While getting only two stars, its bodyshell integrity was rated stable unlike the Swift, Ignis and S-Presso

The entry-level hatchback scored two stars for adult occupant protection and zero stars for child occupant protection.

It got 21.67 out of 34 points for adult protection and 3.52 out of 49 points for child protection.

Its standard safety kit comprises dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, front seat belt reminders and rear parking sensors.

The Alto K10 is priced from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Under the campaign of #SaferCarsForIndia, Global NCAP has just released crash test results of a few new models sold in India, and one of them was the Alto K10. While the hatchback’s overall safety ratings are nothing to speak about, they are surprisingly better than its bigger stablemates like Swift, S-Presso and Ignis, which were tested last year, as well as the Wagon R, which was tested alongside the Alto K10.

Let’s see how India’s most affordable car performed in these tests:

Adult Occupant Protection

The entry-level hatchback secured a two-star adult occupant safety rating with a score of 21.67 points out of 34.

Front Impact

In the frontal impact test, both the driver and co-passenger got “good” protection on their heads and necks and “marginal” protection on their chests. The driver’s right thigh and knee got “weak” protection and the protection on the right tibias was rated “marginal”. The driver’s left thigh, knee and tibias got “marginal” protection too.

The co-passenger’s thighs and knees only had “marginal” protection, while protection received by the co-passengers' tibias was rated “‘adequate”.

Side Impact

In the side impact test, the driver's head and pelvis had “good” protection. Protection for the chest was rated “weak” and the protection on the abdomen was ‘adequate’. Due to the lack of curtain and side airbags in the Alto K10, the side pole impact test was not conducted.

Bodyshell Integrity

The bodyshell integrity of the Alto K10 was rated stable after these impacts, which means it is capable of withstanding further loading than the Global NCAP crash test speed of 64kmph.

Child Occupant Protection

When it comes to the protection of a child occupant, the Alto K10 received ZERO stars with a score of 3.52 points out of 49.

For the 18-month-old child, the child restraint system (CRS) was installed facing rearward using the adult seatbelt where it got “good” protection for the head and “weak” protection for the chest. For the three-year-old child, the child restraint system (CRS) was installed facing forward using the adult seatbelt. Here, the head was exposed to impact and at high risk of injuries.

The side impact test for child protection was not conducted because Maruti does not offer ISOFIX child-seat anchors with the Alto K10.

Safety Features

The Alto K10 gets features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, front seat belt reminders and rear parking sensors. Higher variants of the hatchback also get features like impact sensing door unlock, central door locking and speed-sensing auto door lock.

Price & Rivals

The Alto K10 is priced from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and is a rival to the Renault Kwid, but, given its price, it can also be considered as an alternative to the Maruti S-Presso.

