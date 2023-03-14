Modified On Mar 14, 2023 03:59 PM By Ansh for Kia Seltos

Both SUVs get pricier for 2023 as engines get updated for latest emission and fuel-compliance regulations

Prices for the Seltos now start at Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Sonet has a new starting price of Rs 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Diesel variants of both SUVs now come with an iMT instead of a manual transmission.

Turbo-petrol option temporarily discontinued for the Seltos.

After updating the Carens, Kia has given the same diesel-iMT powertrain to its SUV lineup consisting of the Seltos and Sonet. The updated powertrains also attract a price hike for both. Check out the new prices and changes below:

Seltos

Seltos Petrol Variant Old Price New Price Difference HTE 1.5 MT Rs 10.69 lakh Rs 10.89 lakh + Rs 20,000 HTK 1.5 MT Rs 11,75 lakh Rs 12.00 lakh + Rs 25,000 HTK+ 1.5 MT Rs 12.85 lakh Rs 13.10 lakh + Rs 25,000 HTK+ 1.5 iMT Rs 13.25 lakh Discontinued - HTX 1.5 MT Rs 14.65 lakh Rs 14.90 lakh + Rs 25,000 HTX 1.5 IVT Rs 15.65 lakh Rs 15.90 lakh + Rs 25,000 GTX (O) 1.4 MT Rs 16.45 lakh Discontinued - GTX+ 1.4 MT Rs 17.39 lakh Discontinued - GTX+ 1.4 DCT Rs 18.39 lakh Discontinued - X Line 1.4 DCT Rs 18.69 lakh Discontinued -

Prices for the Seltos 1.5-litre petrol variants have increased by up to Rs 25,000, the lowest increment being Rs 20,000 for the base-spec HTE manual variant. The SUV now starts at Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Changes to the powertrain

The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol GT Line variants have been temporarily discontinued and that powertrain is expected to be replaced by the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit added to the Carens.

Kia has also removed the iMT (manual without clutch pedal) from the 1.5-litre petrol engine and now offers it with the 1.5-litre diesel engine where it replaces the manual transmission option. The updated RDE-compliant diesel engine still gets the choice of a six-speed torque converter automatic.

Seltos Diesel Variant Old Price New Price Difference HTE 1.5 Rs 11.89 lakh Rs 12.39 lakh + Rs 50,000 HTK 1.5 Rs 13.19 lakh Rs 13.69 lakh + Rs 50,000 HTK+ 1.5 Rs 14.79 lakh Rs 15.29 lakh + Rs 50,000 HTX 1.5 Rs 16.09 lakh Rs 16.59 lakh + Rs 50,000 HTX+ 1.5 Rs 17.09 lakh Rs 17.59 lakh + Rs 50,000 HTX 1.5 AT Rs 17.09 lakh Rs 17.59 lakh + Rs 50,000 GTX+ 1.5 AT Rs 18.85 lakh Rs 19.35 lakh + Rs 50,000 X Line 1.5 AT Rs 19.15 lakh Rs 19.65 lakh + Rs 50,000

All the diesel variants of the Seltos have seen a uniform price hike of Rs 50,000. The top-spec X Line variant now comes only with a diesel-automatic option and is priced at Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

Sonet

Sonet 1.2-litre petrol Variant Old Price New Price Difference HTE MT Rs 7.69 lakh Rs 7.79 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTK MT Rs 8.45 lakh Rs 8.70 lakh +Rs 25,000 HTK+ MT Rs 9.39 lakh Rs 9.64 lakh +Rs 25,000

The 1.2-litre petrol variants of the Sonet receive a price hike of up to Rs 25,000. There are no changes to this powertrain and the 1.2-litre unit (83PS/115Nm) continues to come with a five-speed manual transmission.

Sonet 1.0-litre turbo-petrol Variant Old Price New Price Difference HTK+ iMT Rs 10.24 lakh Rs 10.49 lakh +Rs 25,000 HTX iMT Rs 11.20 lakh Rs 11.45 lakh +Rs 25,000 HTX+ iMT Rs 12.50 lakh Rs 12.75 lakh +Rs 25,000 HTX DCT Rs 11.80 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh +Rs 19,000 GTX+ iMT Rs 12.84 lakh Rs 13.09 lakh +Rs 25,000 GTX+ DCT Rs 13.44 lakh Rs 13.69 lakh +Rs 25,000 X-Line DCT Rs 13.64 lakh Rs 13.89 lakh +Rs 25,000

The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol variants get a price hike of up to Rs 25,000, with the lowest hike of Rs 19,000 being on the HTX DCT variant. There are no changes to this powertrain. The turbo-petrol engine is paired with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT and churns out 120PS and 172Nm.

Sonet 1.5-litre diesel Variant Old Price New Price Difference HTE iMT Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 9.95 lakh +Rs 50,000 HTK iMT Rs 10.19 lakh Rs 10.69 lakh +Rs 50,000 HTK+ iMT Rs 10.89 lakh Rs 11.39 lakh +Rs 50,000 HTX iMT Rs 11.75 lakh Rs 12.25 lakh +Rs 50,000 HTX+ iMT Rs 13.05 lakh Rs 13.55 lakh +Rs 50,000 GTX+ iMT Rs 13.39 lakh Rs 13.89 lakh +Rs 50,000 HTK AT Rs 12.55 lakh Rs 13.05 lakh +Rs 50,000 GTX+ AT Rs 14.19 lakh Rs 14.69 lakh +Rs 50,000 X-Line AT Rs 14.39 lakh Rs 14.89 lakh +Rs 50,000

Similar to the Seltos, the diesel variants of the Sonet have also witnessed a uniform price hike of Rs 50,000. The top-spec X Line variant now costs Rs 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Just like the Seltos, the diesel manual variants of the Sonet have now been replaced by the diesel-iMT powertrain. This diesel unit now makes 116PS and is still the only one in its segment to offer the choice of a six-speed automatic.

Prices and Rivals

The Kia Seltos is now priced between Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom) and is considered a rival to the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. Kia Sonet’s new prices range from Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and it competes with the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.

