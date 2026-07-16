JSW MG Motor India Reveals Its Latest ADAPT Platform, Supports PHEV, BEV, Strong-hybrid & Range-extender EV Tech!

JSW MG Motor India has big plans in the NEV (New Energy Vehicles) space, and to demonstrate its commitment, it has now revealed its latest ADAPT platform. WIth support for plug-in hybrid, range-extender EV and even the self-charging strong-hybrid tech, it will play a crucial role in its future product strategy, with the first product expected later this year. Here are all the details announced by the carmaker today:

ADAPT Platform: What Is It?

An acronym for Advance Drive Architecture Platform Technology, this new platform offers a variety of powertrain technologies that will underpin future products bearing the MG badge, likely including the upcoming MG Hector Hawk.

It will support EV, plug-in hybrid, range extender EV and a conventional strong-hybrid powertrain, with the latter three being paired to an electromagnetic dedicated hybrid transmission (eDHT), which the carmaker claims is a first-time-ever innovation delivering instant response and high fuel efficiency. Some other key highlights of this platform include:

10-in-1 drive Electric Drive Unit

A dedicated hybrid engine engineered for low fuel consumption and high thermal efficiency

An intelligent battery management system

Self-adapting driving modes (Pure EV, Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Direct Drive)

When Can We Expect It?

While details on the exact engine, battery packs and other components are still under wraps, the carmaker says the first products to spawn this, would be revealed in the current financial year. Besides the Hector Hawk, we expect the upcoming MG IM6 coupe-SUV, likely to be sold through the MG Select dealership network, to also be based on this.

Notably, the Hector Hawk (also known as the Wuling Starlight 560 and Wuling Eksion globally) could also employ various versions of this platform for its EV, strong-hybrid and PHEV powertrains.

What are your thoughts on this platform? Let us know in the comments below!