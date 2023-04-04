Modified On Apr 04, 2023 05:47 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Virtus

The sedans have scored five stars in both adult and child occupants’ protection

Frontal, side barrier, and side pole impact tests have been conducted on the Virtus and Slavia.

The sedans scored 29.71 points out of 34 for adult occupants’ and 42 points out of 49 for child protection.

Bodyshell integrity and footwell area rated as stable.

The sedans get ESC, traction control, dual front airbags, TPMS, and ISOFIX seat mounts.

Breaking news! Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia have outbeaten their own SUV counterparts to become the safest cars of India. Both of them have been crash tested by the updated global NCAP standards like the SUVs and have secured a full five star rating but the overall scores are slightly higher than the Kushaq and Taigun.

Adult Occupants’ Protection

Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus have scored 29.71 points out of 34 points in adult occupants’ protection. In comparison, the Kushaq and Taigun scored 29.64 points in the same tests. In the front impact test, the sedans offer good protection to the head, neck, driver’s thighs, and co-passengers’ legs. The chest region of both the front passengers, receive adequate protection.

In case of side barrier impact test, the pelvis area showed good protection, while the head, chest, and abdomen area were adequately protected. For this test, the car remains stationary while a barrier comes in from the side at 50kmph. During the side pole impact test, the sedans showed good protection for the head, neck, and pelvis area, but marginal protection for the chest.

The bodyshell integrity and footwell were rated stable and the cars are capable of withstanding further loadings than the crash test speed of 64kmph. Just like all the other cars, the base variants were used for the frontal and side crash tests, while the top-end variant was used for the side pole impact.

Child Occupants’ Protection

For child occupants’ protection, the Slavia and Virtus have secured 42 points out of 49. Three-year old and 18 months old children were seated on rearward facing ISOFIX seats, which ensured complete protection during frontal and side impact. The sedans share the stage with their SUV counterparts in being the only cars with five stars for child occupants’ protection.

Standard Safety Features

The base-spec Slavia and Virtus get a well-equipped standard safety feature list, including dual front airbags, electronic stability control, multi collision braking, electronic differential locking system, traction control, three point seatbelts for all five seats, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and tyre pressure monitoring system. The higher-end variants get up to six airbags, a rear parking camera, and hill hold control.

Updated Global NCAP Crash Tests

The new global NCAP norms now include frontal impact, side barrier and pole impact, and pedestrian safety tests along with electronic stability control as standard. Passing these criterion should help a car secure, a complete five star safety rating.

The Volkswagen Virtus is priced from Rs 11.48 lakh to Rs 18.57 lakh, while the Slavia retails from Rs 11.39 lakh to Rs 18.45 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

