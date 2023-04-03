Modified On Apr 03, 2023 06:35 PM By Tarun for Citroen C3

The new Shine variant will compensate for all the features missing from the Feel variant

Citroen C3 is currently available in Live and Feel variants with a basic features list.

New top variant to get rear wiper/washer, electrically adjustable ORVMs, button start-stop and a rear camera.

Could also get alloy wheels, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

To continue with the same 1.2-litre NA petrol and turbo-petrol engines with a manual transmission.

Top-end variant is expected to demand Rs 1 lakh over the current top-spec Feel variant.

The eC3 is also expected to gain these features.

Our dealer sources have confirmed that the Citroen C3 will soon get a new top-end “Shine” variant. The hatchback is currently offered in “Live” and “Feel” variants and the additional variant will definitely get several feature upgrades.

The C3 received flak for being under-equipped in comparison to its similarly priced rivals. The new Shine variant will counter that as it will get features like a rear wiper and washer, defogger, electrically adjustable ORVMs, button start/stop and a rear parking camera. It could also get three-point seatbelts for all five passengers, alloy wheels and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Currently, the hatchback is equipped with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a height-adjustable driver seat, a digital instrument cluster, dual front airbags, and rear parking sensors.

The top-end variant is expected to be offered with both the 82PS, 1.2-litre petrol and 110PS, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engines. It’s currently offered with a manual transmission as standard, but we can expect the inclusion of an automatic transmission in near future.

The new top-end variant is expected to command a noticeable premium over the Feel variant. The hatchback currently retails from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 8.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the likes of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Swift and Tata Punch.

