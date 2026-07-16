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    2026 Toyota Hilux Teased, Next-generation Pickup Truck Launching In India On THIS DATE!

    Easily one of Toyota’s most desirable products in India, the new Hilux becomes bolder and tougher

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Jul 16, 2026 14:03 IST
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    Published OnJul 16, 2026 10:39 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 16, 2026 14:03 IST
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    Toyota Hilux

    Ahead of its launch later this month, which we confirmed earlier, Toyota has now released the first teaser of the next-generation Hilux in India. While we expect it to retain the same diesel powertrain, the pickup truck could get a refreshed new styling, tough-looking interior and added equipment. Let’s take a look at what the teaser shows, and what we know so far:

    What Can Be Seen?

    The first teaser of the Hilux does not particularly show a lot of the pickup truck itself. However, we can see its new front-end look that now consists of a larger grille, slimmer LED headlamps and ‘TOYOTA’ spelt out instead of the logo.

    Toyota Hilux

    Besides this, it also previews the new dark yellow-ish shade which will be offered, called Sunglow. We can also see a rollbar on its bed, although it is not confirmed if it will be available from the factory, or will be an official dealer-installed accessory. Just like the current version, the new pickup truck will be sold only in the double-cab guise in India.

    Expected Features & Safety

    In terms of equipment, the Hilux is expected to get quite a few advanced features in the reworked cabin. These could include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, powered and ventilated front seats, 9-speaker JBL audio system, connected car technology and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as well.

    Toyota Hilux

    For safety, it is likely to feature Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), 7 airbags, hill hold assist (HHA), hill descent control (HDC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors. 

    This generation of the Hilux has also been awarded a 5-star crash safety rating by Australian NCAP.

    Powertrain

    Under the hood, the new Hilux is expected to remain unchanged with a sole 2.8-litre diesel engine on offer and a 4WD system as standard. It could also be paired to an optional mild-hybrid system like in the Fortuner. Here are the expected specifications of these powertrains:

    Engine

    2.8-litre diesel

    2.8-litre diesel with mild-hybrid

    Power

    204 PS

    204 PS

    Torque

    420 Nm (MT)/ 500 Nm (AT)

    420 Nm (MT)/ 500 Nm (AT)

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    4WD

    4WD

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), 4WD- Four-wheel drive

    Toyota Hilux

    Globally, the new generation of the Hilux is also offered in a fully-electric avatar, although the cleaner powertrain option is unlikely to make its way to India anytime soon.

    Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

    Toyota will introduce the new Hilux on July 28. It is expected to be priced from Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Toyota Hilux

    It competes with the Isuzu V-Cross directly, although it may be considered an alternative to its SUV sibling, the Toyota Fortuner.

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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