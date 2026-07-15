Lexus ES 350h Launched, Find Out About DETAILED PRICING, Variants, Features, Strong-hybrid Powertrain & Design HERE!

Lexus India is in an effort to reinvent its line-up, and as part of this move, it launched the fully-electric ES earlier this year. However, while the pivot is being made, strong-hybrid technology remains the brand’s core, and in keeping with this philosophy, the carmaker has now launched the ES 350h sedan in two variants. Here are all the details of what could turn out to be the most popular Lexus sedan in India:

Price & Variants

Variant Strong-hybrid EV ES 350h Exquisite (NEW) Rs 66.10 lakh - ES 350h Luxury (NEW) Rs 71.80 lakh - ES 500e Luxury - Rs 89.99 lakh

All prices ex-showroom pan-India

As seen above, the ES strong-hybrid is available in two variants called Exquisite and Luxury, which are priced from Rs 66.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new ES 350h Exquisite trim undercuts the ES 500e, which was the sole offering till now, by a massive Rs 23.89 lakh.

However, the price difference between the two ES 350h trims is Rs 5.7 lakh.

Bookings Open! The ES 350h is now open for bookings at all the Lexus Experience Centres in the country. For more details, we suggest you contact your nearest Lexus dealership.

Exterior

Styling-wise, there’s little to differentiate the ES 350h and ES 500e. Up front is the radical wedge-shaped nose, with a sharp LED DRL signature, vertical black surrounds for the LED headlamps and a textured lower air dam.

In profile, the ES 350h retains its coupe-like roofline, flush-fit door handles and black aero insert. Unlike the EV, the alloy wheels are smaller at 19-inch and do not feature aero covers here.

The edgy looks continue to the rear, with a sleek connected LED taillamp setup, a sculpted bumper and a faux diffuser.

What’s Different? Compared to its electric sibling, the ES 350h features a small air intake on the front bumper and 19-inch alloy wheels (compared to 21-inch on ES 500e) to distinguish itself.

Colour Options

Lexus is offering the ES 350h with six exterior colour options:

White Nova

Sonic Titanium

Sonic Chrome,

Graphite Black

SOU

Sonic Copper

Interior

Just like the exterior design, the interior is also near-identical to its EV sibling. The design focuses on minimalism. The dashboard gets a layered look, soft-touch inserts and hidden buttons in the centre, while the massive touchscreen infotainment system takes centre-stage.

The three-spoke steering wheel is retained, along with the digital instrument cluster. The centre console features two cupholders, the gearshifter and wooden inserts for a premium feel.

Features & Safety

Plenty of equipment is offered with the ES 350h, including the 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, dual wireless phone chargers, a premium sound system, powered and ventilated front seats and dual-zone climate control.

Safety is taken care of with 8 airbags, Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), front and rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB), hill hold control (HHC) and blind spot monitor.

Powertrain

Engine 2.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with strong-hybrid Power 247 PS Torque TBA Transmission eCVT Drivetrain AWD

CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic), AWD- All-wheel Drive

The ES 350h gets powered by a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, paired to a strong-hybrid system, which puts out a combined total of 247 PS of power. The carmaker has not revealed the torque figures for the sedan yet, but it does feature an all-wheel drive system that may give it an edge over some rivals.

Rivals

The ES 350h is the sole strong-hybrid luxury executive sedan on sale today, although you can consider it as an alternative to petrol and diesel-powered counterparts like the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. It can also be compared to the Toyota Camry, which is based on the same platform.