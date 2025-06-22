Maruti Escudo: Is It Maruti's New Creta-rival?

The rumoured compact-SUV could be sold through the Arena dealerships

Maruti Suzuki is quietly gearing up to add yet another SUV to its already strong lineup. And if the name “Escudo” rings a bell, you are not wrong, it’s been used for the international version of the Suzuki Vitara in markets like Japan.

Now, recent reports suggest that Maruti could be bringing this nameplate for a new made-for-India compact SUV, which would be positioned between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara in the lineup. Here’s everything we know so far:

Positioned Between Brezza And Grand Vitara

The new compact-SUV, likely codenamed Y17, is expected to slot right between the Brezza (sub-4 metre SUV) and Grand Vitara (premium compact SUV), giving Maruti a stronger foothold in the compact SUV segment.

It will mostly be based on Suzuki’s Global C platform (also seen on the Grand Vitara), but could get a slightly tweaked layout with a longer wheelbase and more cabin space.

While it may share some underpinnings with the Grand Vitara, the Escudo is expected to be more affordable and is expected to be retailed through Maruti’s Arena dealerships and not Nexa (where the Grand Vitara is sold).

Maruti Escudo: Design

While most details are still under wraps, we can expect a SUV-ish design. We expect a squared-off stance, less chunky cladding, and a more upright face compared to the sleeker Grand Vitara.

Maruti Escudo: Powertrain

A 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with Maruti’s mild-hybrid tech, which we have already seen on cars like the Ertiga, Brezza and even the Grand Vitara, could be on offer, with an option for a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT seems likely. It is expected to also get a CNG option.

While a full hybrid like the one in the Grand Vitara could be skipped to keep the price range below the Grand Vitara’s.

Maruti Escudo: Cabin And Features

A new dashboard design, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and a fully digital instrument cluster could make an appearance. While features like an electronic parking brake could be given a miss, which the Grand Vitara just received.

We are also expecting feel-good features like a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats to tick the segment’s “must-have” boxes.

Maruti Escudo: Safety

In terms of the safety suite, we could expect it to offer six airbags, ABS, three-point seatbelts with a reminder, ESC and more as standard across all variants. It could also get a 360-degree camera, or maybe even a level-1 ADAS (in the higher trims), especially as rivals like the Seltos and Creta are raising the bar with such features.

It could also get a 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests, since Maruti has focused on making all their cars safer.

Launch Timeline, Expected Price And Rivals

The Maruti Escudo is expected to launch before Diwali 2025, sometime around September and could be priced around the Rs 9.7 lakh mark (ex-showroom), almost overlapping the mid-variant of Brezza and undercutting the base-spec Grand Vitara by approximately a lakh.

It will aim to grab a piece of the slice from the compact-SUV segment, which currently houses contenders like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, and its own Nexa sibling, the Maruti Grand Vitara.

