All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Nissan Tekton vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Specifications Compared: Which Compact SUV Of The Two Makes More Sense On Paper?

    Hybrid powertrain is the key differentiator between the two contenders!

    Rohit
    Rohit
    Published On Jul 16, 2026 14:06 IST
    info icon
    Published OnJul 16, 2026 14:02 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 16, 2026 14:06 IST
    317 Views
    • Write a comment

    Nissan Tekton Vs Toyota Hyryder

    After a long gap, Nissan has re-entered the compact SUV segment, now with the Tekton SUV. It is based on the same platform as the new Renault Duster and thus even gets a similar set of features. Given its segment, the Tekton has stiff competition, including the Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. In this comparison, let’s see how the new Nissan SUV stacks up against the Hyryder when their on-paper specifications are considered:

    Price

    Price Range

    Nissan Tekton

    Toyota Hyryder

    Ex-showroom pan-India

    Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.59 lakh (introductory)

    Rs 11.31 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh

    • The Tekton costs relatively less than the Toyota Hyryder, with the difference being over Rs 1.5 lakh at the top-end variants.

    • Even at the entry-level variants, it’s the Toyota SUV that is more affordable here by Rs 82,000.

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Nissan Tekton

    Toyota Hyryder

    Difference

    Length

    4,349 mm

    4,365 mm

    (- 16 mm)

    Width

    1,815 mm

    1,795 mm

    + 20 mm

    Height

    1,674 mm (including roof rails)

    1,645 mm

    + 29 mm

    Wheelbase

    2,657 mm

    2,600 mm

    + 57 mm

    Boot Space

    518 litres (up to the parcel tray)

    373 litres (for non-hybrid version)

    + 145 litres

    • The Tekton is bigger than the Hyryder in almost all dimensions, save for the overall length, where it falls marginally short by 16 mm.

    Nissan Tekton Front
    Toyota Hyryder Front

    • It's 57 mm longer wheelbase and the extra width and height are likely to make it a better offering for more in-cabin space between the two SUVs here.

    Nissan Tekton Side
    Toyota Hyryder Side

    • Another advantage of the Nissan SUV is its 145 litres larger boot space that should comfortably take in all your weekend’s worth of luggage.

     

    Nissan Tekton Boot
    Toyota Hyryder Boot

    Colour Options

    Nissan Tekton

    Toyota Hyryder

    Onyx Black

    Speedy Blue*

    Blade Silver*

    Sportin Red*

    Pearl White*

    Cafe White*

    Flare Garnet Red*

    Cave Black

    Indigo Blue*

    Midnight Black

    Moonbow Gray*

    Enticing Silver*

    Gaming Gray

    *Also offered with an optional dual-tone paint shade with a black roof

    • While the Tekton comes in a choice of six monotone exterior paint shades, the Hyryder is available with seven monotone options.

    • Nissan is offering the Tekton with five dual-tone paint options, whereas the Toyota SUV can be had in four dual-tone colourways.

    • We have covered the variant-wise availability of all the colour options of the Nissan Tekton to help you buy the SUV in your preferred shade.

    Features

    Feature

    Nissan Tekton

    Toyota Hyryder

    All-LED headlights

    ✅ (5-pod)

    ✅ (projector units)

    LED DRLs

    ✅ (C-shaped)

    LED front fog lamps

    Alloy wheels

    18-inch dual-tone

    17-inch machine-finished

    ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators

    ✅ 

    Roof rails

    Connected LED tail lights

    Rear spoiler

    Rear fog lamps

    Dual-tone cabin

    Front centre armrest with storage

    ✅ (with sliding functionality as well)

    Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

    Ambient lighting

    ✅ (48-colours)

    Automatic climate control with rear AC vents

    ✅ (dual-zone)

    Power-adjustable front seats

    ✅ (6-way)

    ✅ (8-way power-adjustable driver seat)

    Ventilated front seats

    All four power windows

    Paddle shifters

    PM2.5 air filter

    Air purifier

    Cruise control

    ✅ (adaptive)

    Panoramic sunroof

    Push-button start/stop

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    Wireless smartphone charger

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Heads-up display

    Powered tailgate

    Digital driver’s display

    ✅ (10.25-inches)

    ✅ (7 inches)

    Touchscreen infotainment system

    ✅ (10.1-inches)

    ✅ (9 inches)

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Connected car tech

    Google built-in

    Sound system

    6-speaker sound system

    6-speaker sound system

    6 airbags (as standard)

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    Parking sensors

    Front, side and rear

    Rear

    360-degree camera

    Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Hill-hold assist

    Hill-descent control

    ISOFIX child seat mounts

    Rain-sensing wipers

    All-wheel disc brakes

    Rear wiper with washer

    Rear defogger

    Level-2 ADAS*

    *ADAS - advanced driver assistance systems

    • Both compact SUVs are almost neck and neck when the on-board equipment is considered, but it’s the Nissan Tekton that has a slight edge, being the newer offering.

    • Common amenities include dual digital displays, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, six airbags (as standard), and even Level-2 ADAS.

     

    Nissan Tekton Interior
    Toyota Hyryder Interior

    • The Tekton’s unique features include 6-way power-adjustable front seats, a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a bigger 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a powered tailgate, and dual-zone climate control.

    Nissan Tekton Infotainment Screen

    • That said, the Hyryder has a key advantage in the form of a heads-up display.

    Toyota Hyryder Heads Up Dislay

    Powertrain Options

    Specification

    Nissan Tekton

    Toyota Hyryder

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.3-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) Petrol

    1.5-litre N/A Petrol with Strong-hybrid Tech

    1.5-litre N/A Petrol with CNG kit

    Power

    100 PS

    163 PS

    103 PS

    116 PS (combined)

    88 PS

    Torque

    166 Nm

    280 Nm

    139 Nm

    141 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    Transmission*

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT

    5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    e-CVT

    5-speed MT

    Drivetrain^

    FWD

    FWD

    FWD, AWD (AT only)

    FWD

    FWD

    *DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission, e-CVT - electronically controlled continuously variable transmission

    ^FWD - front-wheel drive, AWD - all-wheel drive

    • While the Tekton is available with two turbo-petrol engine choices, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with a naturally aspirated unit.

    • That said, it’s the Toyota SUV that offers a wider range of powertrains, which includes a strong-hybrid setup and even an optional CNG kit straight from the factory.

    Toyota Hyryder Engine

    • The Nissan Tekton is only available in a front-wheel drive configuration, whereas the Hyryder comes with the option of an all-wheel drivetrain as well.

    • Our ‘variant-wise powertrain options on offer’ story will help you choose the right engine-gearbox combo for the Tekton for your driving requirements.

    CarDekho Says…

    The Tekton is promising to be a well-equipped SUV while featuring similar driving dynamics to those we have already seen with its platform sibling, the Renault Duster. Combine that with the slightly more in-cabin space and additional boot space, more potent powertrain options, and a lower price range than the Hyryder, and you certainly won’t go wrong by picking it.

    Nissan Tekton Rear Quarter
    Toyota Hyryder Rear Quarter

    On the other hand, the Hyryder is a tried and tested product by now in our market, and also offers the option of a strong-hybrid setup as well as an all-wheel drivetrain. If you are someone who prefers ease of maintenance and lower service costs and a fairly loaded feature set – all while being lighter on the pocket – the Toyota Hyryder makes more sense.

    Other Options To Consider

    • Hyundai Creta: It still is one of the segment's most popular choices for its all-round package, premium cabin, and wide range of variants. We have already compared their specifications to help you pick the right SUV for your needs.

    • Tata Sierra: Offers a distinctive design inspired by the original Sierra, along with a spacious cabin and multiple petrol and diesel powertrain options. Here's how the Sierra compares with the Nissan Tekton.

    • Honda Elevate: Makes a strong case for itself with its practical cabin, generous visibility, and fuss-free ownership experience.

    • Renault Duster: Shares its underpinnings with the Tekton but brings its own rugged styling, practical cabin, and a well-rounded package. Here's a closer look at how the two SUVs compare

    • MG Astor: Stands apart with its premium interior, sophisticated styling, and a feature list that still feels competitive.

    • Skoda Kushaq/ Volkswagen Taigun: Offers a clean design, a solid build quality, and a well-put-together cabin, making it a compelling alternative in the segment.

    • Kia Seltos: Blends sporty styling with a premium cabin and a long list of convenience and safety features. Are you considering the Kia Seltos as well? Take a look at our Nissan Tekton vs Kia Seltos comparison.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Rohit
    Rohit
    Rohit Shah is a Content Writer with the CarDekho Group and an automotive journalist with nearly seven years of experience covering the automotive industry. He holds a Bachelor\'s degree in Business Management (International Business) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management. Over the course of his career, Rohit has authored more than 2,500 articles for CarDekho, covering topics ranging from new car launches to the latest developments in the Indian and global automotive industries. His interest in cars began in childhood when he started collecting scale models, and he unwinds by taking a car out for a spin. When he\'s not talking or writing about cars, you can find him watching new movies and series or learning new languages.Read more

    Write your Comment on Nissan Tekton

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Nissan Tekton vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Specifications Compared: Which Compact SUV Of The Two Makes More Sense On Paper?
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience