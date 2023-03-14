English | हिंदी

Kia Introduces Diesel-iMT Powertrain For Seltos & Sonet

Modified On Mar 14, 2023 03:59 PM By Ansh for Kia Seltos

Both SUVs get pricier for 2023 as engines get updated for latest emission and fuel-compliance regulations

Kia Seltos and Sonet

  • Prices for the Seltos now start at Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

  • Sonet has a new starting price of Rs 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

  • Diesel variants of both SUVs now come with an iMT instead of a manual transmission.

  • Turbo-petrol option temporarily discontinued for the Seltos.

After updating the Carens, Kia has given the same diesel-iMT powertrain to its SUV lineup consisting of the Seltos and Sonet. The updated powertrains also attract a price hike for both. Check out the new prices and changes below:

Seltos

Kia Seltos

Seltos Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

HTE 1.5 MT

Rs 10.69 lakh

Rs 10.89 lakh

+ Rs 20,000

HTK 1.5 MT

Rs 11,75 lakh

Rs 12.00 lakh

+ Rs 25,000

HTK+ 1.5 MT

Rs 12.85 lakh

Rs 13.10 lakh

+ Rs 25,000

HTK+ 1.5 iMT

Rs 13.25 lakh

Discontinued

-

HTX 1.5 MT

Rs 14.65 lakh

Rs 14.90 lakh

+ Rs 25,000

HTX 1.5 IVT

Rs 15.65 lakh

Rs 15.90 lakh

+ Rs 25,000

GTX (O) 1.4 MT

Rs 16.45 lakh

Discontinued

-

GTX+ 1.4 MT

Rs 17.39 lakh

Discontinued

-

GTX+ 1.4 DCT

Rs 18.39 lakh

Discontinued

-

X Line 1.4 DCT

Rs 18.69 lakh

Discontinued

-

Prices for the Seltos 1.5-litre petrol variants have increased by up to Rs 25,000, the lowest increment being Rs 20,000 for the base-spec HTE manual variant. The SUV now starts at Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Changes to the powertrain

The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol GT Line variants have been temporarily discontinued and that powertrain is expected to be replaced by the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit added to the Carens. 

Also Read: More Powerful And Feature-Rich Kia Carens Launched!

Kia has also removed the iMT (manual without clutch pedal) from the 1.5-litre petrol engine and now offers it with the 1.5-litre diesel engine where it replaces the manual transmission option. The updated RDE-compliant diesel engine still gets the choice of a six-speed torque converter automatic.

Kia Seltos

Seltos Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

HTE 1.5

Rs 11.89 lakh

Rs 12.39 lakh

+ Rs 50,000

HTK 1.5

Rs 13.19 lakh

Rs 13.69 lakh

+ Rs 50,000

HTK+ 1.5

Rs 14.79 lakh

Rs 15.29 lakh

+ Rs 50,000

HTX 1.5

Rs 16.09 lakh

Rs 16.59 lakh

+ Rs 50,000

HTX+ 1.5

Rs 17.09 lakh

Rs 17.59 lakh

+ Rs 50,000

HTX 1.5 AT

Rs 17.09 lakh

Rs 17.59 lakh

+ Rs 50,000

GTX+ 1.5 AT

Rs 18.85 lakh

Rs 19.35 lakh

+ Rs 50,000

X Line 1.5 AT

Rs 19.15 lakh

Rs 19.65 lakh

+ Rs 50,000

All the diesel variants of the Seltos have seen a uniform price hike of Rs 50,000. The top-spec X Line variant now comes only with a diesel-automatic option and is priced at Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

Sonet

Kia Sonet

Sonet 1.2-litre petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

HTE MT

Rs 7.69 lakh

Rs 7.79 lakh

+Rs 10,000

HTK MT

Rs 8.45 lakh

Rs 8.70 lakh

+Rs 25,000

HTK+ MT

Rs 9.39 lakh

Rs 9.64 lakh

+Rs 25,000

 The 1.2-litre petrol variants of the Sonet receive a price hike of up to Rs 25,000. There are no changes to this powertrain and the 1.2-litre unit (83PS/115Nm) continues to come with a five-speed manual transmission. 

Kia Sonet Rear

Sonet 1.0-litre turbo-petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

HTK+ iMT

Rs 10.24 lakh

Rs 10.49 lakh

+Rs 25,000

HTX iMT

Rs 11.20 lakh

Rs 11.45 lakh

+Rs 25,000

HTX+ iMT

Rs 12.50 lakh

Rs 12.75 lakh

+Rs 25,000

HTX DCT

Rs 11.80 lakh

Rs 11.99 lakh

+Rs 19,000

GTX+ iMT

Rs 12.84 lakh

Rs 13.09 lakh

+Rs 25,000

GTX+ DCT

Rs 13.44 lakh

Rs 13.69 lakh

+Rs 25,000

X-Line DCT

Rs 13.64 lakh

Rs 13.89 lakh

+Rs 25,000

The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol variants get a price hike of up to Rs 25,000, with the lowest hike of Rs 19,000 being on the HTX DCT variant. There are no changes to this powertrain. The turbo-petrol engine is paired with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT and churns out 120PS and 172Nm.

Also Read: Defence Personnel Can Now Buy Kia Cars Through Military, Navy, And Airforce Canteens

Sonet 1.5-litre diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

HTE iMT

Rs 9.49 lakh

Rs 9.95 lakh

+Rs 50,000

HTK iMT

Rs 10.19 lakh

Rs 10.69 lakh

+Rs 50,000

HTK+ iMT

Rs 10.89 lakh

Rs 11.39 lakh

+Rs 50,000

HTX iMT

Rs 11.75 lakh

Rs 12.25 lakh

+Rs 50,000

HTX+ iMT

Rs 13.05 lakh

Rs 13.55 lakh

+Rs 50,000

GTX+ iMT

Rs 13.39 lakh

Rs 13.89 lakh

+Rs 50,000

HTK AT

Rs 12.55 lakh

Rs 13.05 lakh

+Rs 50,000

GTX+ AT

Rs 14.19 lakh

Rs 14.69 lakh

+Rs 50,000

X-Line AT

Rs 14.39 lakh

Rs 14.89 lakh

+Rs 50,000

Similar to the Seltos, the diesel variants of the Sonet have also witnessed a uniform price hike of Rs 50,000. The top-spec X Line variant now costs Rs 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Kia Carens Likely To Be Offered With A 5 Seater Option As Well

Just like the Seltos, the diesel manual variants of the Sonet have now been replaced by the diesel-iMT powertrain. This diesel unit now makes 116PS and is still the only one in its segment to offer the choice of a six-speed automatic.

Prices and Rivals

Kia Seltos
Kia Sonet

The Kia Seltos is now priced between Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom) and is considered a rival to the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. Kia Sonet’s new prices range from Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and it competes with the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.

Write your Comment on Kia Seltos

