Published On Apr 06, 2023 03:01 PM By Ansh for Kia Carens

The new Luxury (O) trim is placed between Luxury and Luxury Plus trims

It only comes with a seven-seater layout.

Gets both petrol and diesel engines, but only with auto transmissions.

Gets a single-pane sunroof and drive mode ambient lighting over the Luxury trim.

Priced from Rs 17 lakh to Rs 17.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia has introduced a new trim for the Carens MPV placed between the Luxury and Luxury Plus trims. The recently added Luxury (O) trim only comes with a seven-seater configuration and gets both petrol and diesel engines, but without the option of a manual transmission.

Price

Variant Luxury (O) Luxury Plus Difference 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol DCT - 7 Seater Rs 17 lakh Rs 18.45 Lakh - Rs 1.45 Lakh 1.5-litre Diesel AT - 7 Seater Rs 17.70 lakh Rs 18.80 Lakh - Rs 1.10 Lakh

* All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The Luxury (O) trim is significantly more affordable than the top-spec Luxury Plus trim. Its turbo-petrol variant costs Rs 1.45 lakh less, while its diesel variant asks Rs 1.10 lakh less.

Powertrain

This new trim gets two powertrain options: a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160PS and 253Nm) paired with a seven-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) and a 1.5-litre diesel unit (116PS and 250Nm) mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. These engines also get a six-speed iMT across the range, but that transmission option is not available with the new variant.

Lower variants of the Carens also get a 1.5-litre petrol engine (115PS and 144Nm) which comes paired only with a six-speed manual transmission. All three engines of the MPV are compliant with the BS6 phase two norms.

Features & Safety

The Luxury (O) trim gets a single-pane sunroof, multi drive modes linked with mood lighting, and LED cabin lamps over the Luxury trim. This trim also gets features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a four-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, 64-colour ambient lighting and LED headlamps with DRLs. The Luxury (O) trim does miss out on features like ventilated front seats, wireless charger and a Bose premium sound system, which are present only on the top-spec Luxury Plus trim.

When it comes to safety, all trims of the Carens get the same features which include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all wheel disc brakes and three-point seatbelts for all passengers.

Rivals

With its size and a price range that lies between Rs 10.45 lakh and Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom), it is a rival to the Maruti Ertiga, XL6, Toyota Innova Hycross and some variants of the Innova Crysta.

