Toyota To Open New Manufacturing Plant In Maharashtra, India

Toyota India has announced the opening of a new manufacturing plant in Maharashtra. The plant is expected to begin production in the first half of 2029 and will manufacture a new SUV. This will be the carmaker’s third facility on our shores, and is expected to strengthen the Japanese brand’s position in India and also serve nearby export markets.

More Details About The Facility

The new manufacturing plant will be located in the Bidkin Industrial Area in Maharashtra, India, and is scheduled to begin production in the first half of 2029.

Once operational, the facility will have an annual production capacity of 1 lakh vehicles and will employ approximately 2,800 people.

The plant will carry out key manufacturing processes, including stamping, welding, painting, and assembly, and will produce a new SUV model.

Current Product Portfolio

The current product line of Toyota in India looks like this:

Models Price (ex-showroom) Toyota Glanza Rs 6.46 lakh to Rs 9.64 lakh Toyota Taisor Rs 7.25 lakh to Rs 12.63 lakh Toyota Rumion Rs 9.56 lakh to Rs 13.86 lakh Toyota Hyryder Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh Toyota Innova Crysta Rs 19.18 lakh to Rs 26.12 lakh Toyota Innova Hycross Rs 18.70 lakh to Rs 32.95 lakh Toyota Hilux Rs 28.52 lakh to Rs 36 lakh Toyota Fortuner Rs 34.76 lakh to Rs 50.46 lakh Toyota Fortuner Legender Rs 42.92 lakh to Rs 48.29 lakh Toyota Camry Rs 47.28 lakh to Rs 47.62 lakh Toyota Vellfire Rs 1.19 crore to Rs 1.29 crore Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Rs 2.17 crore to Rs 2.24 crore

Out of all the above models, the Vellfire and the Land Cruiser 300 are the only two models that are brought as CBU (Completely Built-up Unit) on our shores. The others are locally manufactured in India.

CarDekho Says…

This investment will significantly expand Toyota’s footprint in India. Adding 1 lakh units of annual capacity and nearly 3,000 jobs signals confidence in the Indian market and positions the carmaker to use India as both a domestic production hub and a regional export base. As of next, Toyota is set to step into the EV space with the Toyota Ebella, which has already been showcased with just its prices remaining to be announced.