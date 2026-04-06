Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The HX4 Variant Of The 2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift

The Hyundai Exter has received a facelift update, with small design changes and a revised variant lineup. Among them, the HX4 sits above the lower-spec trims, including the HX3 variant, which we have covered in our earlier report. While the overall styling remains the same, the HX4 adds a few extra features over the lower trims.

In this report, we take a look at what it offers in terms of design, interior, features, and powertrain options.

Design

Front

Up front, the Exter HX4 continues with the same upright and boxy stance, which gives it a SUV-like appearance. The facelift updates make the front look slightly more defined, notably the HX4 variant now gets LED DRLs, which add a more modern touch to the overall design.

From the lower-spec variant, the HX4 carries forward the halogen headlamp setup, while silver inserts on the lower part of the bumper adds contrast to the front, while the tall bonnet and squared-off design maintain its visual presence.

Side

The HX4 is offered with 15-inch steel wheels; however, unlike lower-spec variants, it gets stylised wheel covers, which add a bit more visual interest compared to plain steel wheels. The side profile remains unchanged, with black body cladding running along the lower section, adding to the SUV-like character.

Elements like the larger wheel arches and the black insert on the C-pillar help break the plain look. However, it still misses out on features like roof rails and a rear spoiler, which could have added more to its overall appearance.

Rear

At the rear, the Exter HX4 remains unchanged with LED tail lamps, which give it a more modern look compared to basic lighting setups. The glossy black insert between the tail lamps adds a slightly more upmarket feel to the rear section. The bumper design includes a silver insert, while the faux diffuser element adds a subtle sporty touch. Overall, the rear stays consistent with the Exter’s styling.

Interior

Inside, the Exter HX4 features a dual-tone navy and black cabin theme, which gives the interior a slightly premium look. The seats are offered with semi-fabric upholstery with a beige finish, which adds contrast and helps break the darker tones inside the cabin.

The dashboard layout remains simple and functional, with silver accents around the centre console and dashboard adding a bit of visual appeal. The flat-bottom steering wheel gives the cabin a slightly sportier touch.

Features and Safety

The Exter HX4 comes equipped with features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted controls, power windows for the driver and co-passenger, a Type-C USB port, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

Additional convenience features include rear AC vents, driver-side auto up/down power window, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and rear Type-C USB ports, improving overall usability.

In terms of safety, the HX4 variant gets ABS with EBD, six airbags, 3-point seat belts for all passengers, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a reverse parking camera with sensors. You can check out the new Exter's variant-wise features here.

Powertrain Options

The HX4 variant of the Exter is offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which can also be configured with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Detailed specifications are listed below.

Engine 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Power 83 PS 83 PS/ 69 PS (CNG) Torque 114 Nm 114 Nm/ 95 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT

The 1.2-litre petrol engine is also offered with the 5-speed automatic transmission option, which the HX4 variant misses out on. If you also want to know more about the other variants of the Hyundai Exter, check out the following reports:

Price and Rivals

Hyundai has priced the Exter HX4 from Rs 7.22 lakh (ex-showroom) going up to Rs 8.27 lakh (ex-showroom). The Exter competes with the Citroen C3, and Tata Punch, while being an alternative to the Grand i10 Nios.

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