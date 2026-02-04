All
    Top 15 Best Selling Cars In January 2026: Tata Nexon and Tata Punch Were The Most Popular Choices Among Private Buyers

    Despite multiple new contenders joining the game, the Hyundai Creta remains the most popular pick in its segment!

    Published On Feb 04, 2026 03:45 PM By Bikramjit

    Tata Nexon

    January 2026 begins with Tata and Maruti continuing to dominate the Indian car sales charts. The Tata Nexon and Tata Punch emerge as the top choices among private buyers, while the Maruti Dzire holds on to second place as the only sedan in the top 15 list. Hyundai and Mahindra also have multiple entries. Here’s a closer look at the top 15 selling cars during the month:

    Rank

    Model

    January 2026

    January 2025

    YoY growth/decline (%)

    1

    Tata Nexon (includes Nexon EV)

    23,365 units

    15,397 units

    52

    2

    Maruti Dzire

    19,629 units

    15,383 units

    28

    3

    Tata Punch (includes Punch EV)

    19,257 units

    16,231 units

    19

    4

    Hyundai Creta (includes Creta Electric and Creta N Line)

    17,921 units

    18,522 units

    (-) 3

    5

    Maruti Ertiga

    17,892 units

    14,248 units

    26

    6

    Maruti Swift

    17,806 units

    17,081 units

    4

    7

    Maruti Brezza

    17,486 units

    14,747 units

    19

    8

    Maruti Baleno

    16,782 units

    19,965 units

    (-) 16

    9

    Mahindra Scorpio (includes Scorpio N)

    15,542 units

    15,442 units

    1

    10

    Maruti Victoris

    15,240 units

    11

    Maruti Wagon R

    15,118 units

    24,078 units

    (-) 37

    12

    Mahindra Thar (includes Thar Roxx)

    13,418 units

    7,557 units

    78

    13

    Maruti Fronx

    13,353 units

    15,192 units

    (-) 12

    14

    Hyundai Venue (includes Venue N Line)

    12,413 units

    11,106 units

    12

    15

    Maruti Alto

    12,314 units

    11,352 units

    8

    Key Takeaways

    • The sub-4 metre SUV/crossover segment is the sweetest-selling space in India, and the presence of four models (Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Fronx) in this roster proves that.

    Tata Nexon 

    • With over 23,000 units sold, the Tata Nexon leads this space and kicks off the year as the bestselling model in January 2026. This has been backed by the Nexon EV’s sales as well. Notably, the Nexon has recorded a strong 52 percent year-on-year growth compared to January 2025. No doubt, the Nexon’s popularity is backed by its all-rounder nature and there is a Nexon for everyone. 

     Hyundai Venue

     Maruti Dzire front

    • Following the Nexon, the Maruti Dzire stands as the second-best-selling model. Notably, the Dzire was also the top-selling car in 2025, and this largely comes down to its strong demand in the fleet and taxi space. 

     2026 Tata Punch Facelift

    • The Tata Punch has climbed up the ladder to secure the third spot and is technically the second-most popular choice among private buyers, with over 19,000 units sold, including Punch EV. The Punch is expected to remain a consistent performer in this list, thanks to the valuable updates it has received recently and how popular it is becoming as a first car choice among Indian buyers.

    Hyundai Creta front quarter image 

    • The compact SUV segment has seen plenty of updates in recent times, but it is interesting to see the Hyundai Creta’s continued popularity in the market despite that. Combining its Electric and N Line guise, the Creta has had over 17,000 units sold. Even with a 3 percent year-on-year drop, it managed to stay stable in the fourth position in January 2026. 

     Maruti Ertiga

    • Selling nearly 18,000 units in January 2026, the Maruti Ertiga continues to remain the top MPV choice in India. Much like the Dzire, it commands strong demand in both the private and cab market. 

    Maruti Swift front design 

    • The Maruti Swift’s 4 percent year-on-year increase shows that it has settled into a steady phase of its lifecycle. It still remains one of the most popular hatchbacks in the country and is known for its fun-to-drive nature. But yes, buyers looking for cars in this segment also keep micro SUVs in contention. 

    • Following the Swift, the Maruti Baleno continues to be another popular hatchback, keeping the body style relevant on Indian roads. Although it was the best-selling model in December 2025, its sales dropped by around 3,000 units in January 2026.

     Maruti WagonR

    • Unlike Swift and Baleno, the Maruti Wagon R has faced a huge dip in sales. In fact, its sales dropped the most in this list, by 37 percent from January 2025. The Wagon R unarguably has been the most popular first car choice among Indian families and remains a strong option in the fleet market as well.

     Scorpio Classic driving

    • Mahindra Scorpio and Mahindra Thar are the only two nameplates from Mahindra’s stable to secure a position on this list. Both enjoy a loyal following among Mahindra fans, and their dominant road presence continues to make them popular choices. In terms of sales, the Scorpio has remained consistent, including the Scorpio N, while the Thar and Thar Roxx have almost doubled their sales figures in January 2026.

     Maruti Victoris

    • Maruti Victoris, the ICOTY 2026, is emerging to be the second most popular compact SUV choice in the market with over 15,000 units sold. It finds itself at the tenth position in January 2026.

     Maruti Alto K10 front design

    • Last but not least, the Maruti Alto’s presence on this list with over 12,000 units sold proves that hatchbacks are still alive, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns across the country.

