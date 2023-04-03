English | हिंदी

Breaking: Citroen C3 To Get New & More Feature-rich Top Variant Soon

Modified On Apr 03, 2023 06:35 PM By Tarun for Citroen C3

  • 13341 Views
  • Write a comment

The new Shine variant will compensate for all the features missing from the Feel variant

Citroen C3

  • Citroen C3 is currently available in Live and Feel variants with a basic features list. 

  • New top variant to get rear wiper/washer, electrically adjustable ORVMs, button start-stop and a rear camera. 

  • Could also get alloy wheels, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. 

  • To continue with the same 1.2-litre NA petrol and turbo-petrol engines with a manual transmission. 

  • Top-end variant is expected to demand Rs 1 lakh over the current top-spec Feel variant.

  • The eC3 is also expected to gain these features.  

Our dealer sources have confirmed that the Citroen C3 will soon get a new top-end “Shine” variant. The hatchback is currently offered in “Live” and “Feel” variants and the additional variant will definitely get several feature upgrades. 

Citroen C3

The C3 received flak for being under-equipped in comparison to its similarly priced rivals. The new Shine variant will counter that as it will get features like a rear wiper and washer, defogger, electrically adjustable ORVMs, button start/stop and a rear parking camera. It could also get three-point seatbelts for all five passengers, alloy wheels and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. 

Also Read: Citroen To Reveal Its Fourth Model For India On April 27

Currently, the hatchback is equipped with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a height-adjustable driver seat, a digital instrument cluster, dual front airbags, and rear parking sensors. 

Citroen C3

The top-end variant is expected to be offered with both the 82PS, 1.2-litre petrol and 110PS, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engines. It’s currently offered with a manual transmission as standard, but we can expect the inclusion of an automatic transmission in near future. 

Also Read: Citroen eC3 vs Rivals: Price Talk

The new top-end variant is expected to command a noticeable premium over the Feel variant. The hatchback currently retails from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 8.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the likes of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Swift and Tata Punch. 

Read More on : Citroen C3 on road price

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Citroen C3

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Hatchback

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsBreaking: Citroen C3 To Get New & More Feature-rich Top Variant Soon
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience