Maruti Baleno Continues To Be The Best-selling Premium Hatchback In August 2025

The overall monthly sales of the segment remained steady, with all of the models posting a slight MoM increase

The premium hatchback sales in India for August 2025 remained steady, with the Maruti Baleno continuing with its top spot. Its sales were almost the same as the cumulative sales of all its rivals combined. Meanwhile, the Hyundai i20 posted the highest month-on-month (MoM) growth; however, that came along with the steepest fall in yearly sales. Here’s a quick summary of the premium hatchback segment sales:

Model August 2025 July 2025 August 2024 MoM (%) YoY (%) Maruti Baleno 12,549 12,503 12,485 No difference 1 Toyota Glanza 5,102 5,019 4,624 2 10 Tata Altroz 3,959 3,905 3,031 1 31 Hyundai i20 (includes i20 N Line) 3,634 3,396 4,913 7 -26 Total 25,244 24,823 25,053 2 1

Key Takeaways

The Maruti Baleno, with more than 12,500 unit sales, was once again the highest-selling premium hatchback in August 2025. Its performance stayed steady with no major MoM difference, while on a YoY basis, it saw a marginal growth of 1 percent.

Following it was the Toyota Glanza, which managed over 5,100 units sales in August 2025. The hatchback registered a small MoM increase of 2 percent, while its YoY sales went up by 10 percent.

In third place stood the Tata Altroz facelift, with just under 4,000 units sold. It recorded a slight MoM growth of 1 percent, but on a YoY scale, the hatchback posted an impressive 31 percent rise.

Not too far behind was the Hyundai i20 (including i20 N Line), which clocked sales of around 3,600 units. It witnessed a healthy 7 percent MoM growth, though its YoY numbers dipped significantly by 26 per cent.

The overall segment sales improved by 2 percent in August 2025 from July 2025.

