One Below The Top; How Well Equipped Is The Nissan Tekton Tekna Variant?

After a long wait, Nissan has re-entered the compact SUV segment with the recently launched Tekton. The Hyundai Creta-rivalling SUV is priced from Rs 10.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India) onwards, and is available in six broad variant lines: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Tekna Plus. In this story, let’s check out what the second-to-top Tekna variant looks like inside and out:

Exterior

Front

The fascia of the Tekton’s Tekna variant looks identical to the fully loaded variant. Key design touches include 5-pod auto-LED headlights connected by an LED light bar, C-shaped LED DRLs, the ‘Tekton’ badge on the hood, and a Nissan Patrol-inspired grille.

There are also dual chrome strips running the width of the fascia (with a red insert between them on the larger 163 PS engine-equipped variants), and a chunky bumper featuring the LED fog lamps.

Side

From the sides, the Tekton Tekna variant is seen with the larger 18-inch alloy wheels (finished in dual-tone here) and puddle lamps, both of which are available from the previous-in-line N-Connecta variant. Other features that have been carried forward from the lower-spec variants include ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators, roof rails, chunky wheel arches, silver inserts for the body side moulding, and C-pillar-mounted rear door handles.

There’s also the ‘T160’ or ‘T280’ badge on the front fender to denote which powertrain option you have picked for your Tekton.

Rear

Nissan has provided it with wraparound LED tail lights, which are available right from the base variant, and they run up to the ‘Nissan’ logo in the centre of the tailgate.

Other points of interest at the back include a spoiler, the bold ‘Tekton’ moniker, and a silver-finished skid plate. Again, as seen on the front, the 163 PS engine-equipped variants get a red insert in the bumper to help them stand out.

The Tekna variant of the SUV can be had in all monotone shades that are on offer with the Tekton but misses out on the dual-tone paint options. Our detailed ‘variant-wise colour options explained’ story shall help you choose the SUV in your preferred shade.

Interior

The Tekna variant of the Nissan Tekton comes with a 3-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel (with tilt and telescopic adjustments) and a blue and black dual-tone cabin theme.

It features soft-touch leatherette material all around the cabin and leatherette seats. It also comes with adjustable headrests for all five occupants, which are offered as standard with the new Nissan SUV.

It has two fast-charging Type-C USB ports at the front and two Type-C USB ports at the rear as well. Nissan has also provided the Tekna variant with a sliding front armrest with cooled storage (DCT only) and a foldout rear centre armrest with cupholders. It also gets twin cupholders in the front centre console.

Features And Safety

In terms of equipment, the Nissan Tekton’s Tekna variant is loaded with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat.

The Tekna variant also gets dual-zone climate control, 48-colour ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger (DCT only), panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and paddle shifters (DCT only).

The Tekna’s safety set includes six airbags, an electronic parking brake, a rear parking camera, front, side and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). We have already detailed the complete variant-wise features on offer with the Nissan Tekton to help you pick the right variant for your needs.

Engine And Gearbox Options

Nissan is offering only two variants of the SUV with all the engine-gearbox options, one of which is the Tekna trim. Here’s a look at the technical specifications of the two powertrains:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol Power 100 PS 163 PS Torque 166 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT* Claimed fuel efficiency 19.4 kmpl 17.8 kmpl, 18.5 kmpl

*DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission

The Tekton’s Tekna variant also comes with two drive modes: Eco and Comfort. Nissan says the SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 9.51 seconds with the 1.3-litre unit and 6-speed MT combo.

Price And Rivals

Nissan has priced the Tekton’s Tekna variants between Rs 15.39 lakh and Rs 17.79 lakh, while other variants cost in the range of Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.59 lakh (all prices, introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

The Nissan Tekton fights it out with the new Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Victoris and Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Tata Sierra, Renault Duster, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor. It also serves as a rival to the SUV-coupes such as the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv.