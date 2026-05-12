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    Toyota To Open New Manufacturing Plant In Maharashtra, India

    This manufacturing plant will produce new SUVs and will employ about 2800 people

    Published On May 12, 2026 01:00 PM By Bikramjit

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    Toyota

    Toyota India has announced the opening of a new manufacturing plant in Maharashtra. The plant is expected to begin production in the first half of 2029 and will manufacture a new SUV. This will be the carmaker’s third facility on our shores, and is expected to strengthen the Japanese brand’s position in India and also serve nearby export markets.

    More Details About The Facility

    • The new manufacturing plant will be located in the Bidkin Industrial Area in Maharashtra, India, and is scheduled to begin production in the first half of 2029.

    • Once operational, the facility will have an annual production capacity of 1 lakh vehicles and will employ approximately 2,800 people.

    • The plant will carry out key manufacturing processes, including stamping, welding, painting, and assembly, and will produce a new SUV model.

    Current Product Portfolio

    The current product line of Toyota in India looks like this:

    Models

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Toyota Glanza

    Rs 6.46 lakh to Rs 9.64 lakh

    Toyota Taisor

    Rs 7.25 lakh to Rs 12.63 lakh

    Toyota Rumion

    Rs 9.56 lakh to Rs 13.86 lakh

    Toyota Hyryder

    Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Rs 19.18 lakh to Rs 26.12 lakh

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Rs 18.70 lakh to Rs 32.95 lakh

    Toyota Hilux

    Rs 28.52 lakh to Rs 36 lakh

    Toyota Fortuner

    Rs 34.76 lakh to Rs 50.46 lakh

    Toyota Fortuner Legender

    Rs 42.92 lakh to Rs 48.29 lakh

    Toyota Camry

    Rs 47.28 lakh to Rs 47.62 lakh

    Toyota Vellfire

    Rs 1.19 crore to Rs 1.29 crore

    Toyota Land Cruiser 300

    Rs 2.17 crore to Rs 2.24 crore

    Toyota

    Out of all the above models, the Vellfire and the Land Cruiser 300 are the only two models that are brought as CBU (Completely Built-up Unit) on our shores. The others are locally manufactured in India.

    CarDekho Says…

    This investment will significantly expand Toyota’s footprint in India. Adding 1 lakh units of annual capacity and nearly 3,000 jobs signals confidence in the Indian market and positions the carmaker to use India as both a domestic production hub and a regional export base. As of next, Toyota is set to step into the EV space with the Toyota Ebella, which has already been showcased with just its prices remaining to be announced.

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