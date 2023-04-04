Jeep Introduces BS6 Phase 2 Updated Cars And A New Program For Owners

Published On Apr 04, 2023 01:01 PM By Rohit for Jeep Compass

The new program includes a three-year warranty package, available on purchase of a Jeep car on or after April 1, 2023

Other benefits of the program include customer programs and quicker service packages.

Jeep to offer a spare vehicle in case your SUV takes more than four days for repair.

New online service to help owners get more information about their car and the brand.

An online tool designed to help owners pick customised off-road trip options.

Jeep has upgraded its Indian lineup to meet the new BS6 phase 2 emission norms. Alongside, the carmaker has also launched a new ownership program for its customers called the “Jeep Wave Exclusive.”

Details Of The New Program

The program – aimed at easing the ownership experience of customers – is being provided with all cars in Jeep India’s lineup. It entails a three-year warranty, service packages starting in 90 minutes, “Jeep Courtesy Edge” and customer programs such as “Jeep Genius” and “Jeep Adventure Concierge.”

Here’s what they mean:

3-year warranty : It covers all parts, with the exception of consumables and wear and tear.

Service packages starting in 90 minutes : It is aimed at providing quicker and quality customer support. Also enables customers to avail pick up and drop services.

Jeep Courtesy Edge : If your Jeep SUV takes longer than four days for repair, the carmaker will offer you a spare vehicle to support your transportation needs.

Jeep Genius : An online service for customers to explore more details about their vehicle and the carmaker.

Jeep Adventure Concierge: A tool to help owners plan and customise off-road trips.

Who Is Eligible For It?

All existing owners – who have either bought or leased a Jeep SUV – are eligible for this new ownership program. That said, the three-year warranty is only on offer for all Jeep cars bought on or after April 1, 2023.

Jeep’s Current Lineup

For now, the American marque sells four SUVs in India: the Compass (including the Trailhawk variant), Meridian, Wrangler and Grand Cherokee. Its lineup kicks off at Rs 21.09 lakh and tops out at Rs 78.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

