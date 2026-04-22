2026 Hyundai Exter HX 4 Vs Exter HX 4 Plus Variant: Is The Upgrade Worth It?

Hyundai has updated the Exter with minor changes to its exterior and interior, along with revisions to its variant lineup. Among these, buyers may find themselves choosing between the HX4 and HX4 Plus trims, with the latter adding a couple of extra features.

The HX 4 already feels well-equipped, but the HX 4 Plus adds a couple of features to take things further. With only a considerable price gap between the two, the key question is, should you stick with the HX 4 or consider spending more for the HX 4 Plus? Let’s take a closer look:

Hyundai Exter HX 4 Vs HX 4 Plus: Price

Variant Petrol Petrol+CNG MT AMT MT HX 4 Rs 7.22 lakh - Rs 8.27 lakh HX 4 Plus - Rs 8.06 lakh -

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

As you can see above, the HX 4 Plus variant is only available with an AMT transmission, and costs Rs 84,000 more than the HX 4 Petrol MT variant. What does this premium get you? Here are the details:

Hyundai Exter HX 4 Vs HX 4 Plus: Exterior

Both the Exter HX 4 and HX 4 Plus share the same overall design, with a boxy stance, squared wheel arches, and SUV-like proportions. The facelift updates give both variants a modern look, and there are no major visual differences between the two.

Up front, both variants come equipped with halogen headlamps along with LED DRLs, black radiator grille and a silver applique on the bumper.

In profile, both these variants of the Exter ride on 15-inch steel wheels with stylised covers and feature body-coloured door handles and ORVMs and a black insert on the C-pillar. However, one way to differentiate them is that the HX 4 Plus gets indicators in the form of LED strips on the ORVMs, while the lower-spec HX 4 has them placed on the front fender. You also get thicker body cladding as standard on the HX 4 Plus, which is an optional accessory on the HX 4.

At the rear, both variants look identical with a faux diffuser, silver bumper accents, ‘H-shaped’ LED taillamps and a black panel between the taillamps. Notably, both these trims miss out on premium touches like alloy wheels, roof rails, projector headlamps and a rear spoiler which are available on higher variants.

Hyundai Exter HX 4 Vs HX 4 Plus: Colour Options

Hyundai Exter HX 4 Hyundai Exter HX 4 Plus Golden Bronze Golden Bronze Abyss Black Pearl Abyss Black Pearl Abyss Black Matte Abyss Black Matte Starry Night Starry Night Titan Grey Titan Grey Titan Grey Matte Titan Grey Matte Atlas White Atlas White Ranger Khaki Ranger Khaki

The HX 4 and HX 4 Plus are offered with the exact same set of colour options, so there’s no difference between the two in terms of paint choices. With identical paint options on offer, colour is not something that will influence your decision.

Hyundai Exter HX4 Vs HX4 Plus: Interior

Step inside, and both variants continue with the same cabin layout, which means there’s no major visual difference between the two. The dashboard design remains functional, with a dual-tone navy blue and black theme.

The seats in both variants get a semi-fabric beige finish, and the overall fit and finish feel consistent across the two. Elements like the flat-bottom steering wheel and silver accents on the dashboard add a slight sporty touch, while the layout itself is easy to understand and use in everyday driving.

In terms of space and practicality as well, both variants offer the same experience. Storage areas, seating comfort, and overall cabin usability remain unchanged. So, when it comes to the interior design and layout, there is no major difference between the HX 4 and HX 4 Plus.

Hyundai Exter HX4 Vs HX4 Plus: Features

Both the HX 4 and HX 4 Plus come equipped with similar features. You get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted controls, Type-C USB charging ports, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and power windows.

The HX 4 Plus, however, adds a single-pane sunroof and electrically-foldable ORVMs which brings in more light into the cabin. For a more detailed breakdown of the Hyundai Exter’s variant-wise features, tap here.

Hyundai Exter HX 4 Vs HX 4 Plus: Safety

On the safety front, both the HX 4 and HX 4 Plus offer the same set of features. These include six airbags as standard, along with ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Both variants also come with ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, and a reverse parking camera.

Note: Opting for higher variants will also get you an inbuilt dashcam, auto-dimming IRVM, auto headlamps, rear wiper with washer and a rear defogger as well.

Hyundai Exter HX 4 Vs HX 4 Plus: Powertrain

The HX 4 variant is available with both petrol and CNG fuel options, but only with a manual gearbox. The HX 4 Plus, on the other hand skips the CNG powertrain choice, and is offered only with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired to an AMT gearbox.

So, if you are looking for an automatic option, the HX 4 Plus is the one to consider, while if you want a factory-fitted CNG kit, the HX 4 remains your only choice.

Detailed powertrain specifications of the Hyundai Exter are listed below:

Engine 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 83 PS 83 PS/ 69 PS (CNG) Torque 114 Nm 114 Nm/ 95 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT

*AMT- automated manual transmission

You can also check out these powertrains in detail, in this story.

Hyundai Exter: Rivals

The Hyundai Exter rivals the likes of the Tata Punch and Citroen C3, and can also be considered as an alternative to its hatchback sibling, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Confused between the HX 3 and HX 4 variants of the Hyundai Exter? Head over to our earlier report where we have compared both in detail.

Image Source HX 4

Image Source HX 4 Plus