As usual, Maruti’s hatchback trio tops the sales chart, though the Nexon has overtaken the Brezza in terms of sales in April 2023

Despite BS6 phase II norms being implemented in the month of April 2023 and rising car prices, Maruti models witnessed growing sales and continued their domination of the sales chart as usual. It was a good month for the industry, with ten of the best-selling models crossing the 10,000 units mark. Of the 15 highest selling cars last month, 7 are from Maruti while the rest are from Tata, Hyundai, Kia and Mahindra. Let’s take a look at the exact numbers:

Models April 2023 April 2022 March 2023 Maruti Wagon R 20,879 17,766 17,305 Maruti Swift 18,753 8,898 17,559 Maruti Baleno 16,180 10,938 16,168 Tata Nexon 15,002 13,471 14,769 Hyundai Creta 14,186 12,651 14,026 Maruti Brezza 11,836 11,764 16,227 Maruti Alto 11,548 10,443 9,139 Tata Punch 10,934 10,132 10,894 Maruti Eeco 10,504 11,154 11,995 Hyundai Venue 10,342 8,392 10,024 Maruti Dzire 10,132 10,701 13,394 Kia Sonet 9,744 5,404 8,677 Mahindra Scorpio 9,617 2,712 8,788 Mahindra Bolero 9,054 7,686 9,546 Maruti Fronx 8,784 N.A. N.A.

Key Takeaways

Maruti Wagon R’s sales jumped in April and it has taken the top spot as the best-selling car in India. It’s the only car on the list to cross the 20,000-units sales mark, overtaking the Swift by a margin of around 2,000 units.

The demand for the Baleno seems unchanged in April at just over 16,000 units, but the car enjoyed a year-on-year growth of around 50 percent. It is the best-selling premium hatchback in the country by a massive margin and often one of the best-selling cars over a year.

Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta, and Maruti Brezza continue their battle for the title of the best-selling SUV. The Tata subcompact SUV won this battle in April with improved sales while its segment rival from Maruti saw a month-on-month drop in sales of 27 percent. It is also worth noting that Nexon’s sales figures combine the numbers of its electric avatars - Nexon EV Max and Nexon EV Prime.

The demand for the Hyundai Creta continues to average around the 12,000 to 15,000 units mark. It is the best-selling compact SUV with nearly twice as many units sold in April than the Maruti Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos.

The most affordable car in this list is the Maruti Alto, only the seventh best selling model last month. The Alto 800 was recently discontinued and is now offered with only a 1-litre petrol engine.

Tata Punch continues its stint in the top 10 selling cars, with an average sales of around 10,000 units per month. It will be interesting to see how it fares once it has a direct rival in the form of the upcoming Hyundai Exter.

Maruti’s oldest workhorse, the Eeco van, saw a small dip in the YoY sales but still sold over 10,000 units.

The next best-selling model in April 2023 was the Hyundai Venue, which also crossed the 10,000-units sales mark.

The only sedan in this list, the Maruti Dzire, is ranked at 11th and was the last model to cross the 10,000-units monthly sales mark despite a slight drop in MoM sales.

The Kia Sonet was the only model from the brand but the fourth of its segment to make it to this list. It enjoyed a decent MoM growth in demand and nearly doubled its YoY sales.

The Scorpio is the best-selling car from the Indian SUV maker, just ahead of the Bolero. However, do note that these numbers include both the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic.

The fifteenth best-selling model of April 2023 was the newly introduced Maruti Fronx, which in its launch month has been able to find more than 8,500 buyers.

