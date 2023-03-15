Published On Mar 15, 2023 06:54 PM By Shreyash for Kia EV9

Kia’s first three-row EV will make its global debut towards the end of March

Kia has revealed the design of the production-ready EV9, the concept of which was officially showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in India. Kia’s new three-row electric SUV is based on the E-GMP platform which also underpins the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. The EV9 is slated to make its detailed global premiere later in March, here are five interesting things that make it special:

Not As Boxy As The Concept

While the production-ready EV9 is immediately recognisable as a derivation of the EV9 Concept before it, it is not as upright and boxy in its stance. The windscreen appears to have more of a rake while the overall proportions seem more typical of a large SUV, while still having an overall boxy design. Furthermore, the front and rear bumpers are not chunky in their rugged details which makes the EV9 look more urban.

Concept-like Styling

When it comes to the details of the EV9’s styling, Kia has managed to retain a lot of the concept model. The car's front end features a ‘digital tiger face’ that is accentuated by elements such as a digital pattern lighting grille and vertical headlamps. The headlight arrangement also includes LED DRLs called ‘Star Map’ that creates an animated lighting pattern.

The EV9 also has a tapered roof line, and the LED tail lights at the back, which are nearly identical to the vertical DRLs at the front.

Realistic But Still Modern Dashboard

Inside, the production-ready EV9 loses some of the outlandish fitments showcased in the concept but still follows the core design philosophy. Kia has equipped it with a floating panoramic dashboard, not connected to the central console, with two 12.3-inch screens integrated with a five-inch display. Below the screen, there are hidden type touch buttons on the dashboard panel for start/stop, climate control and ventilation system, media and other settings.

The steering wheel is flat at the top and the bottom with a dual-tone finish, a separate colour for the controls. Its drive select controls are mounted on a stalk located behind the steering wheel along the on-off button marked with ‘EV’ lettering.

Unique Rotational Second-Row Seats

Kia has extracted a lot of cabin space from the E-GMP platform in the EV9 with a focus on passenger comfort. The brand claims that it analyzed feedback from families to determine the seating configuration within the cabin and will be offered in both six and seven seater configurations.

The second row seats of the EV9 can be turned 180 degrees to face the third row. In addition, the third row of the EV9 is also equipped with charging ports and cupholders. Also, the front and second row seats can be reclined simultaneously, increasing the space and comfort.

Expected Powertrain and Range

The EV9 is expected to offer a driving range of up to 482 km, which will be backed by the support of 350kW ultra fast DC fast-charger which can rejuvenate the battery from 0 to 80 percent in under 30 minutes. It will likely be offered with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, but unlike the performance-oriented EV6, the EV9’s drivetrain may be optimised for low traction surfaces.

Kia has confirmed that the EV9 will make its global debut by late March and all other details and specifications will be revealed at the same time. It will take on the likes of the Volvo EX90 in global markets and is unlikely to be offered in India.