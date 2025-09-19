All
    Maruti Baleno Continues To Be The Best-selling Premium Hatchback In August 2025

    Modified On Sep 19, 2025 05:07 PM By Bikramjit

    352 Views
    The overall monthly sales of the segment remained steady, with all of the models posting a slight MoM increase

    Premium hatchback sales in August 2025

    The premium hatchback sales in India for August 2025 remained steady, with the Maruti Baleno continuing with its top spot. Its sales were almost the same as the cumulative sales of all its rivals combined. Meanwhile, the Hyundai i20 posted the highest month-on-month (MoM) growth; however, that came along with the steepest fall in yearly sales. Here’s a quick summary of the premium hatchback segment sales:

    Model

    August 2025

    July 2025

    August 2024

    MoM (%)

    YoY (%)

    Maruti Baleno

    12,549

    12,503

    12,485

    No difference

    Toyota Glanza

    5,102

    5,019

    4,624

    2

    10

    Tata Altroz

    3,959

    3,905

    3,031

    1

    31

    Hyundai i20 (includes i20 N Line)

    3,634

    3,396

    4,913

    7

    -26

    Total

    25,244

    24,823

    25,053

    2

    1

    Key Takeaways

    Maruti Baleno

    • The Maruti Baleno, with more than 12,500 unit sales, was once again the highest-selling premium hatchback in August 2025. Its performance stayed steady with no major MoM difference, while on a YoY basis, it saw a marginal growth of 1 percent.

    Toyota Glanza

    • Following it was the Toyota Glanza, which managed over 5,100 units sales in August 2025. The hatchback registered a small MoM increase of 2 percent, while its YoY sales went up by 10 percent.

    Tata Altroz front

    • In third place stood the Tata Altroz facelift, with just under 4,000 units sold. It recorded a slight MoM growth of 1 percent, but on a YoY scale, the hatchback posted an impressive 31 percent rise.

    Hyundai i20

    • Not too far behind was the Hyundai i20 (including i20 N Line), which clocked sales of around 3,600 units. It witnessed a healthy 7 percent MoM growth, though its YoY numbers dipped significantly by 26 per cent.

    • The overall segment sales improved by 2 percent in August 2025 from July 2025.

