380 Nm Up to 450 Nm

Launch & Rivals

Currently, the XUV700 is priced from Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 23.71 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). For the new updates, the XUV 7XO will certainly carry a premium and it will likely debut sometime in 2026. The XUV 7XO will find itself against its sibling, the Mahindra Scorpio N, as well as the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and MG Hector Plus.