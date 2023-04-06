Modified On Apr 06, 2023 05:48 PM By Rohit for Kia Seltos 2022

The facelifted SUV will get dynamic turn indicators as seen on the likes of the Mahindra Scorpio N and MG Hector

Another test mule of the SUV was seen wearing heavy camouflage.

It was likely a turbo variant as hinted by the individual exhaust tips on both sides.

Cabin will get a new dashboard design, featuring new displays for the infotainment and instrumentation.

New expected features include a panoramic sunroof and ADAS.

To get the same 115PS petrol and diesel engines as the current model; new Verna’s 1.5-litre turbo to be on offer too.

Prices expected to kick off from the Rs 10-lakh mark (ex-showroom).

As if there weren’t enough spy shots and videos of the facelifted Kia Seltos already, another spy video of the SUV, still wearing heavy camouflage, has come to the fore.

Latest Observations

The fresh video confirms that the facelifted Seltos will come with dynamic turn indicators as seen on the likes of the Mahindra Scorpio N and MG Hector. Another interesting revelation was that the test mule was fitted with dual exhausts (one on each side), hinting that it probably was the SUV’s turbo variant.

Changes On The Inside

While the video didn’t show the updated cabin, it will likely be similar to that of the globally revealed facelifted model. Kia could provide it with a slightly redesigned dashboard, featuring slimmer central AC vents and dual 10.25-inch displays. New features expected on the facelifted Seltos are a panoramic sunroof and heated front seats.

The SUV’s safety net will comprise of six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, vehicle stability control (VSC), and possibly advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The driver-assistance suite could include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and lane keeping assist, prevalent on the sixth-generation Hyundai Verna.

Also Read: Kia Carens Gets Another Luxury Trim, Starts At Rs 17 Lakh

Any Changes Under The Hood?

We believe Kia will offer the new Seltos with the same 115PS, 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as the current model. While the petrol engine will continue with the six-speed MT and CVT options, the diesel engine will likely come with the six-speed iMT instead of the manual while carrying forward the six-speed AT option. Instead of the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit, the facelifted Seltos will get the new Verna’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160PS/253Nm), paired with either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT.

When Can You Expect It?

Kia is expected to launch the new Seltos by mid-2023, with a starting price in the Rs 10-lakh ballpark (ex-showroom). It will continue to battle it out with the MG Astor, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq and Maruti Grand Vitara.

Image Source