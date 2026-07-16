Kia Sorento Unofficial Bookings Open: Will The Big Kia Bring Big Orders?

Kia is coming with the big guns in 2026. The launch of the Kia Sorento is coming soon, and unofficial bookings have already started for the amount of Rs 25,000. With the Sorento, Kia wants to up their brand game in the Indian market with the halo SUV going against the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq. Here’s what we can tell you about the Sorento.

What Will The Sorento Be?

The Kia Sorento will be Kia’s largest SUV in India. Globally, the Sorento comes with multiple powertrain options being diesel and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) engine options and seating configurations, including 5-, 6-, and 7-seater variants. The large-sized SUV, as mentioned above, will sit among the premium SUVs like the Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tayron.

Exterior

The Sorento is a serious and butch-looking SUV with a high bonnet line and a muscular bumper. The front headlamp design looks similar to the Kia Carnival and is recognisable as a Kia from a distance thanks to the large L-shaped DRLs, which are also found on the Carens Clavis and the Sonet.

The fascia includes Kia’s large signature Tiger-nose grille with a subtle chrome lip on the bottom. Down below, the sculpted bumper houses another air intake for the radiators and houses the fog lamps on either side. Kia has also included air dams on the bottom edges of the bumper to improve the aerodynamics.

Moving on to the side profile, the Sorento boasts the typical boxy, large-SUV silhouette. The swooped-back design of the headlamps creates a character line which runs across the length of the car and leads to the tail lamps. Premium touches include chrome accents which surround the window area and kink upwards behind the C-pillar. Notice the chrome accent on the side fender and the front door, which adds contrast to the overall side profile. The Sorento comes with 18- and 19-inch alloy wheels globally.

The rear end of the Sorento also makes sure that you are definitely looking at an SUV. Unlike the front and the side profile, the rear looks busy in comparison. The boxy LED tail lamps on either end make it distinctly recognisable. The Kia logo sits proudly on the centre character line of the bootlid. Speaking of which, on top of the bootlid sits the roof spoiler and a rear wiper hidden underneath. And on the bottom, the bumper is divided into three layers. A body coloured layer, plastic black cladding which houses the reflectors and the reverse lamps and the bottom faux skid plate finished in silver.

Interior

The interior of the Sorento has a black and grey theme and a layered dashboard. The dual-screen setup is neatly integrated on the dashboard.

The design of the AC vents right below runs across the width of the dashboard, with vertical vents on either end.

The touchscreen climate control panel doubles up as the multimedia controls with the touch of a button, like in the Carens Clavis.

Interestingly, the gear selector is a rotary knob placed on the centre console beside the cup holders and the drive mode selector. Kia is known to have premium and well-put-together interiors, and the Sorento will be no different. The rear bench doesn’t look very wide; however, legroom is more than adequate.

Features

The Kia Sorento is expected to come loaded with a 10-speaker Bose sound system, dual-zone climate control, ventilated and heated front row seats, wireless fast charger, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display.

The Sorento also may include a heads-up display, panoramic sunroof and adaptive cruise control, and keyless entry with engine push-button start.

Powertrain

The Sorento is expected to come with two engine options. A 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and a 2.2-litre diesel with a DCT gearbox.

Powertrain details are as mentioned below:

Engine 1.6-litre plug-in hybrid petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 261 PS 201 PS Torque 349 Nm 440 Nm Transmission 6-speed TC 8-speed DCT

*TC- Torque Converter (automatic) / DCT - Dual-Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Expected Price & Rivals

The Kia Sorento is expected to be priced from Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sorento is expected to come to Indian shores as a completely knocked down (CKD) model, which means it will be assembled in India.

The Sorento will go against the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron, Toyota Fortuner and the Jeep Meridian.