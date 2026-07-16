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    2026 Kia Syros EV Variant-wise Colours: Which New Shades Does This EV Bring?

    The Syros EV is offered in monotone shades and has a few exclusive colours for the top-end variant

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Jul 16, 2026 13:37 IST
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    Published OnJul 16, 2026 13:05 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 16, 2026 13:37 IST
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    Kia Syros EV

    Kia India has taken the wraps off the smallest electric vehicle in its lineup, the Syros EV. The Syros EV, in terms of design, is similar to its ICE counterpart, with quirky styling and a futuristic theme; it does carry forward this unique look.

    The Kia Syros EV comes in five trims, which include HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, and X-Line. In this article, we are having a look at what colours the Syros EV offers and checking which of them are available in each variant. 

    Colour Options

    The Syros EV offers 9 monotone shades: 

    • Ivory Silver Matte

    Kia Syros EV Ivory Silver Matte

    • Frost Blue

    Kia Syros EV Frost Blue

    • Gravity Grey

    Kia Syros EV Gravity Grey

    • Pewter Olive

    Kia Syros EV Pewter Olive

    • Magma Red

    Kia Syros EV Magma Red

    • Ivory Silver Gloss

    Kia Syros EV Ivory Silver Gloss

    • Aurora Black Pearl 

    Kia Syros EV Aurora Black Pearl

    • Glacier White Pearl

    Kia Syros EV Glacier White Pearl

    • Xclusive Matte Graphite

    Kia Syros EV Xclusive Matte Graphite

    Let’s look at which variant gets which colours:

    Colour

    HTK

    HTK Plus

    HTX

    HTX Plus

    X-Line 

    Ivory Silver Matte

    Frost Blue

    Gravity Grey

    Pewter Olive

    Magma Red

    Ivory Silver Gloss

    Glacier White Pearl

    Aurora Black Pearl

    Xclusive Matte Graphite

    • The Tech-line gets 8 colours to choose from, which include Ivory Silver Matte, Frost Blue, Gravity Grey, Pewter Olive, Magma Red, Ivory Silver Gloss, Glacier White Pearl, and Aurora Black Pearl.

    • The X-line gets two colours, which are Aurora Black Pearl and Xclusive Matte Graphite, with the Xclusive Matte Graphite being exclusive to the X-line trim. 

    • The Syros EV opts out of the Imperial Blue colour, which is present in the ICE counterpart, but does get the Xclusive Matte Graphite for the top-end trim.

    Note: 

    When compared to the Syros ICE, Kia has added the X-Line trim to the Syros EV, which includes the new Xclusive Matte Graphite colour, but it misses out on the Imperial Blue colour available for the ICE. The Syros is also expected to receive the X-Line trim as well, which will most probably add the same shade to it. 

    Features & Safety

    While the Kia Syros EV is similar to the Syros ICE, it has a few differences, such as a dual-tone black and white interior theme and a new steering wheel borrowed from the Seltos, unlike the two-spoke steering on the Syros ICE. Other features include a triple-display setup, which includes a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a 5-inch display for climate control, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, powered driver seat, front and rear ventilated seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel that adds more premiumness to the cabin. 

     Kia Syros EV Interior

    In terms of safety, it gets Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), in which some of the features are lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind view monitor, and forward collision warning. It is also equipped with a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, a dashcam, 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat mounts. 

    Battery Options & Performance

    The Syros EV is offered with two battery pack options: a 42 kWh battery and a 51.4 kWh battery. Let’s take a closer look at the detailed specifications of each of them:

    Battery

    Kia Syros EV 42kWh

    Kia Syros EV (Extended Range) 51.4 kWh 

    Power (PS)

    135 PS 

    171 PS 

    Torque (Nm)

    255 Nm

    255 Nm

    Battery Pack

    42 kWh 

    51.4 kWh 

    MIDC Claimed Range (P1 + P2)

    443 km 

    526 km 

    The Syros EV supports 100 kW DC fast charging, which will take both batteries from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 39 minutes. For home charging, with the 11 kW AC fast charger, it tops up the 51.4 kWh battery in 4 hours 50 minutes (from 10 percent to 100 percent) and 4 hours for the 42 kWh.  

    Kia Syros EV Charge Port

    Expected Price & Rivals

    The Syros EV, being the smallest electric offering from Kia, is expected to be priced around Rs 13 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the  Tata Nexon EV, VinFast VF6, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, and the MG Windsor EV.

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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