Maruti Alto, Wagon R, Vitara Brezza, Baleno, Ciaz And Others Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs 67,000 In January 2021

You can grab a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000 on a Maruti this January

Maruti is offering maximum savings of up to Rs 67,000 on the S-Cross .

The S-Presso, Celerio and Ignis get discounts of up to Rs 44,000.

Both Swift and Dzire Special Editions get total benefits of up to Rs 24,000.

All offers are valid until the end of January 2021.

2021 will witness the new-gen Maruti Alto and Celerio. The carmaker is also expected to launch the facelifted Swift in February. However, if you wish to buy a car from Maruti’s current lineup, here’s a look at the model-wise offers that are valid until the end of January 2021:

Arena Offers

Maruti Alto

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 34,000

The above benefits are applicable to both the petrol and CNG variants of the Alto .

It only comes with a 0.8-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The next-gen Alto is expected to arrive in the second half of 2021.

Maruti S-Presso

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 44,000

The S-Presso is available with the 1.0-litre petrol engines and also gets the choice of an AMT.

Both the petrol and CNG variants are offered with the above savings.

Maruti Eeco

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 34,000

Maruti is offering the above mentioned discounts on both the petrol and CNG variants of the Eeco.

It is available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that sends power to the rear wheels via a 5-speed MT. When using petrol, it makes 73PS/98Nm while the CNG variant is rated at 63PS/85Nm.

Maruti Celerio

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 44,000

Both MT- and AMT-equipped variants of the Celerio can be availed with these benefits.

The CNG variants of the hatchback get the same offers as well.

Maruti is offering the above mentioned discounts on the Celerio X too.

Its second-gen model is expected to go on sale by April this year.

Maruti Wagon R

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 8,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 27,000

The above offers are applicable on both petrol and CNG variants of the Wagon R.

It gets the choice of 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines, both with the option of a 5-speed manual or an AMT.

Maruti Swift

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 34,000

Both the manual transmission and AMT variants of the Swift are offered with these savings.

The Swift Special Edition gets the same exchange bonus and corporate discount. However, there is no consumer offer and buyers will have to pay a premium of Rs 18,500 for this variant.

Its facelifted version is expected to go on sale in February.

Maruti Dzire

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 8,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 32,000

Maruti is offering all variants of the Dzire with these discounts.

For those looking to buy the pre-facelift model, Maruti is offering a consumer discount of Rs 25,000 while the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same. Buyers can save up to Rs 49,000 on the pre-facelift Dzire.

The Dzire Special Edition comes with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount but there is no consumer offer. Buyers need to pay Rs 3,500 more for this variant.

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 34,000

Maruti offers the Vitara Brezza with savings of up to Rs 34,000.

It gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine that puts out 105PS and 138Nm. It comes mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission option or a 4-speed AT gearbox.

Maruti Ertiga

Offer Amount Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 4,000

You can avail the above discount on both the petrol and CNG variants of the MPV.

The Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 105PS and 138Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual. Maruti also offers a 4-speed automatic transmission with the petrol version. The CNG-petrol variant uses the same 1.5-litre petrol engine but without the smart hybrid tech. It has a claimed efficiency of 26.08km/kg but the performance drops to 92PS and 122Nm.

NEXA Offers

Maruti Baleno

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 29,000

The base-spec Sigma variant of the Baleno is offered with the above benefits. While the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same, the consumer offer drops to Rs 10,000 for all other variants, for a maximum savings of up to Rs 24,000.

If you wish to buy a 2021 model, you can grab total benefits of up to Rs 21,500 that includes the same exchange bonus and corporate discount though the consumer offer drops to Rs 7,500.

Maruti Ignis

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 44,000

Maruti is offering these benefits on the base-spec Sigma variant of the 2020 Ignis.

The second-to-base Delta and top-spec Alpha get a consumer offer of Rs 20,000 while that for the second-to-top Zeta stands at Rs 10,000.

All variants come with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount.

If you are looking for a 2021 Ignis, Maruti is offering a consumer offer of Rs 10,000 while the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain unchanged.

Maruti Ciaz

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 60,000

The above offers are applicable on all variants of the 2020 Ciaz, except the top-spec Alpha MT variant which gets a consumer offer of Rs 20,000. Hence, it comes with total savings of up to Rs 50,000.

For those planning to buy a 2021 model, it is offered with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount while the cash discount comes down to Rs 10,000.

Maruti XL6

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 19,000

Even though the XL6 doesn’t get a cash discount, it still offers more savings than the Ertiga.

The above benefits are applicable on both 2020 and 2021 models.

Maruti S-Cross

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 60,000

Maruti is offering these benefits on all variants of the 2020 S-Cross, except for the base-spec Sigma.

The Sigma variant gets a ‘Sigma 8+’ kit worth Rs 37,000 instead of a consumer offer while the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same, taking the total savings to Rs 67,000.

If you wish to buy a 2021 model, all variants of the S-Cross except the Sigma come with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 while the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same. The base-spec Sigma variant, on the other hand, is offered with the Sigma 8+ kit as seen with the 2020 model.

Note: The above offers are valid in Delhi and may vary from state to state. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Arena or NEXA dealership for more details.

