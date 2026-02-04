Top 15 Best Selling Cars In January 2026: Tata Nexon and Tata Punch Were The Most Popular Choices Among Private Buyers
Despite multiple new contenders joining the game, the Hyundai Creta remains the most popular pick in its segment!
Published On Feb 04, 2026
-
January 2026 begins with Tata and Maruti continuing to dominate the Indian car sales charts. The Tata Nexon and Tata Punch emerge as the top choices among private buyers, while the Maruti Dzire holds on to second place as the only sedan in the top 15 list. Hyundai and Mahindra also have multiple entries. Here’s a closer look at the top 15 selling cars during the month:
|
Rank
|
Model
|
January 2026
|
January 2025
|
YoY growth/decline (%)
|
1
|
Tata Nexon (includes Nexon EV)
|
23,365 units
|
15,397 units
|
52
|
2
|
Maruti Dzire
|
19,629 units
|
15,383 units
|
28
|
3
|
Tata Punch (includes Punch EV)
|
19,257 units
|
16,231 units
|
19
|
4
|
Hyundai Creta (includes Creta Electric and Creta N Line)
|
17,921 units
|
18,522 units
|
(-) 3
|
5
|
Maruti Ertiga
|
17,892 units
|
14,248 units
|
26
|
6
|
Maruti Swift
|
17,806 units
|
17,081 units
|
4
|
7
|
Maruti Brezza
|
17,486 units
|
14,747 units
|
19
|
8
|
Maruti Baleno
|
16,782 units
|
19,965 units
|
(-) 16
|
9
|
Mahindra Scorpio (includes Scorpio N)
|
15,542 units
|
15,442 units
|
1
|
10
|
Maruti Victoris
|
15,240 units
|
—
|
—
|
11
|
Maruti Wagon R
|
15,118 units
|
24,078 units
|
(-) 37
|
12
|
Mahindra Thar (includes Thar Roxx)
|
13,418 units
|
7,557 units
|
78
|
13
|
Maruti Fronx
|
13,353 units
|
15,192 units
|
(-) 12
|
14
|
Hyundai Venue (includes Venue N Line)
|
12,413 units
|
11,106 units
|
12
|
15
|
Maruti Alto
|
12,314 units
|
11,352 units
|
8
Key Takeaways
-
The sub-4 metre SUV/crossover segment is the sweetest-selling space in India, and the presence of four models (Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Fronx) in this roster proves that.
-
With over 23,000 units sold, the Tata Nexon leads this space and kicks off the year as the bestselling model in January 2026. This has been backed by the Nexon EV’s sales as well. Notably, the Nexon has recorded a strong 52 percent year-on-year growth compared to January 2025. No doubt, the Nexon’s popularity is backed by its all-rounder nature and there is a Nexon for everyone.
-
Unlike the Nexon, the Maruti Brezza, Maruti Fronx and Hyundai Venue claim the seventh, thirteenth and fourteenth positions on this list, respectively. The Hyundai Venue received a significant update recently, but that hasn’t translated equally into its sales figures.
-
Following the Nexon, the Maruti Dzire stands as the second-best-selling model. Notably, the Dzire was also the top-selling car in 2025, and this largely comes down to its strong demand in the fleet and taxi space.
-
The Tata Punch has climbed up the ladder to secure the third spot and is technically the second-most popular choice among private buyers, with over 19,000 units sold, including Punch EV. The Punch is expected to remain a consistent performer in this list, thanks to the valuable updates it has received recently and how popular it is becoming as a first car choice among Indian buyers.
-
The compact SUV segment has seen plenty of updates in recent times, but it is interesting to see the Hyundai Creta’s continued popularity in the market despite that. Combining its Electric and N Line guise, the Creta has had over 17,000 units sold. Even with a 3 percent year-on-year drop, it managed to stay stable in the fourth position in January 2026.
-
Selling nearly 18,000 units in January 2026, the Maruti Ertiga continues to remain the top MPV choice in India. Much like the Dzire, it commands strong demand in both the private and cab market.
-
The Maruti Swift’s 4 percent year-on-year increase shows that it has settled into a steady phase of its lifecycle. It still remains one of the most popular hatchbacks in the country and is known for its fun-to-drive nature. But yes, buyers looking for cars in this segment also keep micro SUVs in contention.
-
Following the Swift, the Maruti Baleno continues to be another popular hatchback, keeping the body style relevant on Indian roads. Although it was the best-selling model in December 2025, its sales dropped by around 3,000 units in January 2026.
-
Unlike Swift and Baleno, the Maruti Wagon R has faced a huge dip in sales. In fact, its sales dropped the most in this list, by 37 percent from January 2025. The Wagon R unarguably has been the most popular first car choice among Indian families and remains a strong option in the fleet market as well.
-
Mahindra Scorpio and Mahindra Thar are the only two nameplates from Mahindra’s stable to secure a position on this list. Both enjoy a loyal following among Mahindra fans, and their dominant road presence continues to make them popular choices. In terms of sales, the Scorpio has remained consistent, including the Scorpio N, while the Thar and Thar Roxx have almost doubled their sales figures in January 2026.
-
Maruti Victoris, the ICOTY 2026, is emerging to be the second most popular compact SUV choice in the market with over 15,000 units sold. It finds itself at the tenth position in January 2026.
-
Last but not least, the Maruti Alto’s presence on this list with over 12,000 units sold proves that hatchbacks are still alive, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns across the country.