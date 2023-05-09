Modified On May 09, 2023 05:50 PM By Shreyash

Except Maruti Suzuki, Tata and Kia, all brands have faced negative month-on-month growth in April 2023

In April 2023, the new BS6 phase 2 emission norms came into effect due to which some carmakers increased the prices of a few of their offerings. However, when it came to sales, only three carmakers – Maruti, Tata and Kia – were able to register a positive month-on-month growth in April.

Here’s how the top 10 brands performed in April 2023:

Brands April 2023 March 2023 MoM Growth (%) April 2022 YoY Growth (%) Maruti Suzuki 1,37,320 1,32,763 3.4% 1,21,995 12.6% Hyundai 49,701 50,600 -1.8% 44,001 13% Tata 47,010 44,047 6.7% 41,590 13% Mahindra 34,694 35,796 -3.6% 22,122 56.8% Kia 23,216 21,501 8% 19,019 22.1% Toyota 14,162 18,670 -24.1% 15,085 -6.1% Honda 5,313 6,692 -20.6% 7,874 -32.5% MG 4,551 6,051 -24.8% 2,008 126.6% Renault 4,323 5,389 -19.8% 7,594 -43.1% Skoda 4,009 4,432 -9.5% 5,152 -22.1

Key Takeways

Maruti led the sales chart of carmakers as it sold more models than Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra combined. The carmaker registered a month-on-month (MoM) growth of over 3 percent, while its year-on-year (YoY) growth stood at over 12.5 percent.

Hyundai, which came second, faced nearly 2 percent decline in MoM sales. However, its sales grew by 13 percent in the same month over the past year.

Tata was hot on the heels of Hyundai once again, and witnessed a growth of over 6.5 percent in MoM sales and 13 percent in YoY sales.

Though Mahindra stood fourth with a slight decline of over 3.5 percent in MoM sales, it registered a YoY growth of more than 50 percent.

Kia performed well compared to its last month sales, with an MoM growth of 8 percent. It was the only carmaker other than Maruti, Tata and Kia to register a positive growth in its MoM and YoY numbers.

Toyota saw a downfall in April 2023 as its sales went down by over 4,500 units compared to March, while its yearly sales (for the same month) fell by more than 900 units.

Honda has also witnessed a decline in both its sales figures. It faced a loss of over 20.5 percent in MoM sales, and also saw a downfall of 32.5 percent in YoY sales.

Though MG’s MoM sales fell by nearly 25 percent, it saw a massive increase of over 126.5 percent in YoY sales in the same period.

At the ninth spot came Renault as its MoM sales numbers dipped by more than 1,000 units. Its YoY figure went down by the biggest margin here of over 43 percent as it sold around 3,000-odd units less compared to last year in the same period.