Nissan Tekton vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Specifications Compared: Which Compact SUV Of The Two Makes More Sense On Paper?

After a long gap, Nissan has re-entered the compact SUV segment, now with the Tekton SUV. It is based on the same platform as the new Renault Duster and thus even gets a similar set of features. Given its segment, the Tekton has stiff competition, including the Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. In this comparison, let’s see how the new Nissan SUV stacks up against the Hyryder when their on-paper specifications are considered:

Price

Price Range Nissan Tekton Toyota Hyryder Ex-showroom pan-India Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.59 lakh (introductory) Rs 11.31 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh

The Tekton costs relatively less than the Toyota Hyryder, with the difference being over Rs 1.5 lakh at the top-end variants.

Even at the entry-level variants, it’s the Toyota SUV that is more affordable here by Rs 82,000.

Dimensions

Parameter Nissan Tekton Toyota Hyryder Difference Length 4,349 mm 4,365 mm (- 16 mm) Width 1,815 mm 1,795 mm + 20 mm Height 1,674 mm (including roof rails) 1,645 mm + 29 mm Wheelbase 2,657 mm 2,600 mm + 57 mm Boot Space 518 litres (up to the parcel tray) 373 litres (for non-hybrid version) + 145 litres

The Tekton is bigger than the Hyryder in almost all dimensions, save for the overall length, where it falls marginally short by 16 mm.

It's 57 mm longer wheelbase and the extra width and height are likely to make it a better offering for more in-cabin space between the two SUVs here.

Another advantage of the Nissan SUV is its 145 litres larger boot space that should comfortably take in all your weekend’s worth of luggage.

Colour Options

Nissan Tekton Toyota Hyryder Onyx Black Speedy Blue* Blade Silver* Sportin Red* Pearl White* Cafe White* Flare Garnet Red* Cave Black Indigo Blue* Midnight Black Moonbow Gray* Enticing Silver* – Gaming Gray

*Also offered with an optional dual-tone paint shade with a black roof

While the Tekton comes in a choice of six monotone exterior paint shades, the Hyryder is available with seven monotone options.

Nissan is offering the Tekton with five dual-tone paint options, whereas the Toyota SUV can be had in four dual-tone colourways.

We have covered the variant-wise availability of all the colour options of the Nissan Tekton to help you buy the SUV in your preferred shade.

Features

Feature Nissan Tekton Toyota Hyryder All-LED headlights ✅ (5-pod) ✅ (projector units) LED DRLs ✅ (C-shaped) ✅ LED front fog lamps ✅ ❌ Alloy wheels 18-inch dual-tone 17-inch machine-finished ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators ✅ ✅ Roof rails ✅ ✅ Connected LED tail lights ✅ ❌ Rear spoiler ✅ ✅ Rear fog lamps ✅ ❌ Dual-tone cabin ✅ ✅ Front centre armrest with storage ✅ (with sliding functionality as well) ✅ Rear centre armrest with cupholders ✅ ✅ Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel ✅ ✅ Ambient lighting ✅ (48-colours) ✅ Automatic climate control with rear AC vents ✅ (dual-zone) ✅ Power-adjustable front seats ✅ (6-way) ✅ (8-way power-adjustable driver seat) Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ All four power windows ✅ ✅ Paddle shifters ✅ ✅ PM2.5 air filter ❌ ✅ Air purifier ✅ ❌ Cruise control ✅ (adaptive) ✅ Panoramic sunroof ✅ ✅ Push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs ✅ ✅ Wireless smartphone charger ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Heads-up display ❌ ✅ Powered tailgate ✅ ❌ Digital driver’s display ✅ (10.25-inches) ✅ (7 inches) Touchscreen infotainment system ✅ (10.1-inches) ✅ (9 inches) Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ✅ ✅ Connected car tech ✅ ✅ Google built-in ✅ ❌ Sound system 6-speaker sound system 6-speaker sound system 6 airbags (as standard) ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ Parking sensors Front, side and rear Rear 360-degree camera ✅ ✅ Electronic parking brake with auto-hold ✅ ✅ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ✅ Hill-hold assist ✅ ✅ Hill-descent control ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat mounts ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ✅ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ✅ ✅ Rear wiper with washer ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ Level-2 ADAS* ✅ ❌

*ADAS - advanced driver assistance systems

Both compact SUVs are almost neck and neck when the on-board equipment is considered, but it’s the Nissan Tekton that has a slight edge, being the newer offering.

Common amenities include dual digital displays, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, six airbags (as standard), and even Level-2 ADAS.

The Tekton’s unique features include 6-way power-adjustable front seats, a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a bigger 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a powered tailgate, and dual-zone climate control.

That said, the Hyryder has a key advantage in the form of a heads-up display.

We have detailed the complete variant-wise features on offer with the Nissan Tekton to help you choose the right variant for your needs.

Powertrain Options

Specification Nissan Tekton Toyota Hyryder Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) Petrol 1.5-litre N/A Petrol with Strong-hybrid Tech 1.5-litre N/A Petrol with CNG kit Power 100 PS 163 PS 103 PS 116 PS (combined) 88 PS Torque 166 Nm 280 Nm 139 Nm 141 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed MT Drivetrain^ FWD FWD FWD, AWD (AT only) FWD FWD

*DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission, e-CVT - electronically controlled continuously variable transmission

^FWD - front-wheel drive, AWD - all-wheel drive

While the Tekton is available with two turbo-petrol engine choices, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with a naturally aspirated unit.

That said, it’s the Toyota SUV that offers a wider range of powertrains, which includes a strong-hybrid setup and even an optional CNG kit straight from the factory.

The Nissan Tekton is only available in a front-wheel drive configuration, whereas the Hyryder comes with the option of an all-wheel drivetrain as well.

Our ‘variant-wise powertrain options on offer’ story will help you choose the right engine-gearbox combo for the Tekton for your driving requirements.

CarDekho Says…

The Tekton is promising to be a well-equipped SUV while featuring similar driving dynamics to those we have already seen with its platform sibling, the Renault Duster. Combine that with the slightly more in-cabin space and additional boot space, more potent powertrain options, and a lower price range than the Hyryder, and you certainly won’t go wrong by picking it.

On the other hand, the Hyryder is a tried and tested product by now in our market, and also offers the option of a strong-hybrid setup as well as an all-wheel drivetrain. If you are someone who prefers ease of maintenance and lower service costs and a fairly loaded feature set – all while being lighter on the pocket – the Toyota Hyryder makes more sense.

Other Options To Consider