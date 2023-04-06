Modified On Apr 06, 2023 04:09 PM By Tarun for Kia Sonet 2024

The updated SUV seems to get a heavy styling makeover with new feature additions

The facelifted Sonet sports a refreshed front profile, tweaked alloys and new headlamp and tail lamp design.

It could also get a fresher cabin with new upholstery and new feature additions.

Should continue with its petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engines; manual, iMT and automatic options.

Expected to launch by April 2024; will demand a premium over its current price of Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 14.89 lakh.

The facelifted Kia Sonet has been spied on for the first time in South Korea. The subcompact SUV which originally went on sale in India in August 2020 is currently one of the most popular models sold in the country. While it received some powertrain and feature updates over the years, this would be its first major update.

Styling Changes

Based on the spy shots, the 2024 Sonet appears to have a majorly overhauled front profile. The grille looks new and so does the headlamp styling, which appears to have projector lights. The front looks like it carries an inverted-comma-style lighting setup, with the headlamps occupying the upper part, the DRLs stacked vertically in between, and the fog lamps in the bottom.

The car’s profile looks largely the same with thin wheel arch cladding and alloy wheels similar to those of the Sonet X Line. The rear profile sports new inverted L-shaped tail lamp design and a reworked bumper. It could get the connected lighting setup which is the trend in cars nowadays. All in all, the facelift will look completely refreshed, when compared with the outgoing model.

A Refreshed Cabin

The Kia Sonet already gets a premium-looking cabin and we’re expecting Kia to up the game with the facelifted version. The updated model could get new upholstery design and a redesigned centre console to make it look cleaner and classier. Major changes aren’t expected but expect Kia to make the Sonet’s cabin look and feel fresher still.

More Features

The Sonet’s feature-rich package includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, Bose sound system, electric sunroof, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, and rear AC vents. The facelift is expected to gain more features, possibly heating function for the front seats and a fully digital driver’s display.

In terms of safety, it’s already equipped with six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking camera, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, and hill hold assist. The facelift could get the added convenience of a 360-degree camera.

Changes To The Powertrain?

Changes to the engines and transmissions are unlikely. The facelifted Sonet should continue with its 1.2-litre petrol, 1-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engine choices and the manual, iMT (manual without clutch) and automatic transmission options.

Expected Price

The facelifted Kia Sonet is expected to go on sale by April 2024 and will carry a marginal premium over the 2023 model’s price range of Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue to rival the Hyundai Venue , Tata Nexon , Mahindra XUV300 , Renault Kiger , Nissan Magnite and Maruti Suzuki Brezza .

