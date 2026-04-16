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    2026 VinFast VF MPV 7 Vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Spacious 7-seaters With Different Personalities

    Should you go all-electric with the VF MPV 7 or stick to the proven hybrid/petrol Innova Hycross? Let’s find out

    Published On Apr 16, 2026 07:32 PM By Yashein

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    VinFast VF MPV 7 Vs Toyota Innova Hycross

    Vietnamese automaker VinFast has introduced its all-electric MPV, the VF MPV 7, in India. With its modern design, spacious cabin, and EV-specific advantages, it aims to shake up the family MPV space.

    However, it is not easy to capture a space that is dominated by none other than the Toyota Innova Hycross which carries forward the Innova legacy in 2026. The Toyota MPV is one of the most popular and sought-after MPVs in India, thanks to its strong hybrid powertrain, premium features, and trusted reputation.

    So if you’re confused between these two MPVs, here’s a detailed comparison to help you decide which MPV would be better for you: 

    Price

    Model

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    Toyota Innova Hycross 

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 24.49 lakh 

    Rs 18.7 lakh to Rs 31.84 lakh 

    • The VF MPV 7 is available in a single variant, which retails at around Rs 24.5 lakh.

    • On the other hand, the Toyota Innova Hycross ranges from almost Rs 19 lakh to Rs 32 lakh.  

    • For the price of the VF MPV 7, you can get one of the mid-spec variants of the Hycross.

    Let’s take a closer look at their dimensions, pricing, features and powertrain specifications:  

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Difference

    Length

    4740 mm

    4755 mm

    (-15 mm)

    Width

    1872 mm

    1845 mm

    +27 mm

    Height 

    1734 mm

    1795 mm

    (-61 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2840 mm

    2850 mm

    (-10 mm)

    • Both these MPVs are similar in length, with the Hycross being a tad bit longer.

    VinFast VF MPV 7
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    • In terms of width, the VF MPV 7 is slightly wider. 

    • However, the Innova stands taller by 61 mm. 

    VinFast VF MPV 7
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    • The wheelbase is similar, which means we can expect similar space inside the cabin.

    Want to take a closer look at the design details of the VF MPV 7? Head over to our VF MPV 7 image gallery

    Powertrain 

    This is where both these MPVs are poles apart. The Innova, known for its gruntul diesel engines, now comes with a petrol and a strong-hybrid version. On the other hand, the VF MPV 7 gets a single battery pack option. Let’s quickly take a look at the differences between their specifications: 

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    Toyota Innova Hycross 

    Battery

    60.13 kWh

    Engine

    2-litre petrol engine 

    2-litre strong hybrid 

    Power 

    204 PS

    Power 

    173 PS 

    184 PS

    Torque

    280 Nm

    Torque 

    209 PS

    206 PS

    Claimed Range 

    517 km 

    Transmission 

    CVT gearbox

    e-CVT 

    • You get a 60.13 kWh battery pack with the Vietnamese MPV, and two powertrain options with the Hycross.

    • Overall, it is the VF MPV 7 that makes the greater output, but the difference is not a lot. 

    VinFast VF MPV 7 Toyota Innova Hycross

    • The strong hybrid powertrain of the Hycross can be considered by those who don’t want to go completely electric, but want more efficiency. 

    Features

    Feature

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    19-inch alloy wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    Upholstery

    Leather

    Leather

    Tilt and telescopic steering wheel 

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment 

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    7-inch display 

    Ventilated front seats

    Powered driver seat 

    ❌(6-way manually adjustable)

    8-way adjustable with memory function

    Ottoman seats

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Head-up display

    Sound system

    4-speaker sound system 

    9-speaker JBL sound system

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control (AC)

    Single-zone automatic 

    Dual-zone automatic 

    Keyless entry 

    Sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Centre Armrest

    ✅(Front)

    ✅(Front & Rear)

    Connected Car Tech

    Powered tailgate 

    Airbags

    4

    6

    360-degree Camera

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Rear defogger

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS (Advanced driver assistance system)

    • As seen above, the Innova Hycross offers plenty of premium features over the VF MPV 7. 

    • The popular MPV gets a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, ottoman seats, A better sound system, a powered tailgate and a fully-digital driver display over the VF MPV 7. 

    VinFast VF MPV 7
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    • In terms of safety, too, the Innova Hycross offers a few extras over the VinFast MPV. It comes with ADAS, more airbags, and even a 360-degree camera.  

    You can take a closer look at all the features of the VinFast MPV 7 in this report. You can take a closer look at how it compares with its closest rival, the Mahindra XEV 9S, in this report.  

    CarDekho Says…

    If you’re choosing between these two MPVs, your decision will largely come down to how you plan to use your car and how ready you are to switch to EVs. 

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    The Toyota Innova Hycross continues to be the more well-rounded and practical choice for most buyers. It offers a wider range of variants, a more premium feature set, and the flexibility of petrol and strong-hybrid powertrains. Add to that Toyota’s strong reliability reputation and hassle-free long-distance usability, and it’s easy to see why it remains the go-to family MPV.

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    On the other hand, the VinFast VF MPV 7 is more of a niche pick. It makes sense for buyers who want to transition to an electric vehicle and want a comfortable 7-seater to use mainly in the city and occasionally on the highway.

    If you look at the overall package, the Innova Hycross still feels like the more complete and future-proof option for a wider audience. It is also important to keep in mind that VinFast is still a new brand and not as widely accepted as Toyota. 

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    2026 VinFast VF MPV 7 Vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Spacious 7-seaters With Different Personalities
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