2026 Toyota Hilux Teased, Next-generation Pickup Truck Launching In India On THIS DATE!

Ahead of its launch later this month, which we confirmed earlier, Toyota has now released the first teaser of the next-generation Hilux in India. While we expect it to retain the same diesel powertrain, the pickup truck could get a refreshed new styling, tough-looking interior and added equipment. Let’s take a look at what the teaser shows, and what we know so far:

What Can Be Seen?

The first teaser of the Hilux does not particularly show a lot of the pickup truck itself. However, we can see its new front-end look that now consists of a larger grille, slimmer LED headlamps and ‘TOYOTA’ spelt out instead of the logo.

Besides this, it also previews the new dark yellow-ish shade which will be offered, called Sunglow. We can also see a rollbar on its bed, although it is not confirmed if it will be available from the factory, or will be an official dealer-installed accessory. Just like the current version, the new pickup truck will be sold only in the double-cab guise in India.

Expected Features & Safety

In terms of equipment, the Hilux is expected to get quite a few advanced features in the reworked cabin. These could include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, powered and ventilated front seats, 9-speaker JBL audio system, connected car technology and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as well.

For safety, it is likely to feature Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), 7 airbags, hill hold assist (HHA), hill descent control (HDC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors.

This generation of the Hilux has also been awarded a 5-star crash safety rating by Australian NCAP.

Powertrain

Under the hood, the new Hilux is expected to remain unchanged with a sole 2.8-litre diesel engine on offer and a 4WD system as standard. It could also be paired to an optional mild-hybrid system like in the Fortuner. Here are the expected specifications of these powertrains:

Engine 2.8-litre diesel 2.8-litre diesel with mild-hybrid Power 204 PS 204 PS Torque 420 Nm (MT)/ 500 Nm (AT) 420 Nm (MT)/ 500 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drivetrain 4WD 4WD

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), 4WD- Four-wheel drive

Globally, the new generation of the Hilux is also offered in a fully-electric avatar, although the cleaner powertrain option is unlikely to make its way to India anytime soon.

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

Toyota will introduce the new Hilux on July 28. It is expected to be priced from Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom).

It competes with the Isuzu V-Cross directly, although it may be considered an alternative to its SUV sibling, the Toyota Fortuner.