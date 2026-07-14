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    Tata Harrier And Safari Get New Dark Editions In The Top-end Trims

    Should you go for the Stealth edition or the Dark Edition?

    Ashin
    Ashin
    Published On Jul 14, 2026 14:15 IST
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    Published OnJul 14, 2026 14:12 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 14, 2026 14:15 IST
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    Tata Harrier and Safari Dark Edition

    Tata Motors has been busy with launches, and they recently launched the Sierra EV. However, they didn’t forget to update the beloved SUVs, the Harrier and the Safari. A few days ago, Stealth Editions were launched for the Fearless Ultra and the Accomplished Ultra variants, and now Tata has added a Dark Edition for the Fearless Ultra trim of the Harrier and the Accomplished Ultra trim of the Safari. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Dark Editions:

    Prices

    The Dark Edition of the Tata Harrier Fearless Ultra is priced between Rs 24.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 25.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are the details: 

    Variant

    Tata Harrier Dark Edition

    Petrol

    Diesel

    Fearless Ultra (MT)

    Rs 23.24 lakh

    Rs 24.40 lakh 

    Fearless Ultra (AT)

    Rs 24.66 lakh 

    Rs 25.85 lakh

    Tata Harrier & Safari Dark Edition

    The Dark Edition of the Tata Safari Accomplished Ultra is priced between Rs 23.78 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 26.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are the details:

    Variant

    Tata Safari Dark Edition

    Petrol

    Diesel

    Accomplished Ultra (MT)

    Rs 23.67 lakh

    Rs 24.85 lakh

    Accomplished Ultra (AT)

    Rs 25.08 lakh

    Rs 26.30 lakh

    Also available with a 6-seater (captain seat) layout for an extra Rs 9,000 ~ Rs 10,000

    Tata Harrier & Safari Dark Edition

    What’s New?

    The Dark Edition is a styling update that gives the SUV a menacing appeal with a glossy-black paint theme and all-black interiors. You also get a larger 19-inch wheel setup for the Dark Edition. 

    Tata Harrier & Safari Dark Edition

    Coming to the Harrier, the Fearless Ultra trim previously got the Red-Dark edition, with some red accents. Now you get a completely dark theme inside and out with the Dark Edition. The same treatment has been carried over to the Accomplished Ultra trim of the Safari as well, which previously got just the Red Dark edition. 

    Tata Harrier & Safari Dark Edition

    Even with all the styling updates, the base of the Dark Editions is based on the Fearless Ultra and the Accomplished Ultra top-end variants, so the same equipment is carried over, like the front and rear camera with washers, 14.5-inch Samsung QLED touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, built-in navigation system, a memory ORVM (outside rearview mirror) and memory function for the driver’s seat. 

    Other Features & Safety

    As mentioned above, the Dark Editions of the Harrier and the Safari are based on the top-end Fearless Ultra and the Accomplished Ultra variants respectively, and get features such as a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, 14.5-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, smart key entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, ventilated front seat with memory function (for driver seat), 10-speaker JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos, ambient lighting, Boss Mode, and captain seats and ventilation for the second row (for Safari), and a powered tailgate. 

    Tata Harrier & Safari Dark Edition

    On the safety front, the SUVs are equipped with 7 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ABS with EBD and electronic stability programme (ESP).

    Powertrain

    The Harrier and the Safari Dark editions are offered with two engine options: a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 2-litre diesel, mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Here are the details: 

    Engine

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

    2-litre diesel engine

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    Power (PS)

    170 PS

    170 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    280 Nm

    350 Nm

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel drive

    Front-wheel drive

    *MT-Manual Transmission, AT-Automatic Transmission

    Rivals

    Both the Harrier and the Safari rival the MG Hector, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra Scorpio N and the Jeep Compass. Safari also rivals the Mahindra XUV 7XO, the Jeep Meridian and the MG Hector Plus

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ashin
    Ashin
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    Ashin Shaji is a Junior Correspondent at CarDekho Group with experience covering motorcycles, cars, automotive news, and emerging mobility trends. With PGD Journalism and Mass Communication, Ashin has over 2 years of experience in the industry. A bike enthusiast at heart with a special passion for adventure motorcycles, industry news, launches, and automotive content. Beyond mainstream automotive journalism, he has a keen interest in content creation and content production, exploring new ways to tell automotive stories through digital media. His passion extends across the entire automotive spectrum, from hardcore off-road machines to cross-country tourers. He combines his lifelong love for vehicles, accurate reporting and engaging storytelling to help enthusiasts and consumers stay informed and make better automotive decisions.Read more

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