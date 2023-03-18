Modified On Mar 18, 2023 12:26 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Verna 2023

Hyundai and Kia made headlines again this week, while Citroen's hatchback and Toyota's premium pickup truck both saw price revisions

Kia India's localised models have received RDE-compliance updates over the past week, while Hyundai has revealed some more info about its next-generation Verna. In addition, the prices of the lower variants of the 2023 Innova Crysta were revealed, while Maruti introduced the CNG version of the Brezza. Much more has happened throughout the week, so let's take a look at the week's major highlights.

Hyundai Revealed New Information On 2023 Verna

Hyundai has revealed all the safety features of the upcoming 2023 Verna that will be on offer. The sedan will not only have advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), but it will also be offered with 30 standard safety features. We've also jotted down the evolution of the Verna sedan since its first launch in India.

2023 Toyota Innova Crysta Prices Out

While Toyota had already revealed the updated Innova Crysta and begun accepting reservations, we have got our hands on the prices for its lower variants. Toyota offers it in four trims: G, GX, VX and ZX. The prices of higher-specced VX and ZX trims are yet to be announced.

Maruti Brezza CNG Launched

Maruti Brezza has become the first CNG offering in the subcompact SUV segment. The top-spec ZXi+ trim, however, does not have this alternate fuel choice.

Kia Updates Its Existing Line-up in India

Kia has given RDE-compliance updates to its three popular models: Carens, Seltos and Sonet. While the Carens now has a more powerful turbo petrol engine from Hyundai, the Seltos and Sonet have also gotten changes in their powertrain options plus a price hike.

Other Price Revisions This Week

Price revisions for this week include Citroen C3 which has gotten expensive for the second time in 2023, while Toyota’s premium pickup, the Hilux, has become both affordable with the latest price update. However, there’s a catch with the Toyota offering.

Possible Upcoming Launches In April

Since Maruti Fronx has already reached dealerships, the Baleno-based crossover SUV could likely go on sale by April first week. Another expected launch next month is likely to be MG’s new upcoming compact electric vehicle, the Comet EV.

Maruti Jimny Reaches Dealerships

The five-door Maruti Jimny had its global premiere at the 2023 Auto Expo, and a few units have now arrived at some Nexa dealerships, indicating that the launch of the lifestyle SUV is approaching.

Global Unveils This Week

Kia made one of the major global reveals this week, showcasing the design of the production-ready model of its upcoming electric SUV, the EV9. VW also took the wraps of its upcoming entry-level electric hatchback in concept iteration, the ID.2all. Mercedes-Benz also took covers off its facelifted entry-level SUVs, the GLA and GLB.