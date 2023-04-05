Modified On Apr 05, 2023 05:44 PM By Rohit for Tata Harrier 2023

The revised steering-mounted controls hint at a new steering wheel for the facelifted SUV

The facelifted Harrier was also seen with brown upholstery and trim on the dashboard.

Has the same central AC vents and switches in the central console as the current model.

Features such as the 10.25-inch touchscreen and ADAS will be retained.

Exterior revisions could include a new design for the grille and alloy wheels inspired by the EV concept.

To get the same 2-litre diesel engine as the existing version; likely to get the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit too.

Expected to go on sale in early 2024 at a starting price of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

After introducing the Red Dark edition of the Harrier, we have reasons to believe Tata is gearing up to launch the refreshed iteration of the SUV sometime next year. While the facelifted model’s test mules have been spied multiple times, a new set of pictures have surfaced online showing the SUV’s interior.

What’s New Here?

The latest images suggest that the facelifted Harrier will come with a more modern steering wheel (the test mule featured new steering-mounted controls making us believe so), while also hinting at a fresh gear lever. That said, the central AC vents and switches in the centre console haven’t been tampered with.

Apart from these two revisions, we don’t see anything new for the facelifted Tata SUV. The test mule was seen with the same brown upholstery and trim on the dashboard. It has also carried forward the electronic parking brake, digital driver’s display, and the 10.25-inch touchscreen system, all of which were introduced with the 2023 Red Dark edition.

Changes On The Outside

As per the multiple spy images, the facelifted Harrier will come with most of the design upgrades on its front fascia, which includes a revised grille and new LED headlights, akin to those of the Harrier EV showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. We are also expecting the new SUV to come with revised alloy wheel design and redone LED lighting at the back.

Features And Powertrain Details

Apart from the new touchscreen and digital driver’s display, the facelifted Harrier will also come with a 360-degree camera and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which were introduced with the Red Dark edition. Other features on board the SUV will consist of ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging and panoramic sunroof. Its safety kit will include six airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), ISOFIX child seat anchors, and reversing camera.

The facelifted Harrier should continue with the same 2-litre diesel engine (170PS/350Nm) as the current model. It comes coupled with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Tata might also offer it with the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit (170PS/280Nm), which debuted at the Auto Expo earlier this year.

When’s It Coming And For What Price?

We expect Tata to launch the facelifted Harrier sometime early next year, with prices kicking off at Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to face competition from the likes of the MG Hector, Mahindra XUV700 and the top-spec variants of compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, and Maruti Grand Vitara.

