Modified On Apr 05, 2023 01:11 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Micro SUV

The new SUV should be priced in the range of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), similar to the Punch

Based on the spy shots, the SUV will carry a boxy and upright stance with some rugged styling elements.

Could feature an electric sunroof, a large touchscreen system, up to six airbags, and ESP.

Expected with the Grand i10 Nios’ 1.2-litre petrol engine; could also get a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Hyundai’s first-ever teaser of the SUV says launch “imminent”.

Hyundai has announced that the launch of its all-new SUV is imminent. It is expected to be a micro SUV rivalling the high-selling Tata Punch and has already been spied on in India, as well as in South Korea.

To Carry A Boxy SUV Stance

Based on the spy shots, the new Hyundai SUV will carry a boxy and upright stance. Compared to the current entry-level Hyundai SUV, it will look proportionately smaller. Mainly, it’s expected to sport some rugged elements as well, including body cladding, roof rails and a stubby bonnet.

Several stylish visual elements seen on the test mules include a large grille, H-shaped LED DRLs, funky alloy wheels and H-shaped LED tail lamps.

Could Get A Unique Cabin Theme

We’re expecting the new SUV to carry a fusion of the Grand i10 Nios’ and Venue’s interior theme. We can see a dual-tone theme inside with several premium touches all over the cabin.

Also Read: 2023 Hyundai Verna Variants Explained: Which Variant Should You Buy?

A Feature-Packed Cabin

(Grand i10 Nios Image Used For Reference)

Just like other Hyundais, this SUV is also expected to carry a premium feature package. It could get a large touchscreen system, a digital driver’s display, electric sunroof, cruise control, wireless charging and ambient lighting.

In terms of safety, one can expect up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a rear parking camera.

Could Borrow The Grand i10 Nios’ Powertrain

We’re expecting the new Hyundai SUV to borrow the Grand i10 Nios’ 83PS 1.2-litre petrol engine. Just like the hatchback, the upcoming model could get five-speed manual and AMT options. We can also expect a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine onboard. Even the CNG option could be offered with some variants running the 1.2-litre engine.

Also Read: 10 Most Affordable Cars With An Automatic Transmission Option Under Rs 10 Lakh

Expected Price And Rivals

The new Hyundai micro SUV is expected to be priced from around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the likes of Tata Punch , Citroen C3, and Maruti Ignis .

Image Source