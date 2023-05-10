English | हिंदी

Here Are The 15 Best-selling Cars In April 2023

Modified On May 10, 2023 05:45 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Swift

As usual, Maruti’s hatchback trio tops the sales chart, though the Nexon has overtaken the Brezza in terms of sales in April 2023

Maruti Swift

Despite BS6 phase II norms being implemented in the month of April 2023 and rising car prices, Maruti models witnessed growing sales and continued their domination of the sales chart as usual. It was a good month for the industry, with ten of the best-selling models crossing the 10,000 units mark. Of the 15 highest selling cars last month, 7 are from Maruti while the rest are from Tata, Hyundai, Kia and Mahindra. Let’s take a look at the exact numbers:

Models

April 2023

April 2022

March 2023

Maruti Wagon R

20,879

17,766

17,305

Maruti Swift

18,753

8,898

17,559

Maruti Baleno

16,180

10,938

16,168

Tata Nexon

15,002

13,471

14,769

Hyundai Creta 

14,186

12,651

14,026

Maruti Brezza

11,836

11,764

16,227

Maruti Alto

11,548

10,443

9,139

Tata Punch

10,934

10,132

10,894

Maruti Eeco

10,504

11,154

11,995

Hyundai Venue

10,342

8,392

10,024

Maruti Dzire

10,132

10,701

13,394

Kia Sonet

9,744

5,404

8,677

Mahindra Scorpio

9,617

2,712

8,788

Mahindra Bolero

9,054

7,686

9,546

Maruti Fronx

8,784

N.A.

N.A.

Key Takeaways

Maruti Wagon R

  • Maruti Wagon R’s sales jumped in April and it has taken the top spot as the best-selling car in India. It’s the only car on the list to cross the 20,000-units sales mark, overtaking the Swift by a margin of around 2,000 units.

Maruti Baleno

  • The demand for the Baleno seems unchanged in April at just over 16,000 units, but the car enjoyed a year-on-year growth of around 50 percent. It is the best-selling premium hatchback in the country by a massive margin and often one of the best-selling cars over a year.

Also Read: These Are 10 Best-selling Car Brands In April 2023

Tata Nexon
Maruti Brezza

  • Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta, and Maruti Brezza continue their battle for the title of the best-selling SUV. The Tata subcompact SUV won this battle in April with improved sales while its segment rival from Maruti saw a month-on-month drop in sales of 27 percent. It is also worth noting that Nexon’s sales figures combine the numbers of its electric avatars - Nexon EV Max and Nexon EV Prime.

Hyundai Creta

  • The demand for the Hyundai Creta continues to average around the 12,000 to 15,000 units mark. It is the best-selling compact SUV with nearly twice as many units sold in April than the Maruti Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos.

  • The most affordable car in this list is the Maruti Alto, only the seventh best selling model last month. The Alto 800 was recently discontinued and is now offered with only a 1-litre petrol engine.

Tata Punch

  • Tata Punch continues its stint in the top 10 selling cars, with an average sales of around 10,000 units per month. It will be interesting to see how it fares once it has a direct rival in the form of the upcoming Hyundai Exter.

  • Maruti’s oldest workhorse, the Eeco van, saw a small dip in the YoY sales but still sold over 10,000 units.

Also Read: India’s Lithium Reserves Have Just Gotten Bigger

Hyundai Venue

  • The next best-selling model in April 2023 was the Hyundai Venue, which also crossed the 10,000-units sales mark.

Maruti Dzire

  • The only sedan in this list, the Maruti Dzire, is ranked at 11th and was the last model to cross the 10,000-units monthly sales mark despite a slight drop in MoM sales.

Kia Sonet

  • The Kia Sonet was the only model from the brand but the fourth of its segment to make it to this list. It enjoyed a decent MoM growth in demand and nearly doubled its YoY sales.

Mahindra Scorpio N

  • The Scorpio is the best-selling car from the Indian SUV maker, just ahead of the Bolero. However, do note that these numbers include both the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic.

Maruti Fronx

  • The fifteenth best-selling model of April 2023 was the newly introduced Maruti Fronx, which in its launch month has been able to find more than 8,500 buyers. 

