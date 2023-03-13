Published On Mar 13, 2023 04:30 PM By Tarun for MG Comet EV

MG’s new affordable electric car could offer a range of up to 300 kilometres

MG is likely to announce the prices of the two-door Comet EV by late April.

It could get multiple battery pack choices and a range of up to 300 kilometres.

Expected with features such as dual 10.25-inch displays, auto AC and a rear parking camera.

Prices are expected to start from around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

One of the most affordable electric cars from MG for India could likely go on sale in April. The recently announced Comet EV will be a mass market two-door electric car, rivalling the likes of Citroen eC3 and Tata Tiago EV.

The MG Comet EV is essentially the Air EV, which is sold in Indonesia under MG’s sister brand, Wuling. In terms of length, it’s shorter than the Tata Nano, but is, however, wider and taller than the Maruti Alto K10. The entry-level MG EV will allow up to four people to be seated in the cabin.

The micro EV is expected to be a feature-rich offering, with niceties such as two 10.25-inch touchscreens (one each for the infotainment system and driver’s instrumentation), connected car technology, automatic AC, steering-mounted controls, dual front airbags, electronic stability control (ESC) and a rear-view camera.

In Indonesia, the Air (Comet) EV is offered with 17.3kWh and 26.7kWh battery pack options, which offer up to 200km and 300km of range, respectively. Both batteries feed a 40PS electric motor that powers the rear-wheel drive car. We’re expecting both battery pack choices to be offered with the Comet EV.

The MG Comet EV is expected to be priced from around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom) and could also be offered to fleet/commercial buyers once it goes on sale in the market here.

