One of the more fun feature upgrades allows you to play mini games with the steering controls as well

Both SUVs get mild changes inside and out, including a new Spectral Blue paint shade.

The 2023 GLA and GLB get seven-inch digital instrument clusters and 10.25-inch touchscreens as standard.

Driver-assistance features updated with high-beam assist and a 360-degree camera.

A plug-in hybrid powertrain is exclusive to the GLA, but both get a choice of petrol, diesel and mild-hybrid powertrains.

Could come to India in early 2024; both to command a premium over their current prices.

Mercedes-Benz has taken the covers off the facelifted GLA and GLB SUVs. Both get mild cosmetic tweaks inside and out as well as new electrified powertrain options. Here’s what’s new for both:

Look Slightly Fresh…er

The fronts of both SUVs now have very similarly styled details. In the case of the GLA, Mercedes-Benz has made minor tweaks to its exterior design, including a revised grille with slightly bigger air intakes and a redone front bumper. The 2023 GLA also comes with updated LED headlights and taillights. The GLB, on the other hand, comes with a tweaked front bumper and updated LED headlights.

Both Mercedes-Benz SUVs get four additional alloy wheel design options. While five 17-inch twin-spoke wheels finished in gloss black are standard, the duo also comes with 18- to 20-inch units as options. The carmaker is also offering the two SUVs in a new Spectral Blue paint shade.

Upgrades To The Cabin

With the facelift, Mercedes-Benz is providing both the SUVs with a seven-inch digital driver’s display and a 10.25-inch infotainment system as standard. The digital instrumentation cluster can be upgraded to a 10.25-inch unit as an optional extra, for that integrated display look.

Both the GLA and GLB have been equipped with man-made Artico leather finish for their fabric upholstery (made with 100 percent recycled materials) and black fabric with three-dimensional embossing, with an optional sage grey shade on offer as well.

What’s New In Equipment?

Both the SUVs now get the latest Mercedes-Benz MBUX infotainment software and its updated interface design. The two models have been provided with 10-colour ambient lighting, one additional type-C USB port for each (all are now illuminated), updated voice assistant, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is also an optional Burmester audio system on offer.

A fun feature upgrade is the new mini-games (including Sudoku, Shuffle Pack, Pairs, Match 3, and a quiz) as part of the optional individualisation package. Owners can use the touchscreen and the steering-mounted touch buttons to play these games either by themselves or with other passengers.

Big On Safety Too

Mercedes-Benz has bumped up the driver-assistance features of the SUV duo by introducing lane keeping assist and high-beam assist along with a 360-degree camera. Existing safety features including multiple airbags and electronic stability programme (ESP) have been carried forward.

Engine Options On Offer

Both the facelifted GLA and GLB are available with electrified and plug-in hybrid powertrain choices for the European market. Here’s a look:

Petrol

Specification GLA 250 e (Plug-in hybrid) GLA/GLB 180 GLA/GLB 200 GLA/GLB 220 4MATIC GLA/GLB 250 4MATIC Engine 1.3-litre turbo 1.3-litre turbo 1.3-litre turbo 2-litre turbo 2-litre turbo Power 163PS (engine), 109PS (motor), 218PS (system) 136PS (+14PS power boost) 163PS (+14PS power boost) 190PS (+14PS power boost) 224PS (+14PS power boost) Torque 270Nm, 300Nm (motor), 450Nm (system) 230Nm 270Nm 300Nm 350Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT 7-speed DCT 7-speed DCT 8-speed DCT 8-speed DCT

The electrified 1.3-litre petrol unit gets an 11.5kWh battery pack, while the 2-litre turbo-petrol comes with a 48V mild-hybrid setup. Its plug-in hybrid powertrain offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 70km on pure electric power. The battery pack can be juiced back using a charger at up to 22kW.

Diesel

Specification GLA/GLB 180 d GLA/GLB 200 d GLA/GLB 200 d 4MATIC GLA/GLB 220 d 4MATIC Engine 2-litre Power 116PS 150PS 150PS 190PS Torque 280Nm 320Nm 320Nm 400Nm Transmission 8-speed DCT 8-speed DCT 8-speed DCT 8-speed DCT

The diesel option for both models remains as well. Mercedes-Benz also offers pure-electric versions of these SUVs in select markets - EQA and EQB.

When the facelifted GLA and GLB come to India, they are likely to continue with their existing petrol and diesel powertrains. The all-electric EQB is also available in India.

India Launch And Price

We expect Mercedes-Benz to bring the new SUVs to India early next year at a premium over their respective existing starting prices. For reference, the GLA is priced from Rs 46.50 lakh to Rs 50.50 lakh, whereas the GLB costs between Rs 63.80 lakh and Rs 69.80 lakh.

While the GLA takes on the likes of the BMW X1 and Audi Q3, the GLB is a rival to the Audi Q5 and BMW X3.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

