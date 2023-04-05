Kia To Open Bookings For The 2023 EV6 On April 15th

Modified On Apr 05, 2023

The Korean carmaker sold 432 units of the EV6 in around seven months last year 

Kia EV6

  • Kia EV6 comes with a 77.4kWh battery pack with a range of up to 708km (ARAI claimed).

  • Comes in 229PS RWD and 325PS AWD variants.

  • It comes with full suite ADAS tech with features such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist.

  • Kia’s electric crossover also gets vehicle to load (V2L) functionality.

  • It is priced from Rs 60.95 lakh to Rs 65.95 lakh (ex-showroom pan India).

Kia has announced that it will open its order books for the 2023 EV6 in India on April 15th. It is based on the carmaker’s EV specific E-GMP platform, which also underpins the Hyundai Ioniq 5. However, unlike the Ioniq 5, the EV6 is sold as a completely built-up unit (CBU) in India in limited numbers. According to Kia, it delivered over 432 units in a span of seven months last year. In January 2023, the EV6 also received a price hike of up to Rs 1 lakh. 

Powertrains On Offer

Kia EV6 Electric Motor

The EV6 gets a 77.4kWh battery pack and is offered in two powertrain options, which are detailed below:

Specifications

Single RWD (rear-wheel-drive) Motor

Dual AWD (all-wheel-drive) Motor

Power and Torque

229PS and 350Nm

325PS and 605Nm

Driving Range

Up to 708km (ARAI Claimed)

Charging Details

Kia EV6 supports multiple charging options, and two of them are listed below:

Charger

Charging Time

350kW DC Fast Charger

18 minutes (10 to 80 percent)

50kW DC Fast Charger

73 minutes (10 to 80 percent)

Kia also plans to expand its 150kW fast charging network from 15 dealerships in 12 cities to 60 outlets in 44 cities across the country.

No Changes To Feature List

Kia EV6

Kia’s electric crossover boasts dual integrated 12.3-inch screens (one for the infotainment and the other for driver’s display), 14-speaker Meridian sound system, dual-zone climate control, front ventilated and 10-way adjustable powered seats and an electric sunroof. 

In terms of safety, it gets eight airbags, electronic stability control and numerous advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) functionalities including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and blind spot monitoring.

Kia EV6 Rear

The EV6 also features a V2L (vehicle to load) functionality that provides an AC power output for the operation of several electronic products and to meet supplementary power requirements.

Price & Rivals

The Kia EV6 is offered in two variants – GT Line and GT Line AWD – priced at Rs 60.95 lakh and Rs 65.95 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) respectively. It takes on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

