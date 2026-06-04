Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex-fuel Aside, Here Are 5 Other Flex-fuel Cars That Could Be Introduced In India Soon

Maruti Suzuki recently unveiled the Wagon R’s flex-fuel version in our market, more than 3.5 years after debuting it as a prototype, although it was set to debut on production-spec models in 2025. The Wagon R Flex Fuel is capable of supporting ethanol-blended petrol, ranging from E20 to E100. Now that it has been unveiled, we thought of checking out some other cars that could be introduced in India in their flex-fuel guise. Here’s the complete list:

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Flex Fuel

Back in October 2025, Maruti Suzuki showcased the Fronx Flex Fuel concept at the Japan Mobility Show. Like the newly revealed Wagon R Flex Fuel, even the Fronx’s flex-fuel version is stated to support E85 fuel. It makes use of a tweaked version of the 1.2-litre petrol engine found on Maruti Suzuki’s subcompact SUV. More details regarding its exact powertrain specifications shall be revealed closer to its launch.

Toyota Corolla

If there’s one model that has been running in the flex-fuel form on our shores since the last few years, it’s the Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid. While it has not been introduced for the general public, our Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has been using one in its left-hand guise as part of Toyota’s pilot project on flex-fuel strong-hybrid vehicles.

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The flex fuel hybrid powertrain features a 1.8-litre petrol engine along with an electric motor as well for the hybrid part of the self-charging powertrain. This system is mated to a special kind of CVT with different drive modes, including one for pure EV. Toyota also offers it with a 2-litre Dual VVT petrol engine with no hybrid tech for the Corolla Altis which can still run on petrol and ethanol, and it comes mated to a CVT.

Toyota Innova Hycross

Another car from the Japanese brand that could be introduced in a flex-fuel avatar is the Toyota Innova Hycross. It was unveiled by Nitin Gadkari in 2023 and uses the same 2-litre strong-hybrid powertrain of the MPV. The engine has been adapted to run on an ethanol blend of up to 85 percent (E85), leaving the remaining 15 percent for petrol, therefore making it a lot more eco-friendly than a pure internal combustion engine (ICE) powertrain.

Hyundai Creta

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Hyundai showcased the Creta Flex Fuel for the first time. The same model is already on sale in various South American markets having a higher requirement of ethanol-blended fuels.

The Creta Flex Fuel uses the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (producing 120 PS and 172 Nm), that is seen on the Venue and i20 in India. It has also been modified to to support 100 percent of ethanol-blended fuel to get rid of petrol needs altogether. This unit comes paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Tata Punch

At the same auto show, there was another carmaker who showcased its first flex-fuel model: the Tata Punch. Unlike most of the flex-fuel models that supported up to E85 fuels, the Punch Flex Fuel is stated to have E100 capabilities.

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Tata has made use of the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine of the micro SUV that makes 88 PS and 115 Nm. It comes with both 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). The standard Punch also gets a CNG option with reduced output in CNG mode but it is offered with both the transmission choices too.

These are all the flex-fuel cars that we expect to debut in India soon in their production-ready versions. Which one are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments.