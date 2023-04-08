Published On Apr 08, 2023 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Volkswagen Virtus

April began with discontinuation of several models, while we also witnessed some price hikes and got some fresh crash test results

With the start of April, the new BS6 2.0 norms have also been implemented and due to that, prices of several cars have been hiked in the last week. Also, the stringent emission norms have led to the discontinuation of various models. In the same week, Global NCAP released fresh crash test reports of four cars.

A lot more happened throughout the week, so let’s have a brief rundown of all the important highlights:

Crash Test Reports This Week

The Virtus and Slavia sedans have overtaken their own SUV versions in terms of safety and became the safest cars in India, according to Global NCAP’s latest crash test reports on newest protocols. Frontal, side barrier and side pole tests have been conducted on both the models. Global NCAP has also tested two Maruti cars on its updated safety standards, the Alto K10 and Wagon R. While the Alto K10 has only managed to score two stars of safety, the story of Wagon R is no different, as it got one star safety rating in adult protection.

MG Comet EV Interior Teased

MG is all set to introduce its ultra compact electric offering, the Comet, in India this month. Ahead of that, the carmaker has given a glimpse of its interiors, revealing some interesting features.

Hyundai’s New Micro SUV Teased

After being in the news for a while now, it seems like Hyundai will soon launch its new micro SUV in India as its first set of teasers have been released. It is likely to be directly aimed at the Tata Punch.

Toyota Innova Hycross Bookings Update

Due to high demand and supply chain issues, Toyota has temporarily halted the bookings of the top-spec hybrid variants of the Innova Hycross. However, other hybrid variants are available to be taken.

Kia To Reopen Its Order Books For 2023 EV6

Kia’s flagship electric crossover in India, the EV6, will be available for bookings again. It’s based on the carmaker’s EV-specific E-GMP architecture, which also underpins the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Last year, Kia delivered 432 units of the EV6, in a period of seven months.

Kia Carens Gets A New Variant

Kia has added a new trim to the variant lineup of Carens, which sits between Luxury Plus and Luxury variants of the MPV. Its new variant gets an enhanced features list over the Luxury trim, and is available in both petrol and diesel engine options.

Citroen C3 To Get A More Feature-loaded Variant

Citroen will soon offer a more feature rich, top-spec variant of its C3 hatchback. However, there will be no changes to its engine and transmission options. Currently, it can be had in two broad variants, namely Live and Feel.

2024 Jeep Wrangler Unveiled

Jeep has given a midlife update to its hardcore offroad SUV, the Wrangler, for the American market. The update brings refreshed design, and enhanced features list along with improved off-road credentials. Jeep may bring its facelifted Wrangler to India sometime in 2024.

BS6 2.0 Norms: You Can’t Buy These Cars Now

The new BS6 2.0 emission norms are already in action from this month, and several models have faced the axe. This includes Maruti’s most affordable hatchback in India, the Alto 800, a Honda trio, and two premium Skoda sedans.

Spy Shots This Week

The spy shots this week include three facelifted SUVs, two from Kia – Seltos and Sonet – and another is of Tata Harrier. All spy images of all three models reveal new details and styling elements that will be on offer with these SUVs.

