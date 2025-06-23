3 Things In The Indonesia-spec Maruti Suzuki Fronx That Are Different From The India-spec Model

In addition to offering a bigger engine, the Indonesia-spec Fronx also comes with extra safety features including ADAS

The Maruti Fronx, which was first launched in India in April 2023, has now made its way to the Indonesian market. At first glance, both versions of this sub-4m crossover SUV look identical in terms of design. However, there are a few key differences that set the two apart when it comes to features, engine options and equipment levels. It’s also the first time the crossover is being made outside India.

Here is a closer look at the three major differences between the India-spec and Indonesia-spec Fronx:

Different Engine Options

While the India-spec Maruti Fronx comes with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.2-litre CNG and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, the Indonesia-spec model gets two different 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine options. Here are the details:

Specifications Indonesia-spec Suzuki Fronx India-spec Maruti Fronx Engine 1.5-litre K15B naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.5-litre K15C naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.2-litre petrol+CNG 1-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 104 PS 100 PS 90 PS 77.5 PS 100 PS Torque 138 Nm 135 Nm 113 Nm 98.5 Nm 148 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 4-speed AT* 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT^ 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

^AMT = Automated manual transmission

The Indonesia-spec model is offered with both the K15B and K15C petrol engines. The K15B unit, found in the Maruti Jimny, powers the entry-level variant. Meanwhile, the higher variants get the more modern K15C engine, which is used in models like the Maruti Brezza, Ertiga, and XL6. In contrast, the India-spec Fronx gets a smaller 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

While both K15 engines offer better displacement and torque compared to the India-spec 1.2-litre unit, the performance-oriented option remains the India-spec 1-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine.

Superior Safety Suite

The India-spec Maruti Fronx comes with safety features like six airbags (two as standard), electronic stability program (ESP), 360-degree camera, hill-hold assist, three-point seatbelts for all passengers with reminders, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

The Indonesia-spec model offers more in this area. It gets six airbags as standard across all variants and also comes with Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features such as lane keep assist and rear cross traffic alert. Six airbags aren’t standard here, while ADAS isn’t available on the India-spec Fronx.

However, both versions of the sub-4m crossover offer the same comfort and convenience features. These include a 9-inch touchscreen, an 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system, a heads-up display (HUD), wireless phone charger, and auto AC with rear vents.

New Exterior Hues

Here are the colour options the India-spec and Indonesia-spec Fronx are available in:

Indonesia-spec Suzuki Fronx India-spec Maruti Fronx Pearl Snow White Arctic White Cool Black Nexa Blue (celestial) Savannah Ivory Earthen Brown Ice Grayish Blue Splendid Silver Metallic Magma Gray Grandeur Grey Opulent Red Bluish Black

Both versions of the car come with different colour options, but the India-spec model offers a wider range of shades.

Both versions of the Fronx come with 16-inch alloy wheels. The only difference is that the India-spec model gets dual-tone alloys, while the Indonesia-spec version comes with black-finished rims – available in the lower variants of the Fronx here.

Price And Rivals

Indonesia-spec Maruti Fronx (Approximate conversion from Indonesian Rupiah ) India-spec Maruti Fronx 293,900,000 IDR to 321,900,000 IDR (Rs 15.45 lakh to Rs 16.92 lakh) Rs 7.54 lakh to Rs 13.06 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Maruti Fronx locks horns with the Toyota Taisor and can be considered an alternative to sub-4m SUVs such as Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Skoda Kylaq and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

