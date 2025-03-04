The list not only consists of sedans that offer superior boot space but SUVs as well, including the newest Mahindra BE 6

Boot space is a factor that is often overlooked when people are looking for a new car, but it is an important consideration for families that travel a lot. If you are searching for a car that offers good boot space without breaking the bank, here is a list of 10 cars under Rs 20 lakh that offer a boot space of over 400 litres.

Skoda Slavia/ Volkswagen Virtus

Boot Space: 521 litres

Skoda Slavia Price: Rs 10.34 lakh to Rs 18.34 lakh

Volkswagen Virtus Price: Rs 11.56 lakh to Rs 19.40 lakh

The Slavia and Virtus offer the same boot space of 521 litres, making them the offerings with the highest boot space on this list. The boot space of both cars can easily accommodate a suitcase set, which includes a large, medium, and small bag, along with a couple of laptop sacks and duffle bags.The cars share the same powertrain, which is made up of two engine offerings: a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (115 PS/178 Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (150 PS/250 Nm).

Maruti Ciaz

Boot Space: 510 litres

Price: Rs 9.42 lakh to Rs 11.11 lakh

The Maruti Ciaz is the most affordable offering on this list, with a boot space of 510 litres. It can easily take in a suitcase set along with a couple of soft bags. Maruti has provided the Ciaz with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that delivers 105 PS and 134 Nm.

Honda City

Boot Space: 506 litres

Price: Rs 11.82 lakh to Rs 16.55 lakh

The Honda City is another car that offers a boot space of over 500 litres and can easily accommodate three medium bags along with a couple of soft bags. The City is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 121 PS and 145 Nm.

Tata Curvv/Tata Curvv EV

Boot Space: 500 litres

Curvv Price: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19.20 lakh

Curvv EV Price: Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh

Both the internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV versions of the Tata Curvv offer 500 litres of boot space. The boot can easily accommodate a suitcase set along with a couple of soft bags.The ICE Curvv features three engines: a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (120 PS/170 Nm), a 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol (125 PS/225 Nm), and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (118 PS/260 Nm). The Curvv EV is offered with two battery packs: a 45 kWh pack with a claimed range of 430 km and a larger 55 kWh pack with a claimed range of 502 km.

Honda Elevate

Boot Space: 458 litres

Price: Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 16.73 lakh

The compact SUV offers a boot space of 458 litres, which can accommodate a large and medium suitcase, a carry-on, along with a pair of duffle bags and laptop bags.The Elevate features a single 1.5-litre N/A petrol engine, which delivers 121 PS and 145 Nm.

Also Check Out: 5 Things Maruti e Vitara Could Get Over The Hyundai Creta Electric

Mahindra BE 6

Boot Space: 455 litres

Price: Rs 19.65 lakh to Rs 27.65 lakh

The latest EV offering by Mahindra offers a boot space of 455 litres along with a frunk space of 45 litres. The boot can fit three trolley bags along with a laptop bag. The frunk can gobble up 35 kg of luggage and is enough for a couple of laptop bags. The BE 6 is offered with two battery packs: 59 kWh with a claimed range of 557 km and a 79 kWh with a claimed range of 683 km.

Tata Harrier

Boot Space: 445 litres

Price: Rs 15 lakh to Rs 26.50 lakh

The Tata Harrier offers a boot space of 445 litres, which can be extended up to 815 litres with the rear seats folded. The standard boot space can accommodate a suitcase set with two duffle bags and a laptop bag. The SUV is powered by a 2-litre diesel engine, which produces 170 PS and 350 Nm.

Kia Seltos

Boot Space: 433 litres

Price: Rs 11.13 lakh to Rs 20.51 lakh

The Kia Seltos comes with a boot space of 433 litres, which can accommodate a large suitcase. The Seltos comes with three engine options: a 1.5-litre N/A engine (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS/253 Nm), and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS/250 Nm).

Tata Safari

Boot Space: 420 litres

Price: Rs 15.50 lakh to Rs 27.25 lakh

The Tata Safari offers a boot space of 420 litres, which goes up to 680 litres with the third row folded. The standard boot space does not provide a lot of storage area, thus fitting a couple of laptop bags only. With the third row folded, the Safari can fit a suitcase set along with a pair of soft bags. It is powered by a 2-litre diesel engine, which has an output of 170 PS and 350 Nm.

Honda Amaze

Boot Space: 416 litres

Price: Rs 8.10 lakh to Rs 11.12 lakh

The 416 litres of boot space on offer with the Honda Amaze can easily fit 4 cabin-sized trolley bags along with a couple of backpacks. The Amaze comes with a 1.2-litre N/A engine that delivers 90 PS and 110 Nm.

Note: All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

How important is boot space for you when you are looking for a car? Let us know in the comments

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.