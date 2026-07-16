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    2026 Kia Syros EV Variant-Wise Features Explained: Quick Look At What Variant Gets What Features?

    Do you have to go all out to get a decent Syros EV, or can you settle with the HTK Plus variant? Find out which variant is the best value for money.

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    Published On Jul 16, 2026 23:21 IST
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    Published OnJul 16, 2026 23:04 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 16, 2026 23:21 IST
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    Kia Syros EV Variant Explained

    Kia’s second mass-market EV is coming soon, and most of the details are out except the prices. The Syros is among the most premium sub-4-metre cars available in the country, and with an EV version, this has the potential to be among the best second cars in the garage. If you are looking to buy a Syros EV, here are all the details you need to know.

    The Syros EV comes in a total of 6 variants: HTK, HTK Plus, HTK Plus ER (Extended Range), HTX, HTX ER, HTX Plus ER, and X-Line ER. Let’s explore what each variant gets:

    Exterior

    Variant

    HTK

    HTK Plus (and HTK Plus ER)

    HTX (and HTX ER)

    HTX Plus ER

    X-Line ER

    LED headlamps & tail lamps

    R16 Dual-tone alloy wheels

    ✅(Only HTK Plus)

    R17 Dual-tone alloy wheels

    Roof rails

    Shark fin antenna & roof spoiler

    Fog lamps

    Rear wiper and washer

    Auto-pop-out door handles

    • The full LED headlamps are available from the base HTK variant, including the tail lamps, unlike in the Syros ICE.

    Kia Syros EV

    • Interestingly, all variants get dual-tone alloy wheels. While the lower two variants get 16-inch wheels, the HTX variant onwards gets 17-inch alloy wheels.

    Kia Syros EV

    • Unfortunately, the rear wiper with washer is available only from the HTX variant onwards.

    Kia Syros EV

    • Shark-fin antenna and roof rails are available from the base variant onwards, ensuring a premium look right from the HTK variant.

    Interior

    Variant

    HTK

    HTK Plus (and HTK Plus ER)

    HTX (and HTX ER)

    HTX Plus ER

    X-Line ER

    Semi-leatherette seats

    Full leatherette seats

    Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    Black & green themed leatherette seats

    Leatherette wrapped doorcards & armrest

    Ambient lighting

    Footwell lamps

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering and armrest are only available on the top two variants.

    Kia Syros EV

    • Kia could’ve included ambient lighting at least from the HTX variant.

    • Semi-leatherette seats are available from the base variant, which keeps a good balance of quality and premium feel even in the base variants.

    2026 Kia Syros EV: Technology & Connectivity

    Feature

    HTK

    HTK Plus

    HTX

    HTX Plus ER

    X-Line ER

    12.3" HD Digital Instrument Cluster

    12.3" HD Touchscreen

    Nav Cockpit

    Nav Cockpit

    5" Touchscreen Auto AC Control

    Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

    Shift-by-Wire (Column Type)

    Sound System

    4 spk + 2 tweeters

    same

    same

    Harman Kardon 8-spk

    Harman Kardon 8-spk

    Cruise Control

    Manual Speed Limit Assist

    Rear View Camera with Dynamic Assistance

    Highline Tyre Pressure Monitor (TPMS)

    Virtual Engine Sound System

    Kia Connect 2.0 + OTA Software Updates

    ✅(Only in HTX ER)

    95+ Features

    95+ Features

    Smart Dashcam with Dual Camera (Mobile App)

    Digital Key

    Day & Night rear view mirror with Kia 2.0 Connect controls

    ✅(HTX ER only)

    • All variants are feature-loaded with large infotainment screens, getting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

    Kia Syros EV

    • Auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror (IRVM) and dashcam could’ve been offered from lower variants.

    Kia Syros EV

    • Despite the premium Harman Kardon sound system being available on the top two variants, the sound quality of the standard music systems in Kia cars has not left us wanting for more. 

    • The engine sound system is a fancy feature which you can show off to your friends, but probably won't use after the 2nd week of ownership.

    Kia Syros EV: Comfort & Convenience

    Feature

    HTK

    HTK+

    HTX

    HTX+ ER

    X-Line ER

    All Door Power Windows, One-Touch Up/Down with Safety

    Smart Key with Push Button Start

    Drive Mode Select (Eco/Normal/Sport)

    60:40 Split Rear Seats with Slide & Recline

    Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders

    Floating Console with Sliding Cover & Open Storage

    Front Centre Armrest with Storage, Sunglass Holder

    Rear AC Vents

    Burglar Alarm, Immobiliser, Central Locking

    Battery Heating System

    Front & Rear Ventilated Seats (rear: seat only)

    4-Way Power Driver Seat

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Front & Side Parking Sensors x4

    ✅ (Front only)

    V2L – Vehicle to Load (Internal)

    • All variants come with a smart key and push-button start.

    Kia Syros EV

    • All variants also come with comfort features like a front centre armrest and rear AC vents.

    • The rear centre armrest is only available from the HTX variant onwards.

    • V2L can be a useful feature in emergencies but is only available in the top variant.

    Kia Syros EV: Safety

    The Syros EV comes standard with a long list of safety features including 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist (HSA), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), All-Wheel Disc Brakes, Electric Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold, Rear Parking Sensors, Speed-Sensing Auto Door Locks, Impact-Sensing Auto Door Unlock, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and rollover sensors.

    Kia Syros EV

    Only the top X-Line ER gets Level-2 ADAS features.

    2026 Kia Syros EV: Drivetrain

    Let’s take a look at the drivetrain options available with Kia’s entry-level EV in India.

    Spec

    42kWh

    51.4kWh (Extended Range)

    Power

    135 PS

    171 PS

    Torque

    255 Nm

    255 Nm

    Claimed MIDC (Part 1 & Part 2)

    443 km

    526 km

    AC Fast Charge (11kW, 10–100 percent)

    4h

    4h 50min

    DC Fast Charge (100kW, 10–80 percent)

    39 min

    39 min

    The larger 51.4 kWh battery pack is only available in the HTK Plus variant onwards.

    Kia Syros EV Charging Port

    Check out the variant-wise drivetrain options of the Syros EV here.

    Kia Syros EV: Colours

    The Syros EV is available in 9 colours: Ivory Silver Matte, Frost Blue, Gravity Grey, Pewter Olive, Magma Red, Ivory Silver Gloss, Aurora Black Pearl (also on X-Line), Glacier White Pearl, and Xclusive Matte Graphite (X-Line only).

    We prefer the Ivory Matte Silver Colour for its exclusivity in the Syros EV, and the premium look it gives. Check out the variant-wise colour report of the Syros EV here. 

    Kia Syros EV: Expected Launch Date, Price And Rivals

    While Kia India has just unveiled the Syros EV, we expect it to be launched sometime towards the end of this month. It is expected to sit between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 18 lakh in terms of pricing, while locking horns with the likes of the Tata Nexon EV, VinFast VF6, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and the MG Windsor EV.

    CarDekho Says…

    While the prices are yet to be announced, the overall package suggests that the mid-spec HTK Plus could be the sweet spot in the lineup. It gets most of the essential features while also being offered with both battery pack options, making it a compelling choice on paper. Stay tuned for our launch story, where we'll break down the variant-wise pricing and help you figure out which Syros EV variant offers the best value for your money.

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