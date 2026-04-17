Hyundai Exter One-above Base HX3 vs Hyundai Exter HX4 Variant: Is It Worth Spending More?

The facelifted Hyundai Exter continues to be a strong option in the micro-SUV space, offered across eight broad variants. Among these, the HX3 and HX4 sit close to each other in the lineup, making them a common point of confusion for buyers.

While the HX3 is positioned as a well-equipped one-above-base variant, the HX4 builds on it with additional comfort, convenience, and premium features. With a noticeable price gap between the two, the key question is simple: should you stick with the HX3 or stretch your budget for the HX4? Let’s take a closer look.

Hyundai Exter HX3 vs HX4: Exterior

Both variants follow the same overall design, with a boxy stance, squared wheel arches, and SUV-like proportions. The facelift updates give the front a slightly more defined look, but overall, both variants maintain a similar upright appearance.

The HX3 gets halogen headlamps, while the silver insert on the lower bumper adds contrast to its appearance. It rides on 14-inch steel wheels without covers, which keeps the look quite basic. The ORVMs also do not have integrated turn indicators. However, elements like the larger wheel arches and the black insert on the C-pillar add some visual appeal. At the rear, the HX3 gets LED tail lamps, along with a glossy black insert.

The HX4, on the other hand, builds on this with a few added elements. It retains the same upright and boxy stance, but now gets LED DRLs, but still continues to come equipped with halogen headlamps. The HX4 variant comes equipped with 15-inch steel wheels with stylised covers, which look better than the plain steel wheels on the HX3. The side profile remains largely the same, with black body cladding, larger wheel arches, and the C-pillar insert adding to the SUV-like look. However, both variants miss out on features like roof rails and a rear spoiler.

Hyundai Exter HX3 vs HX4: Colour Options

Hyundai Exter HX3 Colour Options Hyundai Exter HX4 Colour Options Golden Bronze Golden Bronze Abyss Black Pearl Abyss Black Pearl Abyss Black Matte Abyss Black Matte Starry Night Starry Night Titan Grey Titan Grey Titan Grey Matte Titan Grey Matte Atlas White Atlas White Ranger Khaki Ranger Khaki

Both the HX3 and HX4 variants of the Hyundai Exter are offered with the same set of colour options. Since both variants get identical paint choices, your decision between the HX3 and HX4 does not depend on colour availability. If you are interested in what other colour options are available with Hyundai Exter, take a look at our detailed report over here.

Hyundai Exter HX3 vs HX4: Interior

Inside, both the Exter HX3 and HX4 feature a similar cabin layout and design. They get a dual-tone theme, with the cabin of both variants finished in navy blue and grey combination, which makes it feel a bit sporty. The seats in both variants come with semi-fabric upholstery in a beige finish, adding contrast to the cabin.

The dashboard layout remains simple and functional, with silver accents on the centre console and dashboard adding some visual appeal. Both variants also get a flat-bottom steering wheel, which adds a slightly sporty touch.

Hyundai Exter HX3 vs HX4: Features

Both the Exter HX3 and HX4 come equipped with a similar set of essential features. These include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted controls, Type-C USB port, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and power windows for the front passengers.

The HX4, however, adds a few more convenience-focused features over the HX3. It gets rear AC vents, a driver-side auto up/down power window, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and rear Type-C USB ports. Notably, both variants miss out on the single pane sunroof which is offered from the HX4 Plus variant onwards.

Hyundai Exter HX3 vs HX4: Safety

Both variants come equipped with essential safety features, including six airbags, ABS with EBD, 3-point seat belt for all passengers, ISOFIX mounts, electronic stability control, and a reverse parking camera with sensors.

You can refer to our earlier report for a detailed breakdown of features across all variants of the Hyundai Exter.

Hyundai Exter HX3 vs HX4: Powertrain

Both the HX3 and HX4 variants of the Exter are offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which can also be configured with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

However, if you are looking for an automatic gearbox, you will have to stick with the HX3 variant, as the HX4 is not offered with AMT transmission. Detailed specifications are listed below.

Engine 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 83 PS 83 PS/ 69 PS (CNG) Torque 114 Nm 114 Nm/ 95 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT

Hyundai Exter HX3 vs HX4: Price

Variant HX3 HX4 1.2-litre NA petrol with manual transmission Rs 6.24 lakh Rs 7.22 lakh 1.2-litre NA petrol with CNG paired to manual transmission Rs 7.44 lakh Rs 8.27 lakh 1.2-litre NA petrol with automatic transmission Rs 6.91 lakh

*AMT- automated manual transmissionAll prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Hyundai Exter takes on the likes of the Tata Punch and Citroen C3, while also being an alternative to hatchbacks like the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.