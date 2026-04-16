2026 VinFast VF MPV 7 Vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Spacious 7-seaters With Different Personalities

Vietnamese automaker VinFast has introduced its all-electric MPV, the VF MPV 7, in India. With its modern design, spacious cabin, and EV-specific advantages, it aims to shake up the family MPV space.

However, it is not easy to capture a space that is dominated by none other than the Toyota Innova Hycross which carries forward the Innova legacy in 2026. The Toyota MPV is one of the most popular and sought-after MPVs in India, thanks to its strong hybrid powertrain, premium features, and trusted reputation.

So if you’re confused between these two MPVs, here’s a detailed comparison to help you decide which MPV would be better for you:

Price

Model VinFast VF MPV 7 Toyota Innova Hycross Price (ex-showroom) Rs 24.49 lakh Rs 18.7 lakh to Rs 31.84 lakh

The VF MPV 7 is available in a single variant, which retails at around Rs 24.5 lakh.

On the other hand, the Toyota Innova Hycross ranges from almost Rs 19 lakh to Rs 32 lakh.

For the price of the VF MPV 7, you can get one of the mid-spec variants of the Hycross.

Let’s take a closer look at their dimensions, pricing, features and powertrain specifications:

Dimensions

Parameter VinFast VF MPV 7 Toyota Innova Hycross Difference Length 4740 mm 4755 mm (-15 mm) Width 1872 mm 1845 mm +27 mm Height 1734 mm 1795 mm (-61 mm) Wheelbase 2840 mm 2850 mm (-10 mm)

Both these MPVs are similar in length, with the Hycross being a tad bit longer.

In terms of width, the VF MPV 7 is slightly wider.

However, the Innova stands taller by 61 mm.

The wheelbase is similar, which means we can expect similar space inside the cabin.

Want to take a closer look at the design details of the VF MPV 7? Head over to our VF MPV 7 image gallery.

Powertrain

This is where both these MPVs are poles apart. The Innova, known for its gruntul diesel engines, now comes with a petrol and a strong-hybrid version. On the other hand, the VF MPV 7 gets a single battery pack option. Let’s quickly take a look at the differences between their specifications:

VinFast VF MPV 7 Toyota Innova Hycross Battery 60.13 kWh Engine 2-litre petrol engine 2-litre strong hybrid Power 204 PS Power 173 PS 184 PS Torque 280 Nm Torque 209 PS 206 PS Claimed Range 517 km Transmission CVT gearbox e-CVT

You get a 60.13 kWh battery pack with the Vietnamese MPV, and two powertrain options with the Hycross.

Overall, it is the VF MPV 7 that makes the greater output, but the difference is not a lot.

The strong hybrid powertrain of the Hycross can be considered by those who don’t want to go completely electric, but want more efficiency.

Features

Feature VinFast VF MPV 7 Toyota Innova Hycross Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 19-inch alloy wheels 18-inch alloy wheels Upholstery Leather Leather Tilt and telescopic steering wheel ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ❌ ✅ Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster ❌ 7-inch display Ventilated front seats ❌ ✅ Powered driver seat ❌(6-way manually adjustable) 8-way adjustable with memory function Ottoman seats ❌ ✅ Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Head-up display ❌ ❌ Sound system 4-speaker sound system 9-speaker JBL sound system Auto-dimming IRVM ❌ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control (AC) Single-zone automatic Dual-zone automatic Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Sunroof ❌ Panoramic sunroof Centre Armrest ✅(Front) ✅(Front & Rear) Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Powered tailgate ❌ ✅ Airbags 4 6 360-degree Camera ❌ ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ❌ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS (Advanced driver assistance system) ❌ ✅

As seen above, the Innova Hycross offers plenty of premium features over the VF MPV 7.

The popular MPV gets a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, ottoman seats, A better sound system, a powered tailgate and a fully-digital driver display over the VF MPV 7.

In terms of safety, too, the Innova Hycross offers a few extras over the VinFast MPV. It comes with ADAS, more airbags, and even a 360-degree camera.

You can take a closer look at all the features of the VinFast MPV 7 in this report. You can take a closer look at how it compares with its closest rival, the Mahindra XEV 9S, in this report.

CarDekho Says…

If you’re choosing between these two MPVs, your decision will largely come down to how you plan to use your car and how ready you are to switch to EVs.

The Toyota Innova Hycross continues to be the more well-rounded and practical choice for most buyers. It offers a wider range of variants, a more premium feature set, and the flexibility of petrol and strong-hybrid powertrains. Add to that Toyota’s strong reliability reputation and hassle-free long-distance usability, and it’s easy to see why it remains the go-to family MPV.

On the other hand, the VinFast VF MPV 7 is more of a niche pick. It makes sense for buyers who want to transition to an electric vehicle and want a comfortable 7-seater to use mainly in the city and occasionally on the highway.

If you look at the overall package, the Innova Hycross still feels like the more complete and future-proof option for a wider audience. It is also important to keep in mind that VinFast is still a new brand and not as widely accepted as Toyota.