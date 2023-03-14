Kia Introduces Diesel-iMT Powertrain For Seltos & Sonet
Modified On Mar 14, 2023 03:59 PM By Ansh for Kia Seltos
Both SUVs get pricier for 2023 as engines get updated for latest emission and fuel-compliance regulations
-
Prices for the Seltos now start at Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
-
Sonet has a new starting price of Rs 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
-
Diesel variants of both SUVs now come with an iMT instead of a manual transmission.
-
Turbo-petrol option temporarily discontinued for the Seltos.
After updating the Carens, Kia has given the same diesel-iMT powertrain to its SUV lineup consisting of the Seltos and Sonet. The updated powertrains also attract a price hike for both. Check out the new prices and changes below:
Seltos
|
Seltos Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
HTE 1.5 MT
|
Rs 10.69 lakh
|
Rs 10.89 lakh
|
+ Rs 20,000
|
HTK 1.5 MT
|
Rs 11,75 lakh
|
Rs 12.00 lakh
|
+ Rs 25,000
|
HTK+ 1.5 MT
|
Rs 12.85 lakh
|
Rs 13.10 lakh
|
+ Rs 25,000
|
HTK+ 1.5 iMT
|
Rs 13.25 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
-
|
HTX 1.5 MT
|
Rs 14.65 lakh
|
Rs 14.90 lakh
|
+ Rs 25,000
|
HTX 1.5 IVT
|
Rs 15.65 lakh
|
Rs 15.90 lakh
|
+ Rs 25,000
|
GTX (O) 1.4 MT
|
Rs 16.45 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
-
|
GTX+ 1.4 MT
|
Rs 17.39 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
-
|
GTX+ 1.4 DCT
|
Rs 18.39 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
-
|
X Line 1.4 DCT
|
Rs 18.69 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
-
Prices for the Seltos 1.5-litre petrol variants have increased by up to Rs 25,000, the lowest increment being Rs 20,000 for the base-spec HTE manual variant. The SUV now starts at Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
Changes to the powertrain
The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol GT Line variants have been temporarily discontinued and that powertrain is expected to be replaced by the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit added to the Carens.
Also Read: More Powerful And Feature-Rich Kia Carens Launched!
Kia has also removed the iMT (manual without clutch pedal) from the 1.5-litre petrol engine and now offers it with the 1.5-litre diesel engine where it replaces the manual transmission option. The updated RDE-compliant diesel engine still gets the choice of a six-speed torque converter automatic.
|
Seltos Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
HTE 1.5
|
Rs 11.89 lakh
|
Rs 12.39 lakh
|
+ Rs 50,000
|
HTK 1.5
|
Rs 13.19 lakh
|
Rs 13.69 lakh
|
+ Rs 50,000
|
HTK+ 1.5
|
Rs 14.79 lakh
|
Rs 15.29 lakh
|
+ Rs 50,000
|
HTX 1.5
|
Rs 16.09 lakh
|
Rs 16.59 lakh
|
+ Rs 50,000
|
HTX+ 1.5
|
Rs 17.09 lakh
|
Rs 17.59 lakh
|
+ Rs 50,000
|
HTX 1.5 AT
|
Rs 17.09 lakh
|
Rs 17.59 lakh
|
+ Rs 50,000
|
GTX+ 1.5 AT
|
Rs 18.85 lakh
|
Rs 19.35 lakh
|
+ Rs 50,000
|
X Line 1.5 AT
|
Rs 19.15 lakh
|
Rs 19.65 lakh
|
+ Rs 50,000
All the diesel variants of the Seltos have seen a uniform price hike of Rs 50,000. The top-spec X Line variant now comes only with a diesel-automatic option and is priced at Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom).
Sonet
|
Sonet 1.2-litre petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
HTE MT
|
Rs 7.69 lakh
|
Rs 7.79 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
HTK MT
|
Rs 8.45 lakh
|
Rs 8.70 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
HTK+ MT
|
Rs 9.39 lakh
|
Rs 9.64 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
The 1.2-litre petrol variants of the Sonet receive a price hike of up to Rs 25,000. There are no changes to this powertrain and the 1.2-litre unit (83PS/115Nm) continues to come with a five-speed manual transmission.
|
Sonet 1.0-litre turbo-petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
HTK+ iMT
|
Rs 10.24 lakh
|
Rs 10.49 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
HTX iMT
|
Rs 11.20 lakh
|
Rs 11.45 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
HTX+ iMT
|
Rs 12.50 lakh
|
Rs 12.75 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
HTX DCT
|
Rs 11.80 lakh
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
+Rs 19,000
|
GTX+ iMT
|
Rs 12.84 lakh
|
Rs 13.09 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
GTX+ DCT
|
Rs 13.44 lakh
|
Rs 13.69 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
X-Line DCT
|
Rs 13.64 lakh
|
Rs 13.89 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol variants get a price hike of up to Rs 25,000, with the lowest hike of Rs 19,000 being on the HTX DCT variant. There are no changes to this powertrain. The turbo-petrol engine is paired with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT and churns out 120PS and 172Nm.
Also Read: Defence Personnel Can Now Buy Kia Cars Through Military, Navy, And Airforce Canteens
|
Sonet 1.5-litre diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
HTE iMT
|
Rs 9.49 lakh
|
Rs 9.95 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
HTK iMT
|
Rs 10.19 lakh
|
Rs 10.69 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
HTK+ iMT
|
Rs 10.89 lakh
|
Rs 11.39 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
HTX iMT
|
Rs 11.75 lakh
|
Rs 12.25 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
HTX+ iMT
|
Rs 13.05 lakh
|
Rs 13.55 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
GTX+ iMT
|
Rs 13.39 lakh
|
Rs 13.89 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
HTK AT
|
Rs 12.55 lakh
|
Rs 13.05 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
GTX+ AT
|
Rs 14.19 lakh
|
Rs 14.69 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
|
X-Line AT
|
Rs 14.39 lakh
|
Rs 14.89 lakh
|
+Rs 50,000
Similar to the Seltos, the diesel variants of the Sonet have also witnessed a uniform price hike of Rs 50,000. The top-spec X Line variant now costs Rs 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
Also Read: Kia Carens Likely To Be Offered With A 5 Seater Option As Well
Just like the Seltos, the diesel manual variants of the Sonet have now been replaced by the diesel-iMT powertrain. This diesel unit now makes 116PS and is still the only one in its segment to offer the choice of a six-speed automatic.
Prices and Rivals
The Kia Seltos is now priced between Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom) and is considered a rival to the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. Kia Sonet’s new prices range from Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and it competes with the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.
Read More on : Kia Seltos diesel
- Renew Kia Seltos Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
0 out of 0 found this helpful