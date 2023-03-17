Published On Mar 17, 2023 02:00 PM By Shreyash for Toyota Hilux

The base variant is now over Rs 3.5 lakh less expensive than earlier

Toyota has made the base STD MT variant more affordable.

The MT variant of the top-spec Hilux is now expensive by Rs 1.35 lakh.

The automatic variant has also seen a price hike

New prices begin from Rs 30.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

Toyota has rejigged the prices of its premium pickup truck, the Hilux, that went on sale in India in March 2022. Bookings for the Hilux had been temporarily suspended due to supply chain challenges and excessive demand, but resumed in January 2023. Now, the company has made significant pricing revisions in the pickup range, as listed in the table below.

Latest Prices

Variant Old Prices New Prices Difference STD MT Rs 33.99 lakh Rs 30.40 lakh - Rs 3.59 lakh High MT Rs 35.80 lakh Rs 37.15 lakh + Rs 1.35 lakh High AT Rs 36.80 lakh Rs 37.90 lakh + Rs 1.1 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The base-spec STD manual model has received a substantial price cut of Rs 3.59 lakh. The High variant has gotten pricier by over a lakh rupees, with the manual option getting a slightly bigger hike than the automatic.

No Changes On Equipment List

Despite the price revision, the Hilux pickup is still offered with a similar set of features as before. Toyota has equipped the pickup truck with amenities such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six-speaker sound system, eight-way powered seat adjustment for the driver, dual zone climate control with rear AC vents and cruise control.

The base variant of the Hilux features halogen lighting instead of LEDs, less chrome and makes do with manual AC, fabric seats and a manually adjustable driver seat. Meanwhile, passenger safety is taken care of by seven airbags, electronic stability control, hill descent control, front and rear parking sensors, and a reversing camera.

Engine & Transmission

The Hilux is powered by the same 2.8-litre diesel engine (204PS and up to 500Nm) used in the Toyota Fortuner. It is available with the choice of six-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions. The 4X4 drivetrain is offered as standard, and also comes with two driving modes: Power and Eco.

Rivals

Toyota Hilux can be regarded as a premium alternative to the Isuzu V-Cross.

