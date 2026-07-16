2026 Kia Syros EV Variant-wise Colours: Which New Shades Does This EV Bring?

Kia India has taken the wraps off the smallest electric vehicle in its lineup, the Syros EV. The Syros EV, in terms of design, is similar to its ICE counterpart, with quirky styling and a futuristic theme; it does carry forward this unique look.

The Kia Syros EV comes in five trims, which include HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, and X-Line. In this article, we are having a look at what colours the Syros EV offers and checking which of them are available in each variant.

Colour Options

The Syros EV offers 9 monotone shades:

Ivory Silver Matte

Frost Blue

Gravity Grey

Pewter Olive

Magma Red

Ivory Silver Gloss

Aurora Black Pearl

Glacier White Pearl

Xclusive Matte Graphite

Let’s look at which variant gets which colours:

Colour HTK HTK Plus HTX HTX Plus X-Line Ivory Silver Matte ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Frost Blue ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Gravity Grey ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Pewter Olive ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Magma Red ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Ivory Silver Gloss ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Glacier White Pearl ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Aurora Black Pearl ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Xclusive Matte Graphite ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅

The Tech-line gets 8 colours to choose from, which include Ivory Silver Matte, Frost Blue, Gravity Grey, Pewter Olive, Magma Red, Ivory Silver Gloss, Glacier White Pearl, and Aurora Black Pearl.

The X-line gets two colours, which are Aurora Black Pearl and Xclusive Matte Graphite, with the Xclusive Matte Graphite being exclusive to the X-line trim.

The Syros EV opts out of the Imperial Blue colour, which is present in the ICE counterpart, but does get the Xclusive Matte Graphite for the top-end trim.

Note: When compared to the Syros ICE, Kia has added the X-Line trim to the Syros EV, which includes the new Xclusive Matte Graphite colour, but it misses out on the Imperial Blue colour available for the ICE. The Syros is also expected to receive the X-Line trim as well, which will most probably add the same shade to it.

Features & Safety

While the Kia Syros EV is similar to the Syros ICE, it has a few differences, such as a dual-tone black and white interior theme and a new steering wheel borrowed from the Seltos, unlike the two-spoke steering on the Syros ICE. Other features include a triple-display setup, which includes a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a 5-inch display for climate control, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, powered driver seat, front and rear ventilated seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel that adds more premiumness to the cabin.

In terms of safety, it gets Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), in which some of the features are lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind view monitor, and forward collision warning. It is also equipped with a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, a dashcam, 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Battery Options & Performance

The Syros EV is offered with two battery pack options: a 42 kWh battery and a 51.4 kWh battery. Let’s take a closer look at the detailed specifications of each of them:

Battery Kia Syros EV 42kWh Kia Syros EV (Extended Range) 51.4 kWh Power (PS) 135 PS 171 PS Torque (Nm) 255 Nm 255 Nm Battery Pack 42 kWh 51.4 kWh MIDC Claimed Range (P1 + P2) 443 km 526 km

The Syros EV supports 100 kW DC fast charging, which will take both batteries from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 39 minutes. For home charging, with the 11 kW AC fast charger, it tops up the 51.4 kWh battery in 4 hours 50 minutes (from 10 percent to 100 percent) and 4 hours for the 42 kWh.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Syros EV, being the smallest electric offering from Kia, is expected to be priced around Rs 13 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the Tata Nexon EV, VinFast VF6, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, and the MG Windsor EV.