The ID.2all concept’s production version is slated to go on sale in Europe by 2025

The ID.2all’s production version will cost under 25,000 euros (around Rs 22 lakh).

It’s based on VW’s latest version of the global MEB platform with a front-wheel drivetrain.

Gets a 226PS electric motor good to go from 0-100kmph in less than seven seconds.

Battery capacity not revealed as yet; has a WLTP-estimated range of up to 450km.

Gets a minimalistic design approach inside and out; dual displays take centrestage inside.

Volkswagen has revealed its upcoming entry-level electric car as part of its ID lineup. Called the “ID.2all”, the electric hatchback concept is another step towards a truly mass-market EV from the German carmaker. Here’s all the dope you need to know about Volkswagen’s smallest ID member yet:

Platform And Powertrain Details

The ID.2all concept is based on the latest version of Volkswagen’s global modular electric drive (MEB) platform. It will also be the first MEB-based electric vehicle to have a front-wheel drivetrain (FWD).

Volkswagen has equipped it with a 226PS electric motor, with a 0-100kmph time of less than seven seconds and a top speed of 160kmph. While the ID.2all concept’s battery pack capacity hasn’t been disclosed as yet, it is said to have an estimated WLTP-range of up to 450km. Its battery pack can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in around 20 minutes.

Design And Size

As per Volkswagen Passenger Cars’ Head of Design, Andreas Mindt, the ID.2all concept previews the carmaker’s new design language, based on three pillars, namely stability, likeability and enthusiasm. While positioned as its entry-level EV offering, the concept has many sporty and premium design details.

Up front, the ID.2all concept gets a minimalistic appeal, featuring LED headlights connected by a long LED DRL strip. Lower down, it gets vertical air intakes at the corners and a big central air dam in the bumper to channel airflow more efficiently.

In profile, it gets a clean look with chunky 20-inch alloy wheels located in the muscular wheel arches. Unlike most EV concepts, these wheels are sporty in design and don’t feature any aerodynamic covers on top. The derriere of the electric hatchback concept sticks with the minimalistic appeal as well, and gets connected LED taillights, the “ID.2all” badge and a chunky bumper. The “VW” badge in the middle of the rear light strip also glows red when illuminated.

In terms of dimensions, the ID.2all measures as follows compared to the globally available sixth-generation Polo, Volkswagen’s popular compact hatchback:

Dimensions ID.2all Polo Difference Length 4,050mm 4,074mm -24mm Width 1,812 mm 1,751mm (excluding ORVMs) +61mm Height 1,530mm 1,451mm +79mm Wheelbase 2,600mm 2,552mm +48mm

Apart from the overall length, the ID.2all concept is bigger in every other dimension compared to the Polo sold globally.

Inside The ID.2all

We can see the minimalist approach being carried through to the interior as well, with the ID.2all’s dual displays (a sleek one for the instrumentation and a larger tablet-like touchscreen for the infotainment) taking the centrestage. It has a flat-bottom steering wheel with knurl finishes for the steering-mounted controls and ambient lighting running all around. It gets a rotary dial for the drive selector on the arm-height centre console with storage underneath.

A fun design detail is added to the accelerator and brake pedals that have the “play” and “pause” signs, respectively. Volkswagen says the ID.2all has a storage capacity ranging from 490-1,330 litres.

Price And Volkswagen’s EV Plans

The carmaker has targeted a starting price of under 25,000 euros (translating to around Rs 22 lakh) for the ID.2all’s production version, slated to launch in Europe by 2025. It will be one of the 10 electric cars that Volkswagen will launch by 2026.

Other EVs in the carmaker’s ID lineup include ID.3, ID.Buzz and ID.7. Volkswagen is also developing an even smaller, more affordable electric car which will be priced less than 20,000 euros (equivalent to Rs 17.5 lakh). The ID.2all is unlikely to make its way to India, and if it did, it would have to rely on localisation, perhaps as a CKD, to stay under the Rs 30-lakh mark.