Both sedans were petrol-only offerings in the BS6 era

Both have been axed due to the new BS6 phase 2 emission standards.

Another reason for their discontinuation is the declining demand for sedans.

The first Octavia came to India in early 2000s while the other was brought here in 2009.

Both ran a 190PS, 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a seven-speed DCT.

Their prices ranged from Rs 27.35 lakh to Rs 37.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

In our report from earlier this year, we had stated that the premium Skoda sedans – the Octavia and Superb – were on their last legs and the carmaker has now pulled the plug on the two in India. Recently, another carmaker had pulled out one of its older generation sedans from our market along with two of its stablemates. However, Skoda’s still analysing the situation and we might see the sedans return to India again, possibly in greener avatars.

Why Have They Been Axed?

The main reason for the discontinuation of the two premium sedans is the onset of the stricter BS6 phase 2 emission norms. Another factor is certainly down to their dwindling sales numbers (sold less than 200 units each per month) due to the dropping demand for sedans in our market.

Their Journey In India

The Octavia’s journey in India can be traced back to the early 2000s when Skoda brought its first-generation model to our shores. Back in mid-2022, it even broke an Indian automotive record for being the country’s highest-selling CKD model (locally assembled with imported parts and components).

It got the generational upgrade in India in 2021 and following the introduction of the BS6 norms in 2020, it was a petrol-only offering until the axe fell. Skoda offered it with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (that made 190PS and 320Nm) paired with the VW Group’s popular seven-speed DCT.

Speaking of the flagship sedan, the Superb, it first came to the Indian market in 2009 in its second-generation avatar. After being offered with both petrol and diesel engines for many years, the premium sedan became a petrol-only offering in 2020, the same as the Octavia.

While the Octavia got a 10-inch touchscreen unit, the Superb was equipped with an eight-inch infotainment screen. Other features on board the two sedans included a digital driver’s display, multi-zone climate control, and eight airbags.

The carmaker has assured that their parts supply and the current customers of the two sedans won’t be affected. It is already working on the new generation Superb and even the Octavia is due for a mid-life update.

Variants And Prices

Towards the end of its life cycle, Skoda offered the Octavia in two variants – Style and Laurin & Klement – priced between Rs 27.35 lakh and Rs 30.45 lakh. It rivalled the Hyundai Elantra, Toyota Corolla Altis and Honda Civic.

The Superb was sold in two variants as well – Sportline and Laurin & Klement – priced from Rs 34.19 lakh to Rs 37.29 lakh. It was a competitor to the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry Hybrid and Hyundai Sonata.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

