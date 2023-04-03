Modified On Apr 03, 2023 01:48 PM By Rohit for Honda WR-V

The trio hadn’t got any major update after 2020 and were also witnessing dwindling sales over the years

As we had reported earlier, Honda has now axed the fourth-generation City with the onset of the BS6 phase 2 norms. The carmaker has also discontinued two other models, the WR-V and the Jazz, thus bringing its current lineup to just two cars: the fifth-gen City (including its hybrid iteration) and the Amaze.

Other Reasons For The Discontinuation

Honda is also likely to have shown the door to this trio due to the low sales performance of the WR-V, Jazz and the fourth-gen City due to their age and the new competition they were facing. The implementation of the new real-driving emission (RDE) norms, which have come into effect from this April, is also responsible for their discontinuation. Being older models, it’s an expensive affair to upgrade their powertrains to the latest norms, with the return on investment being fairly less against it as sales volumes are low.

A Brief Rewind For The Three

The Jazz first came to our market back in 2009 and got a generation upgrade in 2015. With the upgrade, the premium hatchback became even bigger while debuting a diesel powertrain option as well. It was then given a facelift in 2020 which made it a petrol-only (90PS 1.2-litre unit with either five-speed MT or CVT) offering right until its discontinuation.

Honda had introduced the WR-V as a Jazz-based crossover in the sub-4m space and it was the first model here to get a sunroof. However, with rising competition – that offered more bang for the buck – the WR-V started falling behind in terms of transmission (no automatic) and features options. Prior to its withdrawal from the market, Honda had given it a facelift in 2020 and offered it with 1.2-litre petrol (90PS/110Nm) and 1.5-litre diesel engine (100PS/200Nm) options. The former was paired to a five-speed manual and the latter with a six-speed manual transmission. No automatic gearbox was on offer.

Coming to its fourth-gen City, the sedan was on sale for over eight years, also alongside the newer fifth-gen model. While it had both petrol (119PS 1.5-litre unit with 5-speed MT or CVT) and diesel engines (1.5-litre unit with 6-speed MT) on offer, the petrol-CVT and diesel engine options were axed in 2020 when the new generation model was launched.

What’s Next?

Honda is working on new models for the Indian market, and reports suggest it has plans to launch one new car every year up to 2028. It will begin with the carmaker’s new SUV offering squarely aimed at the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq and Toyota Hyryder. The compact SUV is expected to go on sale by mid 2023 at a starting price of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

