Volvo EX90 Launch Confirmed In India: What's New With The Safest Car Brand Bringing To The Electric?

Volvo India has now confirmed the launch of its flagship electric SUV, the EX90. The EX90 is the electrified version of the iconic XC90, which is popular for being the safest car in the world. The EX90 is a large luxury electric SUV with a feature packed cabin, premium interiors, powerful electric motor and longe range battery packs. Let's have a look at how the EX90 is out in the real world.

Design

The EX90 features a blanked-off body-coloured panel on the nose, with the Volvo logo in the centre, and pixel-style LED DRLs that conceal the LED headlights until switched on, creating a hidden headlights look. Coming down to the bumper, the grille is positioned lower down, and on the sides of it are the vertically stacked LED fog lamps.

In profile, the EX90 looks substantial with optional 22-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels, a long wheelbase, and flush door handles, giving it a elegant look.

At the rear, the EX90 has a few EV-specific elements to the design, including split C-shaped LED tail lamps that extend into the bootlid, wide bumpers that integrate the rear foglamps into them, and the segmented LED lamps around the rear windshield as well. Overall, the rear looks quite good.

Interior

Step inside the EX90 and you will be welcomed by the classic minimal proportions and a huge portrait-oriented infotainment screen typical of a Volvo interior. You also have a digital driver’s display placed on the dashboard, while chrome insert flows across the dashboard from the AC vents to behind the steering wheel. The AC vents are neatly integrated into the dashboard as well, which makes them appear unintrusive. The three-spoke steering wheel, wrapped in leather, adds to the luxury experience.

The seats are super plush-looking, supportive and make longer journeys relaxing. It also has heated functionality for front and rear seats.

Features & Safety

The Volvo EX90’s key features include a 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, built-in Google Maps navigation, 4-zone climate control with an air purifier, a fixed panoramic sunroof, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system, heated front and second row seats, a heads-up display, and ambient lighting.

In terms of safety, being the safest carmaker in the world, the EX90 follows the steps of its ICE sibling with key safety tech that includes ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) with adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, cross traffic alert, and front and rear collision warning. It is also equipped with 9 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts in the 2nd and 3rd row, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, whiplash protection, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Battery Options

The Volvo EX90 is globally offered with two battery pack options, which include a 92 kWh pack and a 106 kWh battery pack. The 106 kWh pack is available in two states of tune. Here’s a detailed breakdown of Volvo EX90 battery packs:

Battery Pack 92 kWh 106 kWh 106 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 2 2 Power (PS) 338 PS 462 PS 689 PS Torque (Nm) 480 Nm 670 Nm 870 Nm Claimed Range (WLTP) 565 km 617 km 606 km Drivetrain RWD AWD AWD

*RWD- Rear-wheel Drive, AWD- All-wheel Drive

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

The Volvo EX90 is scheduled to be launched on August 18, 2026 and is expected to be priced at Rs 1.2 crore (ex-showroom). The primary rivals include Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, Kia EV9 and the upcoming BMW iX5.