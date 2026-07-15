Maruti Brezza Facelift Teased Ahead of July 24 Launch, Bookings Open Now!

Maruti Suzuki has teased the refreshed Brezza for 2026. The launch of the Brezza facelift has been long anticipated and is coming soon by the end of the month. Bookings for the new Brezza are also now open for Rs 11,000.

The Maruti Brezza was originally launched in 2016 as the Vitara Brezza, which has now spent almost a decade in India, with one major update and a few minor ones. It has been one of the most popular subcompact SUVs, having earned household popularity.

The Brezza has been loved for its rugged dependability across India, thanks to the overall package it offers, and not to forget, the budget-friendly ownership experience. The new Brezza promises to continue the formula. Let’s explore the expected updates in the Brezza facelift.

What Can Be Seen?

The teaser video of the new Brezza indicates that the overall design remains mostly similar to the existing model. In true Maruti fashion, we expect subtle changes to the front and rear bumpers, like updated trim on the fascia, and a new design for the fog lamp housing.

The Brezza in the teaser includes red accents on the fascia and on the door garnish. It remains to be seen if they are accessories or actual design updates.

We can also spot an updated design for the 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The lower half of the bumper gets a new silver trim, while most of the layouts, including the headlamps and air vents, look similar to the existing model.

The rear look also carries the existing tail lamp designs and the Brezza branding on the tailgate.

Expected Features & Safety

The Brezza already comes packed with a competitive list of features, including a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, heads-up display, single-pane sunroof, cruise control, keyless entry with engine push-button start, and auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror (IRVM).

*Picture used of current Brezza for representation purposes.

We expect a minor change in the interior cabin including a new colour scheme and new feature updates like ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, and a digital driver’s display.

Safety list includes 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, 360-degree camera, hill-hold control (HHC), electronic stability program (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts and a rear defogger. The current Brezza has not been crash tested by BNCAP; however, we do expect the new Brezza to be tested and score well as it is closely related to its larger cousin, the Maruti Victoris, which has scored 5-stars in the BNCAP crash test.

Powertrain

The Brezza comes with the tried and tested 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine with a CNG option. These come with a 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission. The automatic is available only with the non-CNG engine option. Powertrain specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally petrol + CNG Power 103 PS 88 PS Torque 139 Nm 121 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT

*MT - Manual transmission / AT - Torque converter (automatic)

The CNG option in the new Brezza is expected to be underbody-mounted, like in the Maruti Victoris.

Expected Price & Rivals

The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is expected to be priced from Rs 8.6 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Brezza goes against the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra 3X0, Kia Sonet and Syros, Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, and the Toyota Taisor.