2026 Kia Syros EV Variant-Wise Features Explained: Quick Look At What Variant Gets What Features?

Kia’s second mass-market EV is coming soon, and most of the details are out except the prices. The Syros is among the most premium sub-4-metre cars available in the country, and with an EV version, this has the potential to be among the best second cars in the garage. If you are looking to buy a Syros EV, here are all the details you need to know.

The Syros EV comes in a total of 6 variants: HTK, HTK Plus, HTK Plus ER (Extended Range), HTX, HTX ER, HTX Plus ER, and X-Line ER. Let’s explore what each variant gets:

Exterior

Variant HTK HTK Plus (and HTK Plus ER) HTX (and HTX ER) HTX Plus ER X-Line ER LED headlamps & tail lamps ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ R16 Dual-tone alloy wheels ✅ ✅(Only HTK Plus) ❌ ❌ ❌ R17 Dual-tone alloy wheels ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Roof rails ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Shark fin antenna & roof spoiler ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Fog lamps ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear wiper and washer ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Auto-pop-out door handles ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅

The full LED headlamps are available from the base HTK variant, including the tail lamps, unlike in the Syros ICE.

Interestingly, all variants get dual-tone alloy wheels. While the lower two variants get 16-inch wheels, the HTX variant onwards gets 17-inch alloy wheels.

Unfortunately, the rear wiper with washer is available only from the HTX variant onwards.

Shark-fin antenna and roof rails are available from the base variant onwards, ensuring a premium look right from the HTK variant.

Interior

Variant HTK HTK Plus (and HTK Plus ER) HTX (and HTX ER) HTX Plus ER X-Line ER Semi-leatherette seats ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Full leatherette seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Black & green themed leatherette seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Leatherette wrapped doorcards & armrest ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Ambient lighting ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Footwell lamps ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅

Leatherette-wrapped steering and armrest are only available on the top two variants.

Kia could’ve included ambient lighting at least from the HTX variant.

Semi-leatherette seats are available from the base variant, which keeps a good balance of quality and premium feel even in the base variants.

2026 Kia Syros EV: Technology & Connectivity

Feature HTK HTK Plus HTX HTX Plus ER X-Line ER 12.3" HD Digital Instrument Cluster ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 12.3" HD Touchscreen ✅ ✅ ✅ Nav Cockpit Nav Cockpit 5" Touchscreen Auto AC Control ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Shift-by-Wire (Column Type) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Sound System 4 spk + 2 tweeters same same Harman Kardon 8-spk Harman Kardon 8-spk Cruise Control ❌ ❌ Manual Speed Limit Assist ✅ ✅ Rear View Camera with Dynamic Assistance ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Highline Tyre Pressure Monitor (TPMS) ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Virtual Engine Sound System ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Kia Connect 2.0 + OTA Software Updates ❌ ❌ ✅(Only in HTX ER) 95+ Features 95+ Features Smart Dashcam with Dual Camera (Mobile App) ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Digital Key ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Day & Night rear view mirror with Kia 2.0 Connect controls ❌ ❌ ✅(HTX ER only) ✅ ✅

All variants are feature-loaded with large infotainment screens, getting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror (IRVM) and dashcam could’ve been offered from lower variants.

Despite the premium Harman Kardon sound system being available on the top two variants, the sound quality of the standard music systems in Kia cars has not left us wanting for more.

The engine sound system is a fancy feature which you can show off to your friends, but probably won't use after the 2nd week of ownership.

Kia Syros EV: Comfort & Convenience

Feature HTK HTK+ HTX HTX+ ER X-Line ER All Door Power Windows, One-Touch Up/Down with Safety ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Smart Key with Push Button Start ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Drive Mode Select (Eco/Normal/Sport) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 60:40 Split Rear Seats with Slide & Recline ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Floating Console with Sliding Cover & Open Storage ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front Centre Armrest with Storage, Sunglass Holder ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear AC Vents ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Burglar Alarm, Immobiliser, Central Locking ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Battery Heating System ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Front & Rear Ventilated Seats (rear: seat only) ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ 4-Way Power Driver Seat ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Wireless Phone Charger ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Front & Side Parking Sensors x4 ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ (Front only) ✅ V2L – Vehicle to Load (Internal) ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅

All variants come with a smart key and push-button start.

All variants also come with comfort features like a front centre armrest and rear AC vents.

The rear centre armrest is only available from the HTX variant onwards.

V2L can be a useful feature in emergencies but is only available in the top variant.

Kia Syros EV: Safety

The Syros EV comes standard with a long list of safety features including 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist (HSA), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), All-Wheel Disc Brakes, Electric Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold, Rear Parking Sensors, Speed-Sensing Auto Door Locks, Impact-Sensing Auto Door Unlock, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and rollover sensors.

Only the top X-Line ER gets Level-2 ADAS features.

2026 Kia Syros EV: Drivetrain

Let’s take a look at the drivetrain options available with Kia’s entry-level EV in India.

Spec 42kWh 51.4kWh (Extended Range) Power 135 PS 171 PS Torque 255 Nm 255 Nm Claimed MIDC (Part 1 & Part 2) 443 km 526 km AC Fast Charge (11kW, 10–100 percent) 4h 4h 50min DC Fast Charge (100kW, 10–80 percent) 39 min 39 min

The larger 51.4 kWh battery pack is only available in the HTK Plus variant onwards.

Check out the variant-wise drivetrain options of the Syros EV here.

Kia Syros EV: Colours

The Syros EV is available in 9 colours: Ivory Silver Matte, Frost Blue, Gravity Grey, Pewter Olive, Magma Red, Ivory Silver Gloss, Aurora Black Pearl (also on X-Line), Glacier White Pearl, and Xclusive Matte Graphite (X-Line only).

We prefer the Ivory Matte Silver Colour for its exclusivity in the Syros EV, and the premium look it gives. Check out the variant-wise colour report of the Syros EV here.

Kia Syros EV: Expected Launch Date, Price And Rivals

While Kia India has just unveiled the Syros EV, we expect it to be launched sometime towards the end of this month. It is expected to sit between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 18 lakh in terms of pricing, while locking horns with the likes of the Tata Nexon EV, VinFast VF6, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and the MG Windsor EV.

CarDekho Says…

While the prices are yet to be announced, the overall package suggests that the mid-spec HTK Plus could be the sweet spot in the lineup. It gets most of the essential features while also being offered with both battery pack options, making it a compelling choice on paper. Stay tuned for our launch story, where we'll break down the variant-wise pricing and help you figure out which Syros EV variant offers the best value for your money.