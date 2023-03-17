Modified On Mar 17, 2023 04:41 PM By Tarun for Maruti Brezza

The alternative fuel option for the subcompact SUV claims an efficiency of 25.51 km/kg

Brezza CNG priced from Rs 9.14 lakh to Rs 12.06 lakh, demanding Rs 95,000 extra over petrol variants.

Gets an 88PS, 1.5-litre, petrol-CNG engine with a five-speed manual transmission.

CNG is offered with the Brezza’s LXI, VXI and ZXI variants.

Features on board include an electric sunroof, a touchscreen system, and a parking camera.

Maruti has finally launched the CNG variants of the Brezza, officially debuted at Auto Expo 2023. It is the first subcompact SUV to be offered with CNG. Here are its variant-wise prices:

Variants Petrol CNG Premium LXI Rs 8.19 lakh Rs 9.14 lakh Rs 95,000 VXI Rs 9.55 lakh Rs 10.50 lakh Rs 95,000 ZXI Rs 10.95 lakh Rs 11.90 lakh Rs 95,000 ZXI DT Rs 11.11 lakh Rs 12.06 lakh Rs 95,000

The Brezza CNG gets a 1.5-litre petrol-CNG engine, as seen on the Grand Vitara, Ertiga, and XL6. It is rated at 88PS and 121.5Nm while running on CNG and comes paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The Brezza claims 25.51 km/kg of efficiency when running on CNG.

These variants get features such as a seven-inch touchscreen system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an electric sunroof, cruise control, automatic AC, ESP, hill hold assist, and a rear parking camera.

The subcompact SUV is priced from Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 14.04 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is the 13th Maruti car with the CNG option, besides the Alto 800, Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Wagon R, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Grand Vitara, XL6, and Ertiga.

