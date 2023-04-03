Modified On Apr 03, 2023 12:40 PM By Tarun for Maruti Alto 800

The hatchback did not receive the BS6 Phase-2-compliant engine, leading to its discontinuation

Maruti has discontinued and stopped the production of the Alto 800.

It was launched first in 2012 as an affordable alternative to the Alto K10.

It came with a 0.8-litre petrol engine, with the option of a CNG variant.

Now, there’s no 800cc car on sale in the country, as the Kwid and Redi-GO have also been discontinued.

Maruti’s range now starts from the Alto K10, which is priced from Rs 3.99 lakh.

Maruti has stopped the production of the Alto 800, after keeping it on sale for over a decade. The entry-level Maruti did not receive the BS6 Phase 2 update, the norms for which are already in effect.

The Alto 800 was one of the most outdated models in Maruti’s lineup and was inching towards the end of its lifecycle. The price difference between the Alto K10 and the 800 was less, which led to overlapping of some variants. The K10 is anyways a newer, more powerful and a comparatively feature-rich offering.

Maruti Alto 800 was launched in 2012 as a more affordable alternative to the K10. It was an alternative to the Datsun Redi-Go and Renault Kwid, which were the only other 800cc cars on sale during its time. The Alto nameplate, however, is still tagged to one of the best-selling models in the market.

The hatchback was powered by a 48PS, 0.8-litre petrol engine teamed to a five-speed manual transmission as standard. It was also offered with the choice of CNG and when fed with the gas Maruti claimed it delivered over 31 km/kg. Features on board included a seven-inch touchscreen system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry, dual front airbags, and rear parking sensors.

The Alto 800 was priced from Rs 3.54 lakh to Rs 5.13 lakh, when it was discontinued. Now, buyers have the K10 as their entry-level Maruti Suzuki, the price of which ranges from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

