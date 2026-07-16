2026 Nissan Tekton: Your Ultimate Buying Guide

Nissan India has recently launched the Tekton, and the compact SUV is about to take a place in the hearts of SUV lovers. Even being a corporate twin of the Renault Duster, the Tekton has its own unique design resemblance to its sibling, the mighty Nissan Patrol.

With its premium cabin and advanced safety features, the Nissan Tekton is a great choice for someone looking for a compact SUV suitable for family tours and long getaways. The Tekton is being offered in two engine options: a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed DCT.

So if the Nissan Tekton is on your list for purchase, our comprehensive buying guide will help you understand the SUV better and help you choose the desired powertrain, variant, colour and everything else you need to know about the Tekton.

2026 Nissan Tekton Launch Report

After a lot of teasers and spyshots, Nissan has finally launched the Tekton in India. The Tekton features a long list of features, two turbo petrol engine options, and an upright SUV posture and will be an anchor for Nissan’s revival plans in India.

The Nissan Tekton is available in 6 variants: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Tekna Plus. If you want to know the details on the key highlights, prices, and variant details of the Tekton, here is the detailed report below:

2026 Nissan Tekton Booking Details & Delivery Timeline Explained

With the launch of the SUV, Nissan opened bookings for the Tekton in India. The deliveries will begin from the 20th of this month, and you can expect delivery from this date depending on the variant you choose, availability, and dealership allocation.

There are two booking methods: you can either book through the official website of Nissan India, or you can go directly to your nearest Nissan dealership, and we have described the entire process for you in the report below:

2026 Nissan Tekton On-Road Price Explained

Nissan has positioned the Tekton with highly aggressive pricing, ensuring that the variant lineup and diverse pricing cater to a broad spectrum of buyers. But these prices are just the ex-showroom prices. The actual amount you pay includes additional charges such as registration, insurance, TCS, and other fees. In the report below, we have detailed the on-road pricing for the Nissan Tekton across India’s major cities.

2026 Nissan Tekton EMI Buying Guide

If you are planning to buy the Nissan Tekton with the EMI option, our EMI buying guide report will help you choose the best loan tenure and give you an idea of what the down payment, monthly EMI amount, and interest rates would be. For the calculation, we have taken the on-road price of Delhi and tenures of 3, 4, 5 and 7 years for your reference.

Here is the link to our detailed report.

2026 Nissan Tekton Image Gallery

The Nissan Tekton carries design cues inspired by the flagship Nissan Patrol. The connected headlamp design with the red design element running across the lights, the serious-looking fascia with a chunky bumper, and the integrated design elements all give the SUV a sporty look. In profile, the SUV carries a similar silhouette to the Duster. The connected tail lamp and the overall rear design also feel similar to the Duster. On the interior, the Tekton has a layered dashboard design with leatherette seats, leather-wrapped steering wheels and a cooled storage space within the centre armrest. Take a look at our detailed image gallery to know the in-depth details of the Nissan Tekton.

2026 Nissan Tekton Colour Options

The Tekton is offered in 6 colour options, and 5 of them are also available in dual-tone options as well. However, not all colours are available right from the base variant. As the trim level goes higher, you get a wide range of options to choose from. Here’s our detailed report to help you understand the variant-wise colour options so you can choose the right configuration for you.

2026 Nissan Tekton Variant-wise Powertrain Options

The Nissan Tekton is offered in two turbo-petrol engine options: a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine option, and the SUV is offered in 6 variants. If you are confused between the variants and want to know which variant gets which powertrain option, our variant-wise powertrain report of the Nissan Tekton will help you finalise your buying decision.

2026 Nissan Tekton Variant-wise Features

The Nissan Tekton is a feature-rich SUV. It gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, built-in Google support, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, and a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system. Other convenience features include dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, a wireless phone charger, electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors), and rear AC vents.

However, the features list varies from variant to variant. As you go higher in trims, the feature list increases. Your confusion will be sorted out with our variant-wise features explainer story given below.